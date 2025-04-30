Greens candidate for Wentworth Nick Ward has defended the party’s support for the Muslim-Brotherhood-backed Palestinians ahead of the May 3 election despite this year’s anti-Semitic attacks on his eastern Sydney electorate.

The Greens have been a fixture at the weekly anti-Israel rallies in Hyde Park, Sydney, organised by the Palestine Action Group Sydney (PAGS), where speakers repeatedly lie about Israel’s conduct in the war that Hamas started on October 7, 2023.

In a recent rally on March 29, paralegal Raneem Emad claimed, without evidence, that Israel was “beheading Palestinian children” (scroll down for video).

Greens candidate Nick Ward stands next to (R-L) Allegra Spender, Savanna Peake, Ro Knox and Jim Sternhall. Pic: Bevege

At that same event, the top speaker was Greens deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi who told the crowd: “I don’t think I will ever forget the horrifying images of Palestinian children being bombed, being snipered, being blown to bits, and everyone saw that.”

There is no evidence that Israel beheads children or uses snipers to shoot children or deliberately bombs children. Israel says it tries to minimise civilian casualties, a difficult task when Hamas fighters hide among the civilian population.

A foreign war should have no bearing on Australian politics but the weekly anti-Israel hate-fests whipped up such a degree of anger that the Wentworth electorate suffered arson attacks.

Earlier this year, angry Israel-haters went to Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs (where a large number of Jews live), and set fires, smashed up cars and vandalised property with slogans such as “kill Israiel”, “F*** the Jews” and “free Palestine”.

Greens candidate Nick Ward was speaking at a pre-election community forum in Bronte alongside Allegra Spender (Teal independent), Ro Knox (Liberals), Savanna Peake (Labor), Jim Sternhall (One Nation) and 20-year-old independent Michael Richmond, when Letters From Australia asked if the Greens would continue their anti-Israel policy.

Mr Ward said they would fight “tooth and nail” against anti-Semitism.

“We’ve been crystal clear in our condemnation of the terrorist acts of Hamas on the 7th of October and nothing will change that condemnation, but that does not mean that we will not condemn Israel for killing 25,000 children and over 40,000 civilians in their actions within Gaza.”

Hamas and Israel dispute the death toll in Gaza, while UN figures put the child death toll at 13,319 as of January this year, as the ABC reports.

Full audio of question and response below.

Repeated false claims that Israel “deliberately kills children”

Letters From Australia has been to five of these Hamas support rallies so far, and the speakers consistently enrage the crowd with claims that the Israelis deliberately kill children.

PAGS and The Greens insist they are only criticising the state of Israel and not the Jews, but the intemperate language and outright lies repeated each week whip up so much anger that it’s not difficult to see how it spilled out.

The Greens hand out pamphlets that “Condemn Israel’s genocide”, “apartheid” and “land-theft”, and openly call for Israel’s surrender with an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal - which would result in a Hamas victory.

The hope of the speakers at these rallies is to wipe the Jewish homeland off the map and replaced it with a Muslim-majority state to join the other 56 members of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, the largest voting bloc at the UN.

The last speaker on March 29, paralegal Raneem Emad, told the crowd that Israel was deliberately beheading children.

“Fathers are welcoming Eid while holding the heads of their beheaded children,” she said. “They are mourning and speaking to the head of their child while surrounded by the remains of other family members all of whom are unrecognisable. There are no limits to the depravity of this Israeli occupation.”

The Australian Financial Review quoted Emad last October as saying there should not be any two-state solution, Israel should just be replaced by “Palestine”.

Her Cairo-based uncle’s visa was cancelled on security grounds, although the AFR reported this was being challenged through the courts.

Video below: “Israel beheads children” claims at rally

The most celebrated speakers at the PAGS rallies (after Mehreen Faruqi) are leftist Jews opposed to Israel. They are held up to prove the rallies are not anti-Semitic, while at the same time whipping up hate against the world’s only Jewish state.

On April 6, it was Jepke Goudsmit of “Jews Against the Occupation since 1948”, who read an adaptation of the US civil rights lynching poem “Strange Fruit”, as though blood-thirsty Israelis go about hanging random Palestinians from trees like the KKK in the American Deep South of the 1930s.

It’s important to note that while the Palestinians appear to be a small and vulnerable minority, they are not. Hamas is the Palestinian wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, as their founding charter states.

The Muslim Brotherhood are a global Sunni Islamist movement, not a helpless minority.

They are backed by the energy-rich and powerful emirate of Qatar which is ruled by the al Thani dynasty (family wealth over US$172 billion) as an absolute monarchy. They also own news network Al Jazeera.

Qatar = Hamas = Muslim Brotherhood = Al Jazeera.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s goal is to advance Islam and to establish the rule of sharia worldwide using whatever tools it can - propaganda tools like ‘Islamophobia’ for the West, and violence where it is strong enough. Whatever advances the cause.

Greens are hiding their Hamas support before the election

The long-running Gaza conflict is eroding public support for Israel, but The Greens are still downplaying their support for Hamas ahead of the election.

On Tuesday April 30, days before the May 3 poll, the Muslim-Brotherhood-backed Palestinian cause had mostly disappeared from Senator Mehreen Faruqi’s Facebook page, replaced by group photos from electioneering events.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the election on March 28, and - shazam - the very next day Greens party flags disappeared from the PAGS Hamas support rally (even though Faruqi still spoke).

Only one man was seen at the March 29 rally with a Greens T-shirt - and even he closed it inside his jacket.

I checked the next week: Sunday April 6, to see if this was a one-off or a trend, and this time the Greens flags lined a Hyde Park path leading to the protest as though itching to creep back in.

Jewish groups backed by Hindus, Iranians and Christians eventually campaigned to put The Greens last in elections in Queensland and Victoria, as Australian Jewish News reported.

The Greens appear to be hoping the Jews will forget about it now until after the election, as they don’t want to provoke resistance.

Hate speech censorship, deflection and the fake caravan

Unfortunately the anti-Semitism was used to push through hate speech laws which will not solve the problem, but will damage free speech, as I wrote about here.

The NSW Council for Civil Liberties (NSWCCL) is an institution that is supposed to support free speech, the right to protest and the right to bodily autonomy among other rights, but doesn’t.

This time the NSWCCL came out swinging - but only to help the Greens and the PAGS/Muslim Brotherhood to smooth it all over.

A fake exploding caravan in Dural helped all three to come out of the anti-Semitism smelling like roses.

The NSWCCL failed to protect the right to protest against the covid panic, as I wrote about here, and actually voted against free speech at their annual general meeting.

So the hate speech laws were a great opportunity for the NSWCCL to rescue their credibility and to act energetically like they care about the right to protest, while in reality supporting their friends at The Greens and PAGS.

NSWCCL President Timothy Roberts appeared with PAGS activist Josh Lees on February 17 to protest against the new laws, as reported by Green Left.

But they were not asking for free speech and the right to protest.

The NSWCCL said it wants censorship for “the far-right” and “targeted reform” for “racist violence” (rules for thee but not for me). They also want more money for multiculturalism, as communist paper Green Left Weekly reports here, re-posted by NSWCCL here.

The NSWCCL went to town on the fake exploding caravan, “demanding answers” from the Minns Labor Government, because it is helping to distance PAGS and The Greens from the anti-Semitic vandalism wreaked by their supporters.

It’s a bait-and-switch. There was real anti-Semitic hate - whipped up by the Greens and PAGS rallies - but it was replaced by a fake exploding van, courtesy of unknown “criminals” from overseas, for reasons unexplained by police, but covered by a handy non-disclosure agreement.

PAGS spokesman Josh Lees told the February 17 rally: “No link has been shown between the recent antisemitic graffiti incidents and the Palestinian protest movement. The real source of antisemitism is the rise of the far right,” as quoted in a Green Left report.

See? It’s the “far right” to blame. Not us.

This is the message that the NSWCCL has been shopping to Parliamentary inquiries for years, with the aid of Mehreen Faruqi.

The leftists and Greens continuously present Islamists as the victims of “racism”, rather than the perpetrators, which they do with the help of Islamophobia Register Australia, which collects anecdotes and formalises them into academic reports with the help of partner law firms and universities.

The NSWCCL’s former president Lydia Shelly says on her website that she is best friends with Islamophobia Register Australia founder Mariam Veiszadeh, so it’s not a surprise that the organisations worked so well together.

A difficult marriage: Islam and the Left

The problem the Greens, PAGS and Socialist Alternative (commies) have, is they pretend to be “anti-racist” (lumping religion with race), while the Muslim Brotherhood is deeply anti-Semitic. Their hatred of Jews is centuries-old, and embedded in their religious texts.

But the left loves Islam because Islam politically organises and can get 5000 people into Parry Park at the drop of a hat. Islam promises political muscle that the dweebie left can only dream of.

So the political marriage of leftists and Islam is difficult to manage.

Islamists celebrated in the streets of Sydney after the October 7 Hamas attack, letting off flares at the Opera House and yelling “Gas the Jews”. This became a scandal until leftists and Greens got the police to change it to “Where’s the Jews” as if that were any less threatening. This was before Israel sent in the troops, while they were still deliberating what to do and searching for survivors.

When Greens deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi, a regular PAGS rally speaker, is sandwiched between chants of “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, how do you pretend your movement is not against Jews but just against the state of Israel?

By “free” the Muslim Brotherhood means replacing Israel with an Islamic state.

By “free” the Greens and Socialist Alternative mean replacing Israel with international socialism, which they also want to do in Australia.

So the marriage is made with a big lie about colonialism. The Greens pretend that the Arab Muslims are the Aborigines of Israel, and the Jews are the European colonists, even though this is false. It’s not true, it’s fake history. But Islam has to be made to be the victim for the left to support it, and thus gain access to that political muscle.

Australia is a tolerant multi-racial country, but the multicultural absolutism pushed by the left is leading to a police state, constant surveillance and the destruction of free speech.

The speaker of words is not responsible for the choices of the do-er of deeds: hate speech laws are not the answer.

It’s the vandal that must be punished, not the speaker, because almost any political speech can be described by someone as “hate speech”.

For more on this scandal see the following stories:

All work here is free and in the public interest.