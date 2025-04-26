We all have our sacred ceremonies and Anzac Day is one of them.

Whose idea was it to have a Bunurong Land Council (Aboriginal Corporation) officer arrogantly stand in a baseball cap at a dawn service to tell people sent off to fight and die for this country (and their relatives) that they are just guests on his family land who must worship all of his ancestors before any honouring of their terrible sacrifice can begin.

“I’m here to welcome everybody to my father’s country, beautiful Bunurong country but before we do that we pay our acknowledgements and we pay our respects. We pay our respects to all of my ancestors. We pay our respects to all of my elders. And we pay respects to all of my community members past, present and emerging,” said Mark Brown to the 50,000 lesser Australians at Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance.

That is what he said yesterday morning. The ABC video is here.

Mark Brown at the Dawn Service. Pic: text added, source ABC

That is inappropriate, exclusionary and divisive - and I doubt the hecklers were all “neo-Nazis”.

Anzac Day isn’t about “Uncle” Mark Brown, or his ancestors.

The land does not belong to Mark Brown or his corporation, ICN 3630, a tax-exempt charity with a chequered history which makes money from selling these “cultural ceremonies” (revenue $13.3 million in 2024).

It’s Australia. We all share it, and we have a shared history now.

That shared history includes the thousands of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders who fought in all the wars we have suffered - because they are Australians, too.

They are never forgotten. Redfern hosted a special Coloured Diggers March attended by NSW Governor Margaret Beazley yesterday (video taken by me below).

In World War One, an estimated 1000 indigenous people served among more than 324,000 Australians overseas. It’s just an estimate because the enlisters did not record ethnicity.

World War One destroyed that generation of Australians. Two thirds of the 324,000 who served became casualties, according to the National Archives of Australia. Out of a total Australian population of 4.9 million people in 1914, that is a huge toll. Every family lost someone. It scarred this nation forever.

Innocent boys whipped up by propaganda of courage and glory were shipped off to a useless British war where they were blown up, shot, gassed and forced to kill other people.

Many survivors were mentally wrecked by this.

My own father would see them years later, abandoned and living rough under canvas tarpaulins on the sand hills at Maroubra, where they would give him bully beef and biscuits.

Hyde Park War Memorial, Sydney. Pic: Bevege

Anzac Day is about honouring all of them, and the veterans of all the other wars, so they’re not forgotten.

It’s not about race-baiting Australia, and dividing it which is what that Denial of Country did.

These increasingly intrusive rituals are on the nose in general, for a lot of Australians including indigenous Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price (NT, Country Liberal) who wants to review their federal funding.

Trumpet of Patriots candidate Suellen Wrightson is running ads on YouTube saying Australians don’t need to be welcomed to their own country.

It used to be a nice acknowledgement of First Australians at the start of conferences. It was done once on the first day. Then it was every day. Then it was every session, then every event, everywhere, all the time.

The message has morphed into: “It’s not your land, it’s Aboriginal corporation land and you’re just a guest. No matter how many decades you and your parents struggle to pay off a mortgage, or what cities you build, or what wars you fight for it, you can never own any patch of it, it’s all ours, all the time, and we are the only ones with a connection to it.”

It is deeply offensive and completely inappropriate to begin an Anzac Day dawn service with a Denial of Country speech like that.

Of course, fake neo-Nazis were suddenly identified in the dark, and trotted out in every mainstream media story as the ones who must have heckled.

That is deliberate. It is an election manipulation tactic by globalists who hate nationalists.

It’s so obvious. It is to intimidate you with a smear-by-association threat, that goes like this:

That’s a mighty nice reputation you have there - you wouldn’t want to be called a Nazi. You wouldn’t want your name and photo in the media. Are you one of those scary black-clad neo-Nazis? If you are thinking of campaigning against divisive globalist multiculturalism then you are a Nazi just like them. Shut up or you’ll be destroyed like them.

I must be getting old because it’s as clear as crystal to me what is going on here.

It’s as obvious as the fake explosives caravan used to push hate-speech laws and deflect anti-Semitic blame away from the weekly Hamas support rallies (attended by the Greens) which whipped up some very real anti-Jewish hate, as I reported on here.

You know how that was a fake? Apart from the obvious dumbness of a van allegedly packed with explosives, abandoned, on the outskirts of Sydney, with a shopping list of Jewish targets left for the police to find, in the lead-up to a federal election? Because it was reported to be packed with “mining explosives”. From that detail, you were expected to shift the blame away from Greens, commies and Hamas supporters, and put it on red-neck “White Supremacists”.

Coloured Diggers March, Redfern, Anzac Day. Pics: Bevege

When the court case happens (if it ever does), mainstream journalists should try to find out the political affiliations of the fake van perpetrators, and whether they work with NSW or Federal Police, or the intelligence community. Of course the election will be over by then.

These heckler neo-Nazis are as fake as that van.

The public and media were prepped for the fake neo-Nazis two weeks ago when a dozen men in masks randomly demonstrated outside a Liberal Senator’s office in Melbourne, as Sky News reports.

It’s an election - that’s why they’re outside a Liberal senator’s office with a big banner saying “Liberal or Labor, third world Australia”.

Their political function is to embarrass supporters of minor parties such as One Nation, Trumpet of Patriots, Libertarians or People First, by conflating their ideas of patriotism with the threat of racism and neo-nazis.

That’s why the fake neo-Nazi’s banner called for the rejection of the two major parties.

See? If you oppose globalism or support the minor parties then you might be neo-Nazi-adjacent. Smear by association.

Fake neo-Nazis in Melbourne two weeks ago. Their job is to smear nationalists and patriots. Source: Twitter/X

They are fake, that’s why they wear masks, as this footage on Twitter shows.

They are most likely a collection of political operatives, undercover cops and spies.

There’s always one or two deluded fools who are real - they are the ones without masks who end up in court like Thomas Sewell or Jacob Hersant.

It’s such an old manipulation tactic, it’s used all the time, because it’s very effective, and the corporate media love it.

They call themselves the “National Socialist Network”.

They get paraded for the credulous media every Australia Day now, to pretend Australia is full of racists, and that celebrating our heritage on January 26 - the day the British started the colony that became a nation - is Nazi-adjacent.

They got arrested in Adelaide on Australia Day this year, as Nine News reports.

Here they are on Australia Day last year at North Sydney Station, Sydney, which I included in this story here.

January 26, 2024. Story in this Substack here .

See how they are all disguised head-to-toe in black, sunglasses, hats or hoods covering their ears. That is “trade craft”. That is what undercover cops, spies or political operatives funded by a meddler would do, to fake a political movement.

They know the AI can identify ear lobes, see how they are covered?

See how they are all roughly similar, young and fit - like military intel or hired operatives. Where are the old, bedraggled and fat people that you get in a normal political movement?

Two weeks ago they were in Melbourne. Australia Day they were in Adelaide. Last year’s Australia Day, Sydney.

Who pays them to travel around in a group?

They are obvious fakes.

They’re somebody’s brownshirts. It happens before elections. Globalist George Soros and a bunch of multinational corporations funded Black Lives Matter in the US to the tune of more than US$82.9 billion. BLM and Antifa burnt down entire city blocks and murdered dozens of people ahead of the 2020 US election.

The cops and spies have to be in there, just in case there really are any deluded neo-Nazis who want to commit violence, as it’s their job to catch them.

The agencies are also desperate to produce “White Supremacists” to pad out the Islamist groups on Australia’s proscribed terrorist list, to prove they’re not “racist”. Of 30 groups on the list, 26 are Islamist. Of the four remaining, one is the Kurdish Workers Party, while the remaining three are the Sonnenkrieg Division (who?) the National Socialist Order (never seen one), and The Base (some US group the SMH did an expose on).

I don’t know who is behind these NSN operatives, it’s impossible to tell - but everyone can see the effect they have, and thus deduce their purpose.

They operate in a manner similar to the FBI’s fake kidnapping plot of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The agency was so desperate for some “far right domestic terrorists” that they almost entirely orchestrated a plot themselves, outnumbering the three entrapped idiots who were found not guilty in court. In-depth coverage at Revolver News here.

It goes like this: operatives trawl for a vulnerable person, a lonely autistic kid perhaps, who already has some extreme views. They groom that person and egg him on so that they can have a front man. In the UK, undercover officers would spend four years building relationships in activist movements to manipulate and extract intelligence, as the Guardian reported.

That person becomes the true believer, the one whose face is in the media, who gets arrested and goes before the court - like Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant.

The rest, who are not genuine, are disguised totally. They are anonymous and therefore dishonest.

They turn out in public when globalists need a political battering ram in the media.

Their objectives may include: scaring ordinary people away from supporting healthy nationalism or celebrating their heritage (such as Australia Day), creating a fake need for more police powers to deal with “far right extremists”, and destroying nationalist minor parties ahead of the election.

Perhaps they have appeared because it will be so easy for us to get rid of the major party monopoly in the Senate thanks to preferential voting.

You won’t waste your vote, and everyone knows it now thanks to Topher Field’s marbles video.

Just by numbering the minor parties in whatever order you want first, then the least-bad major party of your choice, then the Greens and Teals last, we can have a Senate that truly “keeps the bastards honest”, as Topher explains below.

Coloured Diggers honoured in Redfern

Anzac Day in Redfern was marked by the Coloured Diggers gathering and march, supported by the City of Sydney.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore (Independent) explained the meaning of the giant bullet sculpture that stands in Hyde Park in sight of the War Memorial.

The seven bullets are by indigenous artist Tony Albert, inspired by his grandfather’s story of seven soldiers who escaped from a prisoner of war camp in Germany.

They were caught by Italian soldiers who lined them up for execution, killing three before they realised their mistake. The four bullets standing are the ones who survived.

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore (left) explained the bullets (right). Pics: Bevege

While other servicemen were given land for their service on their return from both world wars, their Aboriginal comrades were not. Instead they returned to a country where they were still treated with prejudice.

This injustice is acknowledged now and remembered by the Australian War Memorial.

The sculpture is called Yininmadyemi, or “thou didst let fall”.

“It’s truly confronting just as war is truly confronting,” Moore said.

Sadly, the Coloured Diggers event also became an electioneering opportunity for Labor.

After Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek (Labor Left with a close relationship with The Greens) finished her speech, the emcee took to the stage.

“I know Tanya wouldn’t want me saying this, it’s not rehearsed, it’s not something that she paid me to do, but we’re going to vote in about a week’s time for a new government … so when you’re out there just remember those stories there and if you see her name there just put a tick beside it,” he said.

Firstly, you number the boxes, you don’t tick them, or it doesn’t get counted according to the Australian Electoral Commission rules. Don’t spoil your ballot.

Secondly - Anzac Day is for commemmorating veterans, not shilling for Labor Left.

If there is one lesson everyone might take from Anzac Day this year, it’s that this day is sacred. Don’t politicise it.

Letters From Australia has emailed Bunurong Land Council (Aboriginal Corporation) for a right of reply regarding Mark Brown’s “Welcome to Country”, including asking how much the fee was, and will update this story with any response.

