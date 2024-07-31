Bird flu is not a threat to you or anyone you know - but the “psychological bioterrorism” is, according to a US medical defence expert.

“There is no question that we’re going into another round of psychological bioterrorism involving weaponised fear about an infectious disease,” Dr Robert Malone told Del Bigtree on The Highwire.

Dr Malone, who worked on medical countermeasures for the US Department of Defense and is also one of the most important inventors of mRNA, said the “promoted fear” of the current avian influenza strain killing birds overseas is not the threat to human health it’s touted as.

“There is no evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission of H5N1 now or in the past.”

Rainbow lorrikeet comes inside looking for food, Sydney, July 13, 2024. Pic: Bevege

For months now, Australians have been fed scare stories from overseas where H5N1 (clade 2.3.4.4b) is circulating. This strain is deadly for birds and has spilled into cows and other mammals, where it is causes mild illness. A Texas dairy farmer caught it from a cow and all he got was pink eye.

It is difficult for people to catch the avian sub-types of influenza A even when they spread to cows and other mammals. There is very little chance they will mutate to spread easily between people, and they would most likely not be highly lethal if they did.

But repeated media headlines are promoting the idea that it is possible, even inevitable.

Paul Griffin promoting vaccines in The Conversation

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is busy issuing weekly situation reports, counting cases.

This week the Gates-funded WHO announced a new project to accelerate mRNA bird flu vaccine development for low- and middle-income countries - even though the virus is not yet a threat to humans and may never be.

Empty shelves and supermarket rationing are confronting shoppers with vivid evidence of disease from an unrelated H7 avian flu outbreak in Australia which has disrupted egg supplies.

Australian Chicken Growers Council chief executive Joanna Sillince, who says she has debunked media scare campaigns in the past, tried to hose down fears, telling AAP in June that there was no risk of food shortages.

“Poultry, meat and eggs are perfectly safe to eat,” AAP quoted her as saying.

There have been less than 1000 known cases of bird flu worldwide since it was first identified in humans in 1997, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

To put that in perspective, Australian Institute for Health and Welfare data shows ambulances attended more than 1000 attempted suicides each week on average in 2021.

There are no scare headlines or big university research labs being built to address Australia’s thousands of attempted suicides.

But Australia has committed at least $215 million to Covax, so its parent organisations CEPI, Gavi, the WHO and Unicef can produce mRNA gene-vaccines in developing countries “just in case” a pandemic (which may never happen) breaks out.

Cold War spy-craft in psychological attack

The new bird flu scare is following a Cold War era spy-craft playbook, Dr Malone said in June.

This is a scam by interested parties to achieve their objectives, for example by creating a health panic to extract billions of dollars from governments worldwide.

The way it works is this: the interested parties (who hide their identity and objectives) use executors to act for them, who in turn use supporters, auxiliaries and proxies to whip up fear.

The interested party (traditionally a state) might now, for example, be the US Deep State, which former US State Department official Mike Benz said runs US foreign policy, topples governments and opens countries for partner corporations to raid. Benz has described the Deep State as a “blob” comprised of key bureaucrats across the US military, State Department, CIA, and in this case BARDA, part of the militarised bio-medical establishment.

The hidden objective might be, for example, to create a geopolitical network of influence across the third world by building a biomedical industry of elite, skilled and influential workers that would give the US political leverage through CEPI and Covax (on whose funding they depend) to compete with China’s Belt-and-Road Initiative.

Or it could be that the interested party is a cartel of drug companies and oligarchs, whose objective is to create a network of factories to produce bulk mRNA vaccines across third world nations, paid for by first world nations, in order to increase profits and influence by opening new markets.

We won’t know, it’s hidden.

Traditionally, the executor was the spy agency acting on behalf of a state.

The intelligence community now prefers to create ecosystems of proxies to push its unsavory objectives such as censorship. Here the executors may be legion, for example, CEPI, Gavi, Covax, the WHO, the Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, and other non-profits that buy influence by hiring key bureaucrats and funding research.

What is clear, is that CEPI, an influential body started by the Gates Foundation and the WEF to push 100-day mRNA vaccines, is asking governments for billions of dollars to create a network of mRNA factories across low-income countries, and it wants to make drug regulatory systems “flexible” for rapid approvals, as multiple speakers said at its Brazil summit on July 30.

Phase One

The executors broadcast a false flag or an exaggeration of a real but small problem to supporters and auxiliaries who start repeating the claims.

The executor does not act themselves. They encourage or fund a network of supporters (such as academics at universities they have built relationships with) and auxiliaries (such as receptive media) to repeat and amplify their claims, so they appear to be organic and coming from many independent directions. The academics and media may not even be aware they are being used, as they trust the executors.

The false flag could be something like funding volunteers to collect bird droppings in New York City to be tested for bird flu strains.

Because it is endemic in wild birds and was always there, they find it, and write a paper on it.

This generates scare headlines such as this from MSN: “Bird flu hits New York as humans told to 'stay alert' after new H5N1 pandemic warning”.

Phase Two

The claims accelerate. This might look like new scare stories of case counts, or increasing official pandemic warning alerts to signal a pandemic is considered imminent.

It becomes a self-feeding fear-porn avalanche. This builds pressure on the government to do something.

The stories also present the desired solution as the only answer to the problem. This might look like the WHO announcing a new push for mRNA bird flu vaccines, especially in poorer countries – even though no vaccines are needed for humans yet, and likely never will be.

Egg shelves, Coles Edgecliff, July 2024: limit two per customer. Pic: Bevege

Phase Three

The objective is achieved.

For bird flu, this might look like billions of dollars in government money flowing away from your nation and into the Covax facility to be controlled by the WHO, Gavi, Cepi and Unicef. They will start new mRNA industries in the developing world. This buys them political influence and creates new drug markets.

The target population is told the problem is contained – but it’s kept at a low level to use again in future. Any of a thousand dangerous viruses could cause an outbreak at any time, which means more funding.

Dr Robert Malone told The Highwire that he thinks the people behind both covid and the bird flu scam are the CIA along with the Five Eyes alliance, who he says are executing it on behalf of unknown puppet-masters.

“The deployment of fear about infectious disease in order to manipulate and control populations is fundamentally unethical. This is wrong, and the people that are doing this type of stuff need to be shamed,” he said.

“They need to be forbidden from engaging in public discourse. They need to be forbidden from participating in the World Health Organisation, the United Nations, they need to be forbidden from participating in our governments.

“This is fundamentally wrong. People that will weaponise fear in the general population of infectious disease have no right to be involved in public discourse and somehow we have got to make it clear that this is not acceptable behaviour.”

To read Dr Malone’s June address to the “No to Agenda 2030” conference in Rome, see his Substack here or watch on Rumble here.

For more on psychological bioterrorism, see former Russian spy and author Alexander Kouzminov in a 2017 interview originally published in Swiss newspaper Zeit Fragen and uploaded to ResearchGate. It’s called “Information bioterrorism - a new form of global manipulation”.

What is happening in Australia

Australia is in the grip of an H7 avian flu outbreak which has brought the culling of more than a million chickens at several farms along the east coast.

This is not the same as the new H5N1 (clade 2.3.4.4b) variant circulating overseas which is highly lethal to birds.

Last year, University of California infectious disease fellow Natasha Spottiswoode said it is a low-probability event that the new strain would ever become easily spread between people.

“Bird flu is fairly unlikely to be the next pandemic,” she said in an interview on the university’s website.

But that is not the message Australians have been getting from academics at key universities, which are all building mRNA factories with government funding from the covid panic.

Instead, University of NSW epidemiologist Raina MacIntyre says: “worry”.

“H5N1 is so widespread globally now that the chance of it mutating to a point where it’s able to spread between humans is higher than ever,” she wrote in The Conversation in May.

A new anonymous Substack “Flu Alert” was launched this month to go with an anonymous Twitter (X) that produces endless propaganda such as bird flu case-counts, charts and graphs, livestock data updates and wastewater virus counts, which Professor MacIntyre and others then re-tweet.

University of Queensland Professor Paul Griffin told The Conversation in July that influenza viruses change easily.

“This could lead to widespread transmission worldwide, or a pandemic.”

University of Queensland is building an mRNA factory together with Sanofi.

CEPI has been active behind the scenes. On July 29, Rick Bright spoke at CEPI’s pandemic preparedness summit in Brazil where he drummed up fear of the “unprecedented outbreak”.

Rick Bright is the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the militarised wing of the US Department of Health and Human Services. He is now the senior vice president of pandemic prevention and response for the Rockefeller Foundation.

“So, while the human cases of h5n1 in the United States appear to be relatively mild,” he said, “overall since 2003 when WHO has been tracking H5N1 there have been about 950 human cases and about 51-52 percent mortality.”

Fear, fear, fear, fear!

In May, the WHO did indeed estimate this wildly alarming case fatality rate of more than 50 percent - in China, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

Dr Malone called these estimates “a data sampling error” with hospitals getting incentives to find a virus just like in covid. These people may not have died from the virus at all but of other underlying illnesses coupled with poverty, lack of good medical care, poor sanitation, he told The Highwire – just like Mexico.

In June, the Gates-funded WHO was caught exaggerating the bird flu risk when a man died in Mexico with H5N2.

The man died from chronic illness, not bird flu. The World Health Organisation (WHO) wrongly stated it was a “confirmed fatal case” and had to back down after Mexico corrected them in public. But it was too late for the news headlines which had already gone everywhere.

Scare stories are flourishing

Australia is fed a steady drip of fear porn each week.

In April, Daily Mail carried the alarming headline that bird flu is just four mutations from a human outbreak. And another, amplified by MSN that half of all H5N1 infections are fatal. Fear fear fear!

In May, bird flu was confirmed in a child who caught it in India - Australia’s first human case. She didn’t die, she just got better.

In June, Costco, Coles and Woolworths supermarkets restricted egg sales due to “deadly bird flu” even though producers said there was no nationwide shortage.

In July, McDonald’s cut its breakfast menu time due to egg shortages, and Australia’s poultry industry called for backyard chickens to be put on a government register.

Backyard chickens (left) are under threat. Harris Farm Markets Bondi Junction limits egg sales in July (right). Pics: Bevege

News.com headlined on July 21 that Australia was bracing for a “catastrophic” bird flu strain, never seen before, that has jumped into sea mammals and can’t be stopped. That is the H5 HPAI clade 2.3.4.4b, not yet in Australia, and which cannot spread between humans.

The media can be forgiven for maximising drama: that’s their job. “Not a threat” is not a story. Journalists turn to universities and government health authorities for expert comment.

And there is the problem. Universities and their academics are pushing industry, not disinterested expertise.

They are backed up by non-profits like the Immunisation Coalition, the Wellcome Trust and the Gates Foundation who act as a front for pharmaceutical firms.

An entire ecosystem of interested parties with CEPI at its heart all get government money when the public is afraid of a health threat, which they deliberately amplify.

On July 10, CEPI published a blog in response to four farm workers who caught H5N1, all of whom had only mild symptoms: CEPI said this was “raising questions about whether this highly pathogenic influenza virus could become a human epidemic threat”.

CEPI said it was taking immediate action, talking to its network of vaccine manufacturers in the “Global South” to get rid of potential barriers to mass producing H5N1 vaccines, just in case.

Read how CEPI describes bird flu in a torrent of fearmongering, as part of the same orthomyxovirus family as the 1918 H1N1 Spanish Flu:

“It's considered the most deadly single contagious disease event in all of human history and infected 500 million people worldwide—a third of the planet’s population.”

This is just false.

It is widely acknowledged that the majority of deaths were not caused by the Spanish Flu virus, which caused an upper respiratory infection, but by secondary bacterial pneumonia. They died because it was 1918 and they didn’t have antibiotics. Penicillin wasn’t discovered until 1928 or used widely until the 1940s.

Here’s Richard Hatchett, openly fearmongering about viruses in general

“The next Disease X is coming,” he wrote, listing all 25 viral families known to infect people.

“For sure, being properly prepared doesn’t come cheap … We must invest today, to save tomorrow.”

Saving tomorrow costs $3.5 billion just to launch and co-ordinate a library of vaccine candidates, according to CEPI.

Dr Hatchett, once the acting director of BARDA, is now chief executive at CEPI.

CEPI is tied into Australia’s bureaucracy through former Health Department secretary Jane Halton, who is the long-term chair of CEPI. She was also commissioner of the National Covid-19 Coordination Commission advising the previous Morrison Government on covid. She made hundreds of thousands of dollars advising the Department of Health and Aged Care and the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet through the pandemic.

CEPI (together with WHO, Gavi and Unicef) controls Covax – a public-private partnership that has extracted more than US$12 billion since 2020 from developed nations to pay for vaccines in the poor nations of the global south, expanding drug markets to people who might otherwise have avoided them.

At this week’s summit in Brazil, CEPI’s key message was “equity” which means expanding Big Pharma vaccine markets into the developing world using money from “rich” countries.

“I often said when I was in BARDA, for a pandemic response, the name of the game was speed,” said Rick Bright, who is also on the board of FIND.

“But no medical countermeasure no matter how wonderful it is, no drug, no vaccine, no diagnostic, is effective if it’s not where it needs to be, when it needs to be there, in ample supply.”

The only thing you have to fear is fear itself

Because we have antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, anti-fungals and sanitation, pandemics are not the biggest threat to humanity, health experts say.

The only three severe pandemics in the public consciousness are Covid, the 1918 Spanish Flu and the bubonic plague from the Middle Ages.

Covid had a median infection fatality rate of 0.07 percent for people aged under 70. That is comparable to an ordinary bad flu year – and that figure was for the most severe early strains, when treatments were suppressed and before any vaccine was available. Sadly, many people died as a direct result of government interventions. Australia’s Senate inquiry into excess deaths will report back on August 31.

The Spanish Flu killed people because they had no antibiotics for the secondary pneumonia.

People don’t even die from bubonic plague these days, even though there are a few cases each year in the US.

Dr Wolfgang Wudarg, who was a board member of anti-corruption group Transparency International Germany until 2020, said viruses are part of our environment and our immune systems are well equipt to deal with them.

“Don’t be afraid of dangerous viruses, they are not able to spread,” he told The Highwire in June.

“We always have contact with many viruses, and those viruses who don’t make us ill have the best chance to spread all over the world. We live with them. They belong to our environment and we learn from them.”

Dr Wudarg, who wrote the book False Pandemics, said even a dangerous gain-of-function virus would not spread far because it kills its host or incapacitates them.

“There are viruses around us all the time, and only if we are not able to meet them, then you will be ill.”

Letters From Australia has asked CEPI for comment and will update this story if any response is received.

This story is Part One of a five-part series:

1 – How Cold-War-era spycraft is creating the bird flu scare

2 – Who is profiting and who is involved

3 – Past bird flu scams and the money they reaped

4 – Why culling and vaccines aren’t the only solution

5 – How to stop the health scare scam permanently

