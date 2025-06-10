US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr has sacked the entire 17-member committee of a US vaccine “rubber stamp” advisory panel just two weeks before a scheduled meeting to discuss the mRNA products for covid.

The Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) was plagued by persistent conflicts of interest and had never recommended against any vaccine - even those later withdrawn for safety reasons, Kennedy wrote in the Wall Street Journal.

“It has failed to scrutinize vaccine products given to babies and pregnant women. To make matters worse, the groups that inform ACIP meet behind closed doors, violating the legal and ethical principle of transparency crucial to maintaining public trust,” he wrote.

This gunslinger knows where the bodies are buried

The ACIP meeting, scheduled for June 25 to June 27, is still planned to occur, with scores of vaccines on the agenda including for HPV, influenza, anthrax and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Children’s Health Defense reported on Tuesday that most ACIP members have financial ties to pharmaceutical companies marketing vaccines, or promoted controversial vaccines through public health agencies including the covid, RSV and HPV shots.

Kennedy took leave as director of Children’s Health Defense in 2023 in order to run for president, but investigations by The Defender in 2021 and 2024 found that most committee members had direct ties to pharmaceutical companies.

Kennedy, a long-time champion of transparent and reproducible science, is now the most powerful man in US Health, an appointment that has given hope to mRNA-injured people around the world.

As head of Health and Human Services (HHS), he oversees the lead department that sits above the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), BARDA (the militarised wing of HHS that deals with countermeasures for bio-attack), and the powerful National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Kennedy said a clean sweep of ACIP was necessary to bring back public confidence in vaccine science.

“ACIP's new members will prioritize public health and evidence-based medicine. The Committee will no longer function as a rubber stamp for industry profit-taking agendas,” he said.

“The entire world once looked to American health regulators for guidance, inspiration, scientific impartiality, and unimpeachable integrity. Public trust has eroded. Only through radical transparency and gold standard science, will we earn it back.”

Health revolution begins

Kennedy came under fire for not moving fast enough after the FDA’s controversial decision to approve Moderna’s new mRNA covid product Mnexspike. This new product carries a 2.7 percent rate of serious injury, as The Defender reports.

He’s not slow, now. This is a revolution.

Industry news outlet Fierce Pharma described the move to sack all 17 ACIP members as “bold and unprecedented”.

Reuters described it as Kennedy’s most far-reaching action.

This is the first big move to reference the new “Restoring Gold Standard Science” executive order, made on May 23.

This little-remarked executive order is nothing short of revolutionary and wide-ranging.

It directs Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy Michael Kratsios to issue guidance within 30 days, in consultation with agency heads.

The guidance will instruct every federal agency to change their conduct and management of all scientific activities to adhere to the principles of transparency and reproducibility.

They have to communicate error and uncertainty, and agency decisions must be without conflicts of interest.

It contains a scientific integrity section that forces agency heads to re-evaluate, rescind or revise scientific integrity policies from 2021 until now - which means across the entire covid vaccine era.

All 17 ACIP members had been appointed by the Biden Administration with 13 of them appointed in 2024 before the outgoing administration left office, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Tuesday.

HHS said on Tuesday that incoming ACIP panel members would have to adhere to the new standards.

“As directed by President Trump’s Restoring Gold Standard Science executive order, the new ACIP members will ensure that government scientific activities are informed by the most credible, reliable, and impartial scientific evidence available,” the announcement said.

Where ACIP fits in

There are four main vaccine advisory committees that inform US Government policy.

ACIP falls under the aegis of the CDC.

ACIP’s last recommendation on the covid vaccine, published in December 2024 said everyone aged six months to 64 years with moderately or severely compromised immunity should get the 2024-25 covid vaccine.

In addition, ACIP recommended the products to everyone aged 65 and over.

The February 2025 meeting of ACIP was then postponed.

The original “fully vaccinated” regimen of the Pfizer and Moderna products carried a minimum one-in-800 risk of severe injury including death, as found by a peer-reviewed independent analysis of the original trial data by Fraiman et al.

The median infection fatality rate from covid for those aged under 70 is just 0.07 percent, unvaccinated, according to peer-reviewed research by Pezzullo et al.

The other three US advisory committees are the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) at the FDA; the National Vaccine Advisory Committee at HHS; and the Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines, also at HHS, as health policy research site KFF reports.

When the FDA (under natural immunity champion Marty Makary) approved Moderna’s new mRNA product for covid, Mnexspike, the VRBPAC was not consulted. It is not known if ACIP were involved.

Zerohedge has more on the reactions here.

Visit me on Twitter (X) here at LettersFromOz.

Please share this story everywhere, it really helps. All material free, please link credit.

Share

Edits: 10 June - fixed a number of typos and grammatical issues.