More than two million Australians have already cast their vote ahead of election day this Saturday.

Don’t waste it: your vote matters.

It makes a world of difference to have even a handful of hardworking and honest senators (and MPs) who can hold the uni-party and Permanent Canberra to account.

This election, there’s a lot of choice.

Gerard Rennick’s People First is fielding 25 candidates across Australia including AMPS President Christopher Neil who is running for the Senate in Victoria.

Mr Neil said he would fight for transparency, and as a medical doctor (cardiologist), he has the expertise to stop health bureaucrats dodging questions with jargon.

“There’s no way they’ll be able to give rubbish answers as they’ll be dealing with a credentialled expert,” he told Letters From Australia.

Mr Neil also said he supports a proper compensation scheme for the vaccine injured, and a tightening of drug safety standards.

Pics: supplied

In New South Wales, People First joined Libertarian Craig Kelly and the HEART party to create the Australia First Alliance. They are asking here for people to vote 1 beside Libertarian/Heart/Gerard Rennick People First above the line on the Senate ballot.

Nobody has grilled the TGA and Health Department harder than Gerard Rennick. We need him in there to fight for us, because Big Pharma is pushing a raft of new mRNA poisons on the public.

Gerard is standing for the Senate in Queensland, as is Malcolm Roberts (One Nation), who has also been excellent at holding the bureaucracy to account.

Here’s Malcolm Roberts with Pauline Hanson hosting the third session of Covid Under Trial, listening carefully to hours of heart-breaking testimony.

Trumpet of Patriots is mining magnate Clive Palmer’s new venture - and he has done a lot for the vaccine injured. He has poured his wealth and support into the Covid vaccine-injured class action lawsuit - which has now hired new legal representation. During the dark days of February 2023, when people were losing their jobs for refusing the dangerous mRNA injections, he paid for dissident doctors Pierre Kory and Peter McCullough to tour Australia, speaking to thousands at the Sydney Entertainment Centre. He bought enough hydroxychloroquine for the whole country to use as an early treatment. While controversial, there were peer-reviewed studies showing early treatment with hydroxychloroquine could reduce mortality, as the Daily Sceptic reported. Clive did his best to help - but the government destroyed it all.

It’s payback time. It’s our chance to punish the uni-party and reward the honest people who fought the covid scandal.

Topher Field has made a great marbles video (below) that shows exactly why you can put the freedom-friendly minor parties in any order, then the least-bad uni-party of your choice, then your most hated parties last: you won’t waste your vote.

If you make a mistake and spoil your ballot, you can take it back to the vote issuers and they will give you a clean replacement.

You need to number every box on the small green slip for the Lower House.

As usual the Senate ballot is a big white table cloth. You either vote above the line or below the line - not both. Pick one. If you go above the line, then you number at least 6 boxes. You can number them all if you want, I did.

Early voting station, Rose Bay, Sydney, Tuesday. Greens, Teals and the uni-party dominate the display but you can punish them on your ballot where it counts. Pic: Bevege

If you go below the line then you need to number a minimum of 12 boxes.

Don’t be fooled by “Australia’s Voice” - the name sounds like a freedom party but it’s really Fatima Payman’s Islamic separatist party.

For me, I was pleased to put these awful contenders last: the Teal “independent” Allegra Spender (WEF corporatist in woman-face), Socialist Alliance (full commies - see the horrors here) and The Greens (commies in green-face who don’t give a shit about the environment).

Check your state and your electorate - there are people who will stand for us, the citizens, against the globalists, the corporations and the corruption. There are people who will strive to keep us free from medical tyranny and the carbon nonsense - and who acknowledge and help the gene-vaccine injured.

They need our help not just to vote for them but to help them at polling stations and to spread the word. Visit your favourite freedom party website to find out how to help, it’s not too late.

It’s up to us, we can lift them up.

CORRECTION: 29 April: Topher Field is not running for the Senate this year, the “red-light” for last place by carbon nutbags Vote Climate One was from 2022. My mistake. His marbles video (which I have moved up higher on the page) is also from 2022 and is excellent.