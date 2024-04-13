Letters from Australia

Home
Notes
Archive
About
COMFORT: Gene-vax injured and bereaved find support for Sydney court appearance
“It felt like no-one was listening,” said Ian Lees, of Springwood in the lower Blue Mountains. His beautiful, creative daughter Katie, 34, had been…
  
Alison Bevege
21
REDACTED: Weird AI cuts to public Covid Inquiry submissions, grieving mother's story entirely blacked out
This is the AI censorship that the government is now using on you
  
Alison Bevege
30
QUARANTINE
THE TRUE THREAT posed by the WHO negotiations has been obvious since November 2022. Now would be an exceedingly good time to stop being distracted by…
Published on James Roguski  
Pen-pushers punish doctor with "re-education" for criticising gene-vaccines
Dr Melissa McCann also reveals the trigger that launched a thousand litigants
  
Alison Bevege
37
Gentle humour, shocking facts, electrify Sydney at all-star covid reckoning
He didn't mean to steal the show...
  
Alison Bevege
82

March 2024

CONFLICT OF INTEREST: Australian Government officials now working for Big Pharma cartel
Meet some of the biggest fish. You want to know how we got forced to spend $18 billion on covid gene-vaccines and treatments under secret contracts…
  
Alison Bevege
50
"Zionist pig", "Get outta here, b**ch" - I tried, but you can't ask these protesters anything
Hamas supporters demonstrate something about themselves
  
Alison Bevege
28
JUNK SCIENCE: Activists mangle laws with CO2 mandates that don't help the environment
Science is done by evidence, not consensus. It is humble. It questions assumptions and corrects them so future work isn’t built on mistakes. Yet here we…
  
Alison Bevege
15
Jews attacked at Bondi Junction café table: 'Your race - you people committing genocide'
"You going to be spreaded around again" Hamas supporter's vile verbal spray
  
Alison Bevege
44

February 2024

EXCESS DEATHS: Senate acknowledges horror, supports inquiry in big win for jab-victims
Victory: Queensland Supreme Court rules covid gene-vaccine mandates "unlawful"
  
Alison Bevege
31
SNAKE OIL: How to sell a new RSV vaccine to people who don't need it
Don't mention the Black Triangle and pay community groups who can disguise Big Pharma messaging as expert comment for "news"
  
Alison Bevege
45
Julian Assange: journalist, father, prisoner - about to be thrown into the US prison system
UK High Court set to review his case. Julian Assange - frail and tortured - could be sent to a US jail and most likely his death within 24 hours if he…
  
Alison Bevege
9
© 2024 Alison Bevege
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture