COMFORT: Gene-vax injured and bereaved find support for Sydney court appearance
“It felt like no-one was listening,” said Ian Lees, of Springwood in the lower Blue Mountains. His beautiful, creative daughter Katie, 34, had been…
Apr 13
•
Alison Bevege
59
REDACTED: Weird AI cuts to public Covid Inquiry submissions, grieving mother's story entirely blacked out
This is the AI censorship that the government is now using on you
Apr 6
•
Alison Bevege
44
QUARANTINE
THE TRUE THREAT posed by the WHO negotiations has been obvious since November 2022. Now would be an exceedingly good time to stop being distracted by…
Published on James Roguski
•
Apr 6
Pen-pushers punish doctor with "re-education" for criticising gene-vaccines
Dr Melissa McCann also reveals the trigger that launched a thousand litigants
Apr 4
•
Alison Bevege
37
Gentle humour, shocking facts, electrify Sydney at all-star covid reckoning
He didn't mean to steal the show...
Apr 2
•
Alison Bevege
185
March 2024
CONFLICT OF INTEREST: Australian Government officials now working for Big Pharma cartel
Meet some of the biggest fish. You want to know how we got forced to spend $18 billion on covid gene-vaccines and treatments under secret contracts…
Mar 28
•
Alison Bevege
87
"Zionist pig", "Get outta here, b**ch" - I tried, but you can't ask these protesters anything
Hamas supporters demonstrate something about themselves
Mar 24
•
Alison Bevege
20
JUNK SCIENCE: Activists mangle laws with CO2 mandates that don't help the environment
Science is done by evidence, not consensus. It is humble. It questions assumptions and corrects them so future work isn’t built on mistakes. Yet here we…
Mar 23
•
Alison Bevege
20
Jews attacked at Bondi Junction café table: 'Your race - you people committing genocide'
"You going to be spreaded around again" Hamas supporter's vile verbal spray
Mar 20
•
Alison Bevege
10
February 2024
EXCESS DEATHS: Senate acknowledges horror, supports inquiry in big win for jab-victims
Victory: Queensland Supreme Court rules covid gene-vaccine mandates "unlawful"
Feb 27
•
Alison Bevege
36
SNAKE OIL: How to sell a new RSV vaccine to people who don't need it
Don't mention the Black Triangle and pay community groups who can disguise Big Pharma messaging as expert comment for "news"
Feb 17
•
Alison Bevege
45
Julian Assange: journalist, father, prisoner - about to be thrown into the US prison system
UK High Court set to review his case. Julian Assange - frail and tortured - could be sent to a US jail and most likely his death within 24 hours if he…
Feb 14
•
Alison Bevege
20
