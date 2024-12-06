Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan and Federal Health Minister Mark Butler proudly announced the opening of an mRNA factory in Melbourne on Wednesday, two days after the covid vaccine injured faced an interlocutory hearing at the Federal Court that could see their case dismissed without ever hearing their claims.

The $2 billion Moderna plant, funded by an unspecified amount of tax dollars, will pump out 100 million mRNA jabs per year from the corner of Blackburn and Wellington roads in Monash University’s Technology Precinct.

That is the exact same mRNA technology that resulted in more than 100,000 injuries and 1000 deaths reported to the Database of Adverse Event Notifications for covid gene-vaccines - more than all other vaccines in history combined.

Injured stories stood at Hyde Park on Monday in support of the covid vaccine injured, as the Government prepared its factory opening. Pic: Bevege

Jacinta Allan cheered the prospect of gene-vaccines for respiratory-spread viruses such as covid, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), seemingly unaware that injected antigens cannot provide the mucosal immunity needed to fight off an airborne virus.

Ms Allan gushed about RSV, a mild cold that was not a notifiable disease until Greg Hunt made it one in 2021, while he was federal health minister.

“That last illness, RSV, is not one that’s well known, but I promise you that those three letters strike fear in the hearts of every parent,” she said.

Moderna is pushing a new mRNA gene-vaccine for RSV called mRESVIA.

You are statistically more likely to be attacked by a shark in Australia than you are to die of RSV, but fear does help to justify the factory. For more on the RSV scam see this story here.

There are also new Moderna mRNA gene-vaccines for covid on the way, which will not be able to prevent infection or transmission because they cannot stimulate mucosal immunity.

For more on Moderna’s product pipeline, see this story here.

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler enthused about jobs, while assuming we are at imminent risk from pandemics, despite pandemics being so rare that there has not been a real one for more than 100 years.

Forest of the Fallen, Hyde Park, Monday. Almost 2000 injured are suing the government as they open more mRNA factories. Pic: Bevege

“This is a major step forward in helping protect Australians against future pandemics, while creating highly skilled jobs, supporting local industry, and promoting research collaboration,” he said in his press release.

The world shut down for covid due to panic, not pandemic: the median infection fatality rate for under-70s, unvaccinated, only reached 0.07 percent, comparable to an ordinary flu year.

The last truly deadly pandemic was the 1918 Spanish Flu - and most of those people died from secondary bacterial pneumonia because they didn’t have penicillin which wasn’t discovered until 1928.

“Covid taught us how important it is to have the capability to manufacture the latest vaccines here in Australia,” Mr Butler continued.

Australia has to delay surgeries because we have not got the manufacturing capacity to provide the nation’s supply of basic IV drip bags and solution, but the government is funding boutique mRNA technology instead.

Covid vaccines were never needed for working-aged people or children, as the median infection fatality rate for under-70s, unvaccinated, only reached 0.07 percent, comparable to an ordinary flu year - as stated above.

A repurposed gene-therapy technology, mRNA has been touted by the pharmaceutical industry, along with governments and universities they fund, as a technology that will provide rapid design, scalable manufacturing and 100-day lab-to-jab production times.

In reality, the covid mRNA gene-vaccines alone resulted in more than 100,000 injury reports - and thousands more were never reported to the TGA and thus do not show in the official figures, full story here.

Former Health Department Secretary Jane Halton, chair of mRNA-promotion group CEPI, has been key in pushing the technology in Canberra from the National Covid-19 Commission Advisory Board.

Nobody wants to hear from the injured. National and state governments do not want to acknowledge any problem that might interfere with an industry they think will provide jobs, and into which they have poured millions of taxpayer’s dollars.

The university sector is tied in, with mRNA industry partnerships in every state. Every major university engaged in collaborative research, chasing billions of dollars in funding. Full story here.

BioNTech, which partnered with Pfizer for its covid gene-vaccine, is starting a manufacturing hub at La Trobe - and there are translational hubs, research facilities, pilot plants in every major city.

The entire academic sector thus falls in line behind the universities and government with the Vice Chancellors cheerleading industry.

That means the “experts” on the press releases say only positive things about mRNA, which results in positive press coverage and no critics.

This is a self-reinforcing cycle, bounded by search engine Google and AI bots like ChatGPT which censor results by considering only “official” sources as valid. This ensures an mRNA ecosystem built to exclude any voices of caution, silencing and marginalising the voices of those injured.

Two days prior to the Moderna factory announcement, almost 2000 covid vaccine injured and bereaved had to watch an interlocutory session at the Federal Court of Australia where the Federal Government, TGA and key officials claimed they had no duty of care to the Australian public in authorising the covid vaccines.

The Federal Government issued a liability waiver to the corporations that made more than $100 billion in profit from selling the products, and promised compensation to the injured, which most people could not access as the claims scheme was too restrictive.

If the court finds the Government is correct in having no legal duty of care, the case may be struck out before the claims of the injured are ever heard on their merits. Full story here.

The voices of the gene-vaccine injured were routinely censored off social media platforms during the covid panic, with only a tiny droplet of stories ever being reported by high-visibility corporate media.

Some told the Government’s Covid-19 Response Inquiry about their injury for the first time, not knowing they had to report it to the TGA, and thinking they would be heard.

More than 2000 public submissions to this inquiry have now been suppressed, taken off the internet where researchers might read them, leaving only the official whitewashed report and government-curated round-tables. Full story here.

For a heartbreaking screenshot list of many of the Covid-19 Response Inquiry submissions before they were taken down, see this great Substack below by “Shifted Paradigms”.

