Two thousand Australians injured and bereaved by the covid vaccines will find out tomorrow whether their long-running battle for justice will be allowed to continue.

An interlocutory judgement on the class action is due to be handed down in the Federal Court of Australia in Sydney on Thursday (April 10) at 9.30am, with the parties able to watch via Microsoft Teams, phone dial-in, or video conferencing.

Covid vaccine injured at Hyde Park in April 2024 for a previous court date, backed by a Forest of the Fallen memorial. Pic: Bevege

Federal Court judge Anna Katzmann is set to rule on an interlocutory motion heard in December between the vaccine injured, led by Queensland GP Dr Melissa McCann, and government lawyers representing John Skerritt, the former deputy secretary of the Health Products Regulation Group and former public face of the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA); Paul Kelly, Australia’s former chief medical officer; former federal health minister Greg Hunt; and the Commonwealth Government.

In December, the Government’s lawyers moved for the case to be thrown out before it is heard, arguing in part that the Federal Government and its officials had no duty of care to the vaccine injured and therefore the injured have no reasonable prospect of winning the case.

Dr Melissa McCann views a Forest of the Fallen memorial commemorating the lives of those injured and killed by the covid vaccines in December. Pic: Bevege

“…the class of persons to whom the duty would be owed could not be confined within reasonable limits,” wrote Australian Government Solicitor Emma Gill in the Respondent’s Outline of Submissions in June.

“It would amount to an indeterminate duty to the whole Australian population.”

The submissions can be read here.

The Morrison Government’s vaccine policy from 2020 stated that the TGA had responsibility for the safety monitoring of the covid vaccines and that it would launch an investigation if it suspected a safety issue.

No serious public investigation was ever launched into the safety of the covid vaccines despite more reports of injury and death to the Database of Adverse Event Notifications than for all other vaccines in Australia’s history combined.

The 2020 policy document also states that the Federal Government was responsible for: “selecting and purchasing vaccines”, and “formally accepting vaccines from suppliers and ensuring that they meet the required standards”.

The covid vaccine injured and bereaved have since been abandoned without any support from the government’s narrow and restrictive compensation scheme (now closed) that only recognised 10 injuries out of thousands of possible conditions caused by the novel mRNA products.

Many of the injured face life-changing and debilitating conditions that doctors are unsure how to treat.

The mRNA products are still on the market despite calls from thousands of scientists and doctors worldwide to suspend their use on safety grounds, while factories have been built to produce more.

