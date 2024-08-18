Australia is hurtling into an expensive mRNA industry, squandering millions on boutique research while short-changing a country that suffers nearly 10,000 suicide attempts per month and can’t get IV bags.

In Sydney, site works have begun on a 4500sq m factory at Macquarie University.

mRNA factory construction site, Macquarie University, August 10. Pic: Bevege

Forest of the Fallen volunteers and Letters From Australia visited the site noting the bulk of the injured have not even been formally recognised let alone compensated.

Each stake holds the story of an Australian maimed by the covid gene-vaccines. They swayed over land that will produce more of the product that hurt them, as birds sang in trees marked for destruction.

The NSW Government says it is spending $96 million on the factory plus another $119 million for RNA research in partnership with Myeloid Therapeutics, a US-based venture-capital-backed start-up co-founded in 2021 by Daniel Getts and Yuxiao Wang, whose names are on a bunch of patent applications including on methods and compositions for integrating transgenes into the genome of a cell.

Source: Spotlight 7 screengrab from After Covid

The factory is expected to be ready in 2026.

It’s just one of many plants now under construction around Australia, funded overwhelmingly by your taxes.

Australia’s universities are in an RNA gold rush fuelled by the billions that flowed from the covid panic.

Australia spent more than $18 billion on countermeasures for covid, a relatively mild respiratory-spread illness with an infection fatality rate of just 0.07 percent for anyone under 70. Much of that money went on secret contracts for mRNA gene-vaccines that didn’t work, weren’t tested properly and resulted in more than 140,000 reports of injury and death to the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s voluntary reporting system.

But it has not stopped.

It’s jobs! jobs! jobs! Research funding, prestige, patents - and money.

The global RNA technology market is estimated to be worth up to US$107 billion by 2030 and Australia’s RNA sector could add up to $8 billion to gross domestic product in the next decade, the federal Department of Industry, Science and Resources (DISR). wrote in July.

Most of this comes from the taxpayer, with no acknowledgement that these funds then cannot be spent on other areas. Such as the more than 9000 ambulance call-outs per month for suicidal behaviour (across just five Australian jurisdictions).

The vaccine injured and bereaved have mostly not even been acknowledged let alone compensated for the damage caused by the rushed and poorly tested mRNA gene-vaccines for covid.

More than 55,000 people have signed The Hope Accord urgently calling for a halt to mRNA gene-vaccine products because of safety concerns - including more than 7000 top scientists, doctors and health workers.

But this is a gold rush, and the bureaucrats are falling over themselves not to miss out.

“We must also be prepared to pivot – with the arrival of new RNA technologies or health risks – to seize future opportunities as they arise,” wrote DISR in its blueprint for RNA industry development, released last month.

Carpe Deum!

The government is building an ecosystem of RNA grifters, all invested in cheerleading for the technology. Ecosystems once entrenched are very difficult to undo.

According to a DISR discussion paper from August 2023, here are some of the groups invested in mRNA production and research, all of whom (along with their researchers and media spokespeople) are now biased in favour of the technology because they are invested in it.

Victoria

Australia’s Federal Government made a strategic partnership with Moderna in 2022 to build a factory in Victoria at Monash University.

The commercial plant, which will pump out 100 million jabs a year, is scheduled to be finished this year, creating 500 manufacturing jobs.

Note the vagueness: the announcements do not state clearly how much the Victorian and Federal Governments are paying for this factory. Instead we get “The Labor Government invested $12.3 million in the Victorian Budget 2023/24 to develop mRNA technology and builds on the $1.3 billion investment in medical research since 2014.”

BioNTech is also building a factory in Melbourne at La Trobe University to produce product for clinical trials - for “1200 more local jobs”. Again no government price tag.

New South Wales - in addition to the factory above

University of Technology Sydney has $1.4 million from the NSW Tech Central Infrastructure fund to build a Vaccine and RNA Design Centre to create new intellectual property (ie: patent royalties). This is part of a $4.4 million package that also funds a prototype manufacturing plant, in partnership with the University of Sydney.

NSW RNA Production and Research Network has $15 million in funding from NSW Health. DISR’s overview says it “brings together 4 universities plus several medical institutes”

University of NSW RNA Institute - got $25 million from the NSW government according to DISR. It’s website says it has has secret agreements with “a variety of entities” in industry, government and academia, but openly says it partners with Merck.

The Institute said in May that it was “fast-tracking” production of an mRNA livestock vaccine developed by the Gates-funded Tiba Biotech for sheep and goats against border disease virus. Tiba is partnered with CEPI, an NGO dedicated to spreading the mRNA platform worldwide, founded by the Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust and WEF.

Border virus has never been a big problem so far. Lambs are born a bit small and extra hairy. But despite acknowledging it’s not an emergency, The Institute has now finished producing an mRNA vaccine for it and will move on to mRNA products for foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin disease, neither of which are even in Australia because our biosecurity measures have worked just fine to date.

The Institute has also just announced another $1.8 million from the Medical Research Future Fund (your taxes) to promote mRNA products for urinary tract infections, which are easily treated by a short course of antibiotics.

Queensland

University of Queensland and Griffith University have been given $280 million including $17 million from the Queensland Government to build a “Translational Science Hub” with French pharma giant Sanofi, for a range of diseases including a “first-ever chlamydia vaccine”. Chlamydia is easily and cheaply treated with a week of doxycycline.

But - two hundred jobs!

The funding call went out in February, including $10 million from each university and undisclosed funds from Sanofi. The money is for projects that advance the vaccines and therapeutics “pipeline”.

The research contracts “will primarily involve Sanofi funded fee-for-service work utilizing UQ expertise and capability”.

It appears as though the Queensland government is funding Sanofi to patent expensive mRNA products for easily treatable illnesses, benefiting Sanofi.

Another company using the Translational Research Institute is Vaxxas.

Vaxxas has received an unknown amount of Queensland Government funding to create mRNA gene-vaccine skin-patch technology at a new Brisbane factory.

Vaxxas is linked to BARDA, from which it got US$22 million in funding in 2020. It was reported to be partnering with Merck to develop the patches.

Just like BARDA’s former director Rick Bright (now with the Rockefeller Foundation) told the Milken Institute in 2019 here:

“It’s not to crazy to think that an outbreak of a novel avian virus could occur in China somewhere we could get the RNA sequence from that, beam it to a number of regional centres if not local, if not in your home at some point - and print those vaccines on a patch and self-administer.”

BARDA is the militarised wing of the US Department of Health and Human Services which develops medical countermeasures for bio-warfare. BARDA started the push for 100-day lab-to-jab vaccines, lobbied for by CEPI.

The Gates Foundation and the World Health Organisation are “supporting” the patch use for measles, rubella and polio in impoverished countries, which means they harvest your taxes via CEPI and Gavi’s Covax scheme (to which Australia is giving $215 million) to expand pharmaceutical markets to countries that would otherwise avoid them.

It is unknown how much money the Queensland Government is paying Vaxxas, but they are excited.

“(The) Biomedical sector contributes $2.1 billion to Queensland’s economy, employing more than 12,000 people,” the government said in a statement.

South Australia

$10 million from the Federal and South Australian Governments for BioCina, a biologics contract manufacturer with a factory in Adelaide. BioCina is partnered with the University of Adelaide.

The money pays for mRNA manufacturing to supply clinical trials and to scale-up to commercial production. BioCina is owned by BridgeWest Group, a US-based venture capital firm founded by the wealthy Tayebi family, originally from Iran. BridgeWest has also bought Pfizer’s plant in West Australia.

Western Australia

$2 million from the WA Government for an “RNA Foundry” in Perth to develop cancer treatments, partnered with Therapeutic Innovation Australia and the University of Western Australia. TIA is a consortium for funneling tax dollars to industry.

Moderna’s mRNA Access platform:

Moderna, backed by the US Military and bureaucrats in BARDA (the militarised wing of the Department of Health and Human Services), owns the patents on the mRNA platform technology, and therefore profits from its use by others.

They have created a system called mRNA Access where researchers send in their genetic sequences, Moderna plugs it into mRNA and sends it back for use in clinical testing. Those who have signed on to the platform include:

The Doherty Institute

The Burnet Institute

The University of Queensland

According to Pharma front-group Immunisation Coalition’s meeting notes from February 2023, James Cook University has also signed on to mRNA Access, while Pfizer has established an industry fellowship program which will create top researchers with conflicts of interest.

Moderna is also offering fellowships for researchers each year. Hopeful candidates will always speak well of the company and defend its mRNA platform because their funding will depend on it.

Australia, which once produced its own IV drip bags, now has to postpone surgery because it lost the manufacturing capacity and now can’t buy enough - but the government wants instead to set up an end-to-end mRNA gene-vaccine manufacturing industry, even though it is not necessary, did not save lives as claimed during covid, and injured thousands of people.

The real costs have yet to be calculated

The human cost has not yet been calculated from the covid mRNA disaster because the TGA relies on an under-reported safety system reliant on voluntary notifications from the public and their doctors.

Friend of Letters From Australia, Rebekah Barnett, has detailed how Parliament (Labor and Greens) recently voted to affirm workplace discrimination against those who refuse the covid mRNA gene-vaccine.

We will not know the number of the dead until the Australian Bureau of Statistics co-ordinates across government departments to release all-cause mortality data stratified by gene-vaccine status and age.

A 521-page report from Canada last month by research non-profit Correlation (headed by researcher and co-author Denis Rancourt) suggests worldwide excess mortality during the covid years may be as high as 16.9 million.

The report found the excess deaths were correlated with government countermeasures and not the virus.

The study sampled 2.7 billion people across 125 countries for which data was available, and concluded the pattern of excess deaths was incompatible with a pandemic respiratory virus, and was instead correlated with the proportion of frail-aged elderly in the population.

The authors projected a global tally of 30.9 million excess deaths in the three years from 2020 to 2022, of which 16.9 million were associated with the rollout of the covid gene-vaccines.

The study is a projection only and should be scrutinised carefully as the co-author is also the publisher. But to test these findings, we need the real-world data on all-cause-mortality for 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 stratified by gene-vaccine status and age - and this has not been released by Australia or other countries, or by the pharmaceutical companies, all of which hold the data.

Dr John Campbell summarises the study’s findings in the video below.

We need the raw, hard data to be released to either verify or disprove these disturbing findings.

Official responses:

Letters From Australia asked Monash University, Griffith University, University of Queensland, University of NSW, the NSW Government, the Victorian Government and the Federal Government all why they are ploughing ahead with this technology given the Hope Accord calls for this unsafe gene-vaccine technology to be halted.

Monash said the request should be “should be redirected to the state or federal government” - who did not respond.

Macquarie University did respond, and Letters From Australia thanks them. A spokesperson said via email that construction would commence shortly.

“The RNA Research and Pilot Manufacturing Facility is the first of its kind in Australia where a wide range of new and existing Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) therapeutics will be researched and produced. This will reduce Australia’s reliance on international supply and provide patients with faster access to new therapies for hard-to-treat diseases such as cancer and rare genetic disorders.”

The rest did not respond.

You can find the Hope Accord here

Video tour of the Macquarie University factory site above is thanks to talented filmmaker Frogmouth.

