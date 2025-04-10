Covid vaccine injured have one last chance to fix their class action in quest for justice
Devastating judgement means a total legal overhaul is needed
Thousands of covid vaccine-injured Australians are in distress after the Federal Court of Australia ruled against their class action on Thursday.
Justice Anna Katzmann’s verdict was delivered briefly on Thursday morning and the judgement is published on the court’s website.
Striking out the class action’s claim was “clear and obvious”, Justice Katzmann said.
She has given the injured one last chance to fix their pleading, but the entire claim needs to be scrapped and begun again with a new legal team and clear evidence of who the actual vaccine-approval decision makers are.
“I have decided to give the applicants one further opportunity to fix their pleading. It seems to me that that will require fresh eyes and a fresh start in a “root and branch review,” the judgement said.
It was a small and uncertain ray of hope in a scathing judgement.
Justice Katzmann said the applicants must craft an intelligble pleading which conforms to the rules - but said she doesn’t expect it after five tries.
“I have no confidence that the applicants, at least as currently advised, are able to produce a statement of claim that conforms to the Rules sufficient to enable each of the respondents to know precisely the case they have to meet,” she said.
The judgement describes major problems in all aspects of the case from its construction to its presentation.
For example: a statement of claim is supposed to be short, setting out only the most essential facts.
It defines the class members, specifies the nature of the claim and the relief sought, and the questions of law to be dealt with, according to the court’s website.
The usual length might be about 15 pages.
The class actions’ statement of claim filed by N.R. Barbi Solicitors was more than 600 pages. At one point, after revisions, it exceeded 1000 pages of “impenetrable” text, loaded with details irrelevant to a statement of claim, according to the judgement.
Justice Katzmann wanted clarity of pleading. She made orders for concise tables, but got 56 pages seeking to defend the pleading instead.
She wanted a glossary to help with technical terms but instead got paragraph references to where definitions could be found in the claim, the judgement said.
The final, third amended version was still “impossibly complex” Justice Katzmann said.
“It is not only likely to cause prejudice, embarrassment and delay, it is inevitable that it will have those results. Large parts of it are incoherent, unintelligible, ambiguous, impenetrable and/or expressed at a high level of generality. In critical aspects it lacks precision.”
Despite five opportunities to revise it, only minor concessions were made, the judgement said.
The interlocutory decision on whether to strike out the class action hinged on whether it had any reasonable prospect to succeed.
The class action seeks to hold the Federal Government to account for the covid vaccine injuries, suing three office holders personally and the federal government for compensation and damages:
John Skerritt, former head of the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA);
Paul Kelly, Australia’s former chief medical officer;
Greg Hunt, former federal health minister;
The Commonwealth Government.
To prove negligence, bad faith and misfeasance of public office is difficult.
To prove misfeasance by Skerritt, Kelly and Hunt, the applicants would have to show they either acted outside their powers, intended to cause harm or were recklessly indifferent to the likely risk of harm - it’s not enough just to have a reasonably forseeable risk of harm, the judgement said.
Negligence requires a duty of care - but the bureaucracy is protected by Section 61a of the Therapeutic Goods Administration Act 1989 which gives immunity from civil actions to the Commonwealth or its “protected persons” unless their actions can be proven to be “in bad faith”.
Skerritt, Hunt and Kelly are all “protected persons” - so whether they had a duty of care or not is irrelevant. They are immune from prosecution even if people are injured by their decisions unless you can prove they acted in “bad faith”.
Bad faith is the exercise of power for an improper motive, and the absence of an honest attempt to perform the functions of the office - so you have to prove intent.
The Australian Government Solicitors successfully argued that none of the decisions to approve the vaccines were made by Skerritt, Hunt and Kelly anyway.
Justice Katzmann said: “It is evident … that the applicants do not know who approved the vaccines” and called the pleading “plainly embarrassing”.
She called some of the Class Action’s allegations “barely comprehensible” while others were “altogether incomprehensible”.
Justice Katzmann said the continued allegation of misfeasance in connection with approvals was therefore “scandalous”.
“I fail to see how it was reasonably open to the applicants’ lawyers, consistent with their professional obligations, to make the allegations of misfeasance relating to the approvals.”
However, the Class Actions’ statement of claim was so incomprehensible, Justice Katzmann said, that she couldn’t rule out the possibility of a case to be made against at least one of the respondents, which was a factor in her granting one last chance for the injured to re-plead.
The interlocutory “strike-out” case
The respondents’ legal team moved to have the case struck out before being heard on the grounds that it had no reasonable prospect of success because:
The statement of claim, despite its length, doesn’t specify a reasonable course of action
It contains scandalous material, is embarrassing, evasive and ambiguous
There is no reasonable prospect of establishing the existence of the pleaded duty (duty of care) to establish the negligence claim
The allegations of bad faith have not been adequately pleaded or properly particularised
The allegations of breach (of duty) are vague, generalised, embarrassing and inappropriate
The alleged breaches of duty were not clearly linked to the harm allegedly suffered by the applicants.
The misfeasance claim is fatally flawed
They further claimed that, having no reasonable prospect of success, the case was an abuse of process.
Justice Katzmann found in favour of the respondents although she did accept that there are public considerations raised by the proceedings and she has given the vaccine injured one last chance to fix their pleading.
Government abandons the injured
Trying to hold the government to account for the covid vaccine injuries is like climbing Everest. Treacherous, cold and littered with bodies.
The Federal Government assumed responsibility for the vaccine injured when it absolved vaccine manufacturers of liability under billion-dollar secret contracts.
In December 2021, then-Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said: “The Australian Government is also delivering a COVID-19 Vaccine Claims Scheme to ensure that any people who have suffered a recognised adverse event as a direct result of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) have rapid access to compensation.”
The key word was “recognised”.
The government simply refused to recognise the thousands of injuries reported from the mRNA and DNA products that ranged from skin rashes to paralysis, cancer, heart attack and death.
How the compensation scheme cheated the injured
The government compensation scheme recognised only 10 narrowly defined injuries leaving thousands of injured people abandoned without support - which is why they are turning to the courts.
Many of the injured face life-changing and debilitating conditions that doctors are often unsure how to treat.
Letters From Australia asked both Services Australia and the Department of Health and Aged Care last month for an update on exactly how many compensation claims had been lodged and finalised, and how much had been paid out in total.
Health said Services Australia was responsible.
Services Australia refused to provide the information, instead sending a series of irrelevant links such as to medicare statistics, and said they would charge fees to provide anything more specific. Then they said the Health Department “owns” health-related data, the same Health department that referred me to them.
As you might expect the government has made it extremely difficult ever to hold the bureaucracy to account for the failure of the vaccine products they approved.
Australia’s bureaucracy has shielded itself from accountability by spreading decisions between committees within agencies which are hidden from scrutiny, and hiding incriminating evidence.
The TGA continues to claim only 14 out of 1039 reports of covid vaccine deaths are “linked to” the vaccine, despite 35 people dying the day they got their shot. Twenty nine percent of reported deaths occurred in the first week. No autopsies were done to investigate vaccine causality.
The secretive agency only revealed this information when forced to by Freedom of Information Act request 25-0047, and as regulatory expert Phillip Altman explained to Senator Malcolm Roberts (from 02.10.00 on), the temporal relationship of how close the shots are to death is the most important factor for determining causation using the Bradford Hill Criteria.
Australia’s reporting system is passive and severely under-reported.
Dr Altman said the Database of Adverse Event Notifications may be 100 times under-reported meaning there could be as many as 100,000 unreported covid vaccine deaths in Australia.
Senior bureaucrats in Canberra bear no personal responsibility to the people whose lives have been ruined by their decisions.
Funding the action - all donations
The class action is not-for-profit and has been funded by donations, which are to be returned to the donors in the event of success.
To help with the crowdfunding, go to the fundraising webpage here.
Queensland GP Dr Melissa McCann who organised the injured has personally funded the proceedings to a large extent, contributing about $250,000 of her own money and taking out several loans, the judgement said.
It is understood she also mortgaged her house to support the injured class action.
She sold a beachfront commercial block of land that was intended for her business expansion and reduced her costs so as to fund the shortfall between the crowdfunding and the cost of running the proceedings, the judgement said.
All up Dr McCann has contributed about $400,000 so far, she said in a message to the injured.
Her courage and personal sacrifice cannot be overstated.
Dr McCann took hope on Thursday that while many class actions would have foundered at this stage, theirs is still alive.
Clive Palmer, through his company Mineralogy, has promised a further $312,000 to meet the security for the Respondents’ costs, the judgement said.
The costs of litigating the interlocutory proceedings that were decided on Thursday with Justice Katzmann ruling that Dr McCann must pay 80 percent of the respondents’ interlocutory costs, although that amount has not yet been defined.
Justice Katzmann further warned that the overall costs of the case, if it proceeds to a final judgement are “likely to be in the order of tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars”.
All material is free and in the public interest, please do share, or use material with attribution.
Re “Skerritt, Hunt and Kelly are all “protected persons””
What does this mean? How and why are they ‘protected’?
I will add more, but this to begin with: I found the original VAERS report troubling, as I am sure you did too and although I'm probably regurgitating what you already know, these numbers are set in stone from the first release of the vaccines and as I understand them, for the first 6 months from their release, not only in America, but for the rest of the world as well, in a continuing spiral of injuries and deaths and now, everyone vaccinated is a Genetically Modified Trans Human with zero Human Rights according to the US Supreme Court Law of 2013, also included - I have not worked out the actual numbers involved with your predetermination that those numbers should be multiplied by 41 (x41): Contracts let to record 1,000 deaths per day in VAERS - BEFORE - vaccines were available, or released into human arms - like "How was that possible" You tell me? Contracts wording provided and with who https://christine257.substack.com/p/why-would-trump-and-then-biden-destroy The Vaccine Inside the Race to Conquer the COVID-19 Pandemic by Joe Miller (Author), Özlem Türeci (Author), Ugur Sahin (Author) - in this book, Ugur Sahin describes his vaccines as "Gene Therapy Injections" and he says they target "The Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes" and don't cure Covid at all - but why, I have absolutely no idea. BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin says that his mRNA vaccines rolled out in January this year (2021): Link here: https://www.ibtimes.sg/fact-check-biontech-ceo-ugur-sahin-refuses-take-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-due-safety-concerns-61652 but by August 27, 2020 – The first contract, with General Dynamics, is dated August 27, 2020 had been let and the contract states that they were expecting up to 1,000 VAERS reports to be filed per day https://christine257.substack.com/p/there-were-no-covid-19-vaccines-close CDC Expected Huge Increase in VAERS Reporting of vaccines injuries and deaths. The contract states that they were expecting up to 1,000 VAERS reports to be filed per day, with up to 40% of the reports being serious in nature: According to the contract, VAERS had been receiving an annual average of 53,000 reports in recent years, so in contracting for up to 1,000 reports per day, the CDC was already anticipating that the COVID vaccines might generate nearly seven times as many reports as all other vaccines combined (a 600% increase), with a rate of serious adverse events that could be up to 8 times higher. The initial total amount specified (with options) under the contract with Eagle Health Analytics was $5,925,388.58 or $7,077,054.90 “with all options” (which presumably includes the extension of the VAERS work through July). This amount also includes the CISA project assistance. However, it does not include the increased hours in the Oct. 29 revision, nor the increase for the V-SAFE pregnancy registry work. However, I have not been able to find the contract in any Federal contracts database. Perhaps one of my readers will have better luck. How Much Did All of This Cost? The amounts paid out under the contracts with General Dynamics were redacted. But according to this site, the initial amount paid was $9.45 million, with $4.4 million added in late February, and then an additional $16.3 million tacked on in early March. In March of 2022 there was an additional $5.2 million added, though it’s not clear for what since the contract had presumably expired by then. (Best guess is that General Dynamics continued some or all of its work on COVID VAERS reports with Eagle Health brought in for additional support.) Grand total? $35,425,642 of your taxpayer dollars.Military Revealed as Top Funder of Gene Drives; Gates Foundation paid $1.6 million to influence UN on gene drives 2016 December 4, 2017 https://christine257.substack.com/p/there-were-no-covid-19-vaccines-close?utm_source=%2Fsearch%2Fgeneral%2520dynamics&utm_medium=reader2 According to my mathematics - all in the first 6 months, from the Covid vaccines injections and some clever mathmetician said that to get current numbers the VAERS reported numbers, had to be multiplied by 41 (x41) to get current vaccines damages correct numbers. As above - do you think the covid vaccines were safe? It was Jessica Rose that came up with the number 41. https://secularheretic.substack.com/p/death-by-covid-jabs-update-12 WASHINGTON, D.C. — Over 1,200 emails released under open records requests reveal that the U.S. military is now the top funder and influencer behind a controversial genetic extinction technology known as “gene drives” – pumping $100 million into the field. The trove of emails, obtained via open records requests, also shed light on a $1.6 million dollar UN gene drive advocacy operation paid for by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. https://christine257.substack.com/p/military-revealed-as-top-funder-of Dr. Peter Kotlár, a Slovak physician, government commissioner, and MP drops bombshell investigation into DNA Contamination. The vaccinated are now officially GMO!! "I’m not afraid to say officially— a genetically modified organism. " Robert Kennedy Jr, Pam Bondi and Kash Patel has also been informed. Moderna's Covid-19 virus formula Patented 2013 - #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections. Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human" - A Trans Human is a new species which never existed before and by Law, they have Zero Human rights, because they are no longer Human and thus, because no Rights have ever been written into Law for them, they now have Zero rights - but much like the American Slaves up to 1865, when President Lincoln wrote into Law, Rights for them. Gene Therapy is not reversable, but now described as a forced medical treatment, which Biontech/Pfizer said "should have been licensed as a Gene Therapy Injection (2015)" and which "Targets the Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes (2023)" - but why? Thomas Renz, Lawyer, identified the vaccines as being ModRNA and not mRNA Dr Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated Law Professor who drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, provided an Affidavit that Covid-19 mRNA injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction. Dr Boyle stated that the Covid-19 injections violate Biological Weapons 18 USC 175 and Weapons and Firearms 790.166 Fla. Stat (2023). The Expose, back in 2019 published that DARPA Scientists were bragging on Twitter that they had made the Covid-19 virus with Moderna - which Moderna went on to Patent in 2013: From that patent for Moderna's Covid-19 virus: #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG