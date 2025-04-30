Letters from Australia

User's avatar
Michael Alexander
Michael Alexander
Apr 30

I have seen the video of the beheaded and dismembered children, of the sniper wounds on children, and children burnt to death.

Independent Jewish American ladies who wanted to see for themselves, reported the genocide and the war crimes being committed by the Israelis.

It is not a lie that children are being targeted, or prisoners raped.

The soldiers themselves admit this, and proudly proclaim that "Today's child is tomorrow's terrorist: why wait?".

It is the stated policy to eradicate the Palestinians from Palestine, and even Trump is openly stating that the USA will turn Palestine into the "New Riviera".

Ethnic cleansing was once considered a crime, but is now seen as a brilliant business opportunity.

If this were being done by anyone other than the Israelis, it would be condemned, and we all would be sending money and weapons to the Palestinians to resist this tyranny, as we are for Ukraine.

Maybe if the Palestinians just identified as Ukrainian, this would all be resolved in the Palestinians' favour?

Roslyn Ross
Roslyn Ross
Apr 30

But Israel does behead children. International doctors have stated that most of the bodies they see are children and often they are headless. Israel knows nearly half of those in the Gaza concentration camp are children and it drops four or eight 20,000 pound bombs onto plastic tent camps often in areas it has told Palestinians are safe. That does not just behead children it evaporates them.

And international doctors have clearly stated that Israeli snipers are shooting children in the head and heart, even toddlers. Dr Mark Perlmutter, an American Jew and doctor who helped in Gaza, brought out Xrays showing kids shot in the head and heart. They are he said, perfect shots and no child gets shot twice by mistake with perfect shots to the head and heart.

https://thecradle.co/articles-id/26071

Most sane people would hate anyone who inflicts such sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery on anyone and worse on children and that includes Jews.

