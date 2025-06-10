Letters from Australia

Letters from Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
peter blatch's avatar
peter blatch
Jun 10

Now that RFK Jr and the FDA have received a petition asking for withdrawal of the mRNA platform, which indicates these "vaccines" are gene therapy treatments, "not vaccines", and have not gone through the proper testing authorities as required for gene therapy approvals. This includes testing for genotoxicity and carcinogenicity and be open for public comment.

I hope the banning of mRNA products is the next step from RFK Jr.

These gene therapy injections (classified as GMO`s in Australia) were mandated and coerced into the arms of Australians without Pfizer and Moderna holding the appropriate approvals..... "dealing with GMO`s without a licence". (a serious criminal offence).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
Jun 10

Hopefully this is the start! So much damage done already to so many people however. mRNA is not a safe platform for any products. Nor is any GMO, gene therapy - in reality they are designer drugs. Thanks for your diligent work Alison.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alison Bevege
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alison Bevege
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture