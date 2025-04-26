Letters from Australia

Letters from Australia

User's avatar
Alison Bevege's avatar
Alison Bevege
12h

Please note everyone - this was done by a corporation. A land council. It does not reflect ordinary Aboriginal people, many of whom absolutely hate the Denial of Country scam. Aboriginal people suffered injustice in the past and many still fill lost because of it. But most of them just want to get on with being Aussies same as everyone else. Creating more injustice just inflates the hate, which is what these divisive rituals are doing. We are better than this. We can accept and acknowledge our Aboriginal brothers and sisters, and throw out this Denial of Country industry.

Danielle's avatar
Danielle
12h

Disgusting and disrespectful. I wonder how all of these “landowners” would feel if we took everything European from them and left them to live exactly as they had for their previous 60,000 years? (Or was it 90,000 or 125,000? Changes so often now, that I can’t remember). Including all of the MONEY.

Grifting hypocrites.

5 replies by Alison Bevege and others
30 more comments...

No posts

