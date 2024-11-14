Moderna’s $2 billion mRNA factory at Monash University is now finished and is already making test batches of gene-vaccines, according to media reports.

Moderna’s local general manager Michael Azrak said the factory is now operational, and is producing product while waiting for final regulatory approval, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Wednesday (archive here).

The $2 billion plant on the corner of Blackburn and Wellington roads at the Technology Precinct on Monash University’s Clayton Campus, will pump out 100 million mRNA jabs per year.

Despite the controversy around mRNA safety problems, Moderna is pushing a pipeline of gene-vaccine products for several new viruses including RSV (mRESVIA), which has never before been regarded as anything but a mild cold, as detailed here.

Other pipeline products are mRNA-1403 for norovirus, an upset stomach best prevented by washing your hands with soap and water, an “updated” Spikevax KP.2 for the covid “KP.2 sub-lineage” and Spikevax JN.1 for yet another covid variant, because the covid gene-vaccines don’t work for more than a few months, guaranteeing repeat business.

Moderna has received US$176 million in funding from BARDA to fast-track bird flu “pandemic influenza” vaccines. Some strains of avian influenza can be deadly for birds but are not a deadly risk to mammals, including people as detailed here. The first will be mRNA-1018, in trials now for H5 and H7 strains. BARDA is the militarised wing of the US Department of Health and Human Services, whose remit includes countermeasures for biowarfare.

The $2 billion Melbourne factory was enthusiastically hailed by Australian politicians and departmental bureaucrats for creating 500 manufacturing jobs.

The Sydney Morning Herald further reported that the secret price of the factory was revealed to be $2 billion by Finance Minister Katy Gallagher in June.

Forest of the Fallen’s censored stories of mRNA injured people at the Macquarie Univesity factory site in Sydney, August 2024. The Government is suppressing the injured while pumping money into a new mRNA industry. Pic: Bevege

Letters From Australia has made inquiries to the Senator’s office as to how much of the $2 billion was public money and will update this story with any response.

Moderna did not respond by deadline to an emailed request for comment.

Australia’s mRNA ecosystem is being propelled at the Speed of Money.

Canberra, advised during the covid panic by former Health Department secretary and CEPI chair Jane Halton, has squandered billions of dollars on boutique mRNA research while short-changing a nation that delays surgery because it can’t get IV bags.

Australia spent more than $8 billion on mRNA gene-vaccines that didn’t work and resulted in more than 100,000 reports of injury and death to the TGA’s Database of Adverse Event Notifications.

While not every reported injury can be proven to be caused by the vaccine, this is more than outweighed by the under-reporting factor which experts put at between 10 and 100.

This was made worse even worse during the covid panic because of relentless fear porn about the virus, suppression of criticism, unfounded “safe and effective vaccine” propaganda and zero public awareness of how to report a suspected injury.

Some people interviewed by Letters From Australia reported their injuries for the first time to the Covid-19 Response Inquiry this year, thinking somehow the government would “hear” them that way.

Unknown thousands of injuries are therefore not recorded in the official figures.

That’s very handy because Australia’s bureaucrats do not want to hear about injuries.

They are excited about the economic prospects of mRNA and, egged on by manufacturers, have sought to enmesh the entire academic system into promoting the new technology.

The global RNA technology market is estimated to be worth up to US$107 billion by 2030 and Australia’s RNA sector could add up to $8 billion to gross domestic product in the next decade, the federal Department of Industry, Science and Resources (DISR). wrote in July.

“We must also be prepared to pivot – with the arrival of new RNA technologies or health risks – to seize future opportunities as they arise,” wrote DISR in its blueprint for RNA industry development, released in July.

Moderna cheered on the Department, and the Government gave Moderna a seat at the negotiating table and listened to everything they wanted in the ‘consultation’ period.

Here’s the five things Moderna wanted from the Government:

To foster an “ecosystem” - this means funding a constellation of groups in academia, public relations, industry, government and the health sector to create a self-reinforcing policy whirlwind. This will drive public funds and regulations benefitting Moderna’s patented mRNA technology, expanding its political power and market, without it being traceable back to Moderna.

“Regulatory Framework Reform” - this means wiping away tedious and lengthy safety testing. This is called “progressive”.

“Strengthening of Health and Clinical Trial Infrastructure for mRNA” - this means robbing the public purse to pay for most of the research which Moderna then profits from.

“Support for mRNA Technical Skills and Workforce Development” - this means the government pays to train Moderna’s workforce for the benefit of Moderna.

“Improvement of Community Trust and Understanding in mRNA science” - this means Moderna wants the government to suppress the voices of gene-vaccine injured people and propagandise for mRNA.

And on this last point: the government is working very fast to ensure the future suppression of the gene-vaccine injured, and anybody criticising Moderna.

Misinformation Bill will silence Moderna’s critics

The “misinformation” censorship bill is now before the Senate and it will allow ACMA, an unelected bureaucracy, to set the agenda on “industry standards” for social media censorship online.

Social Media platforms will have to create industry standards that ACMA considers sufficient, and then they will have to police them, censoring off any voices that are defined as “misinformation” likely to cause “serious harm”.

And that includes getting in the way of the “efficacy of preventative health measures”.

By definition that means you cannot speak against “vaccines” the government is forcing on the public as a “preventative health measure”

This is exactly what they did during the covid panic.

During the covid panic, anyone who tried to speak about their gene-vaccine injury was taken off YouTube, FaceBook and Twitter.

Once this Bill is passed, that same “industry standard” (whatever the WHO and TGA decide, enforced by ACMA) will apply everywhere: there will be no dissent on Rumble, X or Telegram.

Just as Moderna’s mRNA factory is finished and ready to start production, the biggest censorship bill seen in our lifetimes, that would wipe out Moderna’s critics, is before the Senate, teetering on becoming law.

Strange coincidence, isn’t it?

What is really disappointing is that the civil rights organisations you would have expected to fight this free speech destroying legislation have instead become flying monkeys for the government.

Senate sittings next begin on November 18 so NOW is the time to visit in person, the office of your nearest Senator - it doesn’t matter if it is a Liberal already voting againt this censorship bill, visit them anyway and urge them to try harder. Labor are the ones pushing it so visit them and ask them to reconsider. All their addresses are below.

UPDATES: 15 November 2024, added section on Moderna's pipeline of mRNA products. 16 November, added subscribe button, added Monash factory address, added line and link to previous details on the lack of a bird flu threat to people.

