Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy jr has cut all US funding to Bill Gates’ vaccine funding organisation Gavi, saying “business as usual is over” because Gavi had treated safety issues as a public relations problem.

“In its zeal to promote universal vaccination, Gavi the Vaccine Alliance has neglected the key issue of vaccine safety. When vaccine safety issues have come before GAVI, it has treated them not as a patient health problem, but as a public relations problem,” Kennedy said in a video statement posted to X (Twitter).

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, GAVI partnered with the World Health Organization to recommend best practices for social media companies to silence dissenting views and to stifle free speech and legitimate questions during that period.

“GAVI should consider the best science available, even when that science contradicts established paradigms. It should define success not just in terms of the number of vaccines delivered, but on their rigorously measured overall impacts.

“I call on GAVI to re-earn the public trust and to justify the $8 billion dollars that America has provided in funding since 2001. Until that happens the United States won’t contribute more to GAVI. Business as usual is over.”

The statement was played at the Gavi pledging event where Gates Foundation chief executive Mark Suzman solicits billions of dollars in public tax money from developed nations to pay for vaccine and mRNA industry promotion across third-world nations.

Suzman immediately complained about the US withdrawal, claiming millions of “preventable deaths” would occur “if Congress allows” the US to cut its funding.

“If Congress allows this to happen, the consequences will be devastating“, he said in a statement.

The US committed $300 million to Gavi in the funding bill for fiscal year 2025, but nothing has been earmarked for the group in the 2026 fiscal year, as the Epoch Times reports here, archived here.

Gavi raised $9 billion in pledges this year including $1.6 billion from the Gates Foundation, Suzman said in his statement.

Australia will give $386 million of your taxes to Gavi from 2026 to 2030, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Friday.

Both Suzman and Wong claimed without evidence in their statements that Gavi’s injections have saved millions of lives. Their statements ignored the existence of the vaccine injured.

Gavi says on its website that it has extracted $12 billion since 2020 for their AMC financing instrument that pays for vaccines, transport, syringes and storage, plus liability insurance to protect the industry from compensating people they harm.

Gavi is a vaccine colonialism funding mechanism launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos 25 years ago by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organisation (which Gates also funds), UNICEF and the World Bank.

Zerohedge has the story here, archived here, original by the Epoch Times here.

KENNEDY’S NEW ACIP BOARD MEETS RESISTANCE

This week saw the first meeting of the new, tougher vaccine advisory committee, after HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy jr sacked the entire 17 members of the previous committee, which had been riddled by conflicts of interest.

Professor Martin Kulldorf threw down the challenge immediately at roll call in his introduction as the session began, saying he was astonished at the lack of ethics and science during covid.

“I’m Martin Kulldorf, I’ve worked on vaccine safety for over 20 years,” he said.

“I used to be a professor of medicine at Harvard University and at Harvard’a Brigham and Women’s hospitals until I was fired. I did not take the covid vaccine because I already had immunity, superior immunity from having had covid.

“I was astonished that universities threw away two and a half thousand years of knowledge about infection acquired immunity when they very unscientifically and unethically fired people for not having taken the covid vaccine.”

Dr Kulldorf went on to say he had opposed halting the Johnson & Johnson covid vaccine for the elderly, even though the viral vector RNA vaccine (analogous to AstraZeneca) had caused clots in younger women, because there had been a shortage and the elderly were dying.

Dr Kulldorf was one of three doctors who created the Great Barrington Declaration.

The first half of the seven-hour meeting was dominated by covid vaccine statistics and covid hospitalisation numbers.

Panel members including Dr Robert Malone and Dr Retsef Levi asked questions on how health officials were collecting data, what time interval they were using to monitor from injection to adverse event, whether aggregating figures meant they were missing batch variability and whether they were picking up injuries effectively.

CDC Immunization Safety Office Director Sarah Meyer gave an update to the new ACIP panel on the CDC’s covid vaccine safety monitoring which she insisted was extensive and rigorous. Her powerpoint slides are here.

Disturbingly she continued the claim that there are no new safety concerns with the covid vaccines other than myo/pericarditis and that no excess deaths are attributable to the products.

Dr Meyer said a study focusing on mRNA compared 17,631 deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to the background rate of deaths in the general population from December 2020 to January 2023.

It found the observed to expected death ratio was below one in the post-vaccination period of 42 days.

“These findings suggest no association between covid-19 vaccination and mortality,” she said (see: 02:40:00 on).

Dr Meyer said CDC studies found no increased risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, birth defects or infant death when the covid vaccines were given in pregnancy. (see timestamp 02:35:00 on Rumble)

THE BUREAUCRACY WILL FIGHT REFORM

Dr Adam MacNeil, the deputy branch chief for Epidemiology, Respiratory Viruses Branch at the CDC, and Dr Christopher Taylor, an expert on CDC respiratory disease data, also presented studies backing up the establishment mantra of “safe and effective”, that injecting pregnant women with covid vaccines is the best way to protect newborns from severe covid disease and that babies are hospitalised on a par with adults aged 50 to 64 for covid.

They sounded like they were really pushing the idea that covid vaccines are crucially important for the safety of pregnant women and infants, when it has already been established that children are at statistically near-zero risk of serious illness or death from covid, and that injecting mRNA gene therapy products into pregnant women is both risky and unnecessary.

It appears they were pushing back against Kennedy’s May announcement that the CDC would no longer recommend routine covid vaccines for healthy children or pregnant women.

It’s clear from listening to their presentations, that the staff working within the agencies at the CDC who collect and collate the data have a bias in favour of covid vaccines which colours the way they structure their investigations, which in turn affects the outcome.

The bureaucracy is going to fight change.

There is a dispute among experts as to what the effect of these vaccines has been, and it is clear from the hostility and pushback shown at this first meeting that Secretary Kennedy has a lot more firings to do before the agencies will approach data collection with a fair and open mind.

The meeting concluded with comments from the public, most of which were loaded with hostile and shrill submissions from doctors insisting vaccines are a miracle of science that save millions of lives, and demanding the reinstatement of the former ACIP panel.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has now chosen to publish its own independent vaccine schedule, declaring the ACIP process no longer credible, as AJMC reports.

The former Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), an influential organ that shapes the US national vaccine schedule, had never recommended against any vaccine – even those later withdrawn for safety reasons.

The presentation slides are online here.

Updates/edits: Correction 28/06 - fixed typo in image 1. 29/06 updated to include Sarah Meyer’s job title.