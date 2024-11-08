The Censorship Bill now before the Parliament was punched through the lower house in a shock vote on Thursday, November 7.

They did this on the sly, while we were looking at the US elections - then blinded us with the squid ink of “ban on social media for under-16s”.

It has now passed both the Second and the Third Readings, which leaves just the Senate to stop it with a vote.

This “Misinformation” Bill will give an unelected bureaucracy (ACMA) control of everything you can hear, see and say on social media, censoring the internet.

ACMA is full of Permanent Canberra bureaucrats, spies and ex-cops. They will decide what is “accurate” and what is “wrong” or “lies” and then censor what they deem “misinformation”.

You will never again see or share a dissenting scientific, medical or economic opinion if the Government decides it is causing too much flack for the bureaucracy or their corporate “partners”.

If you want free speech you must act now, there’s no time to waste. Senate sits next on November 18 - you can see the calendar here.

To stop this Bill you need to contact the Senators in your state - and tell them that if they vote this into law, that you will punish them at the next election and campaign actively to have them voted out. Go in person (but be polite) to your nearest electoral office. Failing that, phone their office. Be always calm and polite - never rude.

There must be electoral consequences for this.

I will update this Substack with a record of how they voted. They will not be forgotten.

CONTACT THESE PEOPLE NOW

This Bill will not only censor the internet, it will back-engineer censorship of corporate media where the metric of journalistic success is clicks and shares on socials.

If socials are censored for what the government calls “misinformation” then The Guardian, ABC, SBS and Nine will all self-censor, too.

Meta (Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp) is already gearing up for it.

Screenshot of Facebook warning ahead of Censorship Bill, taken 9 November 2024

Lawyer Tony Nikolic accurately pinpointed that the institutions that stand behind this “misinformation” censorship bill - media organisations, government agencies, regulatory bodies and bureaucracies - are not neutral arbiters of truth. Rather, they are gatekeeepers, filtering and sanitising information to protect their own interests.

I will add that they are the bureaucratic class of university-educated entitled people, who despise the blue-collar working class. They hate you and they will not share power with you, and they are afraid of you. That is why they want to control what you can say and share online.

“Free speech is not dangerous,” Nikolic wrote.

“It is the cure for misinformation, prejudice, and bias. It is through the clash of opinions, unfettered debate, and the exchange of ideas that we as a society find truth.”

More than 22,000 people have signed a petition against the Bill as of November 8: click the button below to add your voice.

Sign petition to oppose the Bill

If we lose this battle we will lose everything Australia ever stood for.

Every time censorship such as this is tried it leads to the same thing: lies and errors are covered up with bigger lies and errors. It ends with the powerful stealing everything you own, because that’s what darkness lets criminals do.

Here is a breakdown of the Parliamentary MPs who voted for this bill. They must be VOTED OUT next Federal Election. Look to see who is your local MP and campaign against them.

The third (final) reading was passed passed 79 to 56, for a full Hansard fragment including the vote breakdown see it here.

NOTE: if you want to look up how MPs voted, it’s on the Parliamentary website here - you just need to know the date of the vote, click on that link and scroll down to find the right Bill.

Read Tony Nikolic’s words in full, from The Spectator via Maryanne Demasi, below.

Note: I used ChatGPT for the first time to help compile those lists - and it was quite a frustrating experience I must say. So many hours of asking it to repeat tasks, I almost could have done it in the same time manually. We’ll see if it gets any more useful. Please let me know in comments if you catch any errors I missed. I caught it calling Fatima Payman “Labor”.

Edits/corrections: 9 November - Added the Hansard vote breakdown, added the FB standards warning, fixed Murray Watt’s electorate office address (it’s Queensland not Victoria). Fixed Victoria Senators: Lisa Darmanin replaces Linda White (deceased) and Steph Hodgins-May replaced Janet Rice. Fixed NSW Senators - Dave Sharma replaced Marise Payne, David Shoebridge address. Corrected the traitor vote breakdown colour for 2 independents. Also fixed 2 typos: Nov. 7 was Thursday (not Monday) and a misspelt “bureaucracy”, plus word-order tweaks. More than usual errors today as using Chat GPT for the first time for the lists plus first week back at work - up till late and v. tired. Thank you kind readers for catching some of these in the comments.