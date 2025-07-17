The mRNA platform is to undergo new safety testing in the US while legislation has been introduced to remove the liability shield, opening the door for vaccine-injured people to sue companies like Pfizer and Moderna.

US Congressman Thomas Massie introduced legislation on Wednesday to repeal the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, the federal law that protected Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca from being sued in the US when their covid gene-vaccines injured and killed people.

The PREP Act gave liability immunity to anyone involved in the development, manufacture, testing, distribution, administration and use of “countermeasures to diseases, threats and conditions”.

It is this key law that took away any incentive from vaccine makers to ensure that their products were safe if defined as “countermeasures” under a PREP Act declaration, as the covid products were.

The law was brought in under US President George W. Bush in December 2005, allowing pharmaceutical companies to avoid financial risk in public health emergencies.

Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, introduced the Prep Repeal Act on July 16, calling the Bush-era legislation “tyrannical”.

“The 2005 PREP Act prevents people from holding corporations accountable for the pain and suffering they cause during Presidentially declared emergencies,” he said on X (Twitter).

A PREP Act declaration is made by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), and is not dependent upon other emergency declarations.

The current HHS Secretary is Robert F. Kennedy jr, who is now acting on thousands of injuries and deaths reported from covid vaccines.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy jr telling Tucker Carlson the mRNA platform is not proven safe

As head of HHS, Kennedy governs about 62,000 staff across a constellation of agencies, which include the drug regulators FDA and Centres for Disease Control.

His first big move was the shock-and-awe firing of the entire 17-member vaccine advisory panel in June. The panel has never before warned against any vaccine – even those later recalled for safety reasons.

They were replaced with rigorous and skeptical scientists who showed in the first meeting of the new Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) that they would challenge the agencies.

Kennedy then cut all US funding to Gavi, a proxy of the Gates Foundation. Gavi operates as the funding and promotion arm of the mRNA industry worldwide, and Kennedy said on June 26 that in its zeal to promote vaccines worldwide, Gavi had neglected vaccine safety, treating it as a public-relations problem.

He followed that days later with a bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson where he revealed that the mRNA platform would be re-evaluated for safety.

“I would say there’s a lot of skepticism in this agency about mRNA vaccines,” Kennedy said.

When Carlson asked if Kennedy was satisfied that the mRNA platform was safe, Kennedy said he was not satisfied, but his opinion was irrelevant – they would be tested.

“The safety studies have not been done and there’s enough anecdotes on profound injury and we’re going to answer the questions,” he said.

The original Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials were cut short in December 2020 after just a couple of months of testing. The placebo group was destroyed by giving them access to the product.

The Pfizer product BNT162b2 tested in the large-scale trials was not even the same as the product given to the public. The manufacturing process was completely different. The trial product (Process 1) was made by a sterile replication method while the public product (Process 2) was cooked up in vats of antibiotic-resistant e.coli bacteria broken open to extract the RNA, leaving DNA contamination in the final product.

The “Process 2” product given to the public was only tested on 250 people, with 250 recipients of the “Process 1” group as the control – so without any true placebo.

One of the doctors who raised the alarm about this in the BMJ, Retsef Levi, has been appointed to the new ACIP board.

Since the roll-out of the mRNA vaccines there have been more complaints of death and injury to government safety monitoring sites than for all other vaccines in history combined.

The vaccine injury reporting systems in the US, UK and Australia are all voluntary, not widely advertisied and under-reported – so the authorities do not even know exactly how many people have been injured or killed.

Tucker Carlson asked Kennedy if he thought the covid gene-vaccines killed more people than they saved.

Kennedy said he did not know.

“And the reason I don’t know is because the studies that were done by my agency were substandard and they were not designed to answer that question.

And there’s been a lot of obfuscation about covering up, as you know, about supressing any discussion of vaccine injuries.”

Kennedy faces a mountainous task to fix the sprawling HHS edifice, which has marinated for decades in unchallenged industry-pushed bias.

Watchdog website Open Secrets says there are 1949 lobbyists who have contributed 1069 reports to HHS this year alone, trying to sway the agencies.

Many former agency heads now work for drug companies including former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb who now sits on the board of Pfizer, and on the board of CIA- and military-linked National Resilience, which manufactured the mRNA for Moderna’s covid gene-vaccines.

Kennedy has brought scientific rigour to the powerful department he now heads, vowing to ensure that it abides by the May 23 Executive Order to restore “gold-standard science”.

This powerful but often-overlooked order directs US Federal Government agencies to conduct their scientific endeavours in a manner that is transparent, reproducible, communicates error and uncertainty, is skeptical of its assumptions, accepts negative results, is without conflicts of interest and is subject to unbiased peer-review.

Kennedy’s efforts have not been well-received by the drug companies that allegedly hatched a plot to politically end him through a front-group called Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), whose membership includes Pfizer, Merck, Novavax, Vaxcyte, and hundreds of biotech firms that profit from regulatory insulation, as Brownstone Institute reports.

AUSTRALIA PROMOTES HUNDREDS OF mRNA PRODUCTS

As storm clouds gather in the US, Australia continues to plough tax money into the mRNA industry, which has bloated to more than 600 products in research and development.

Melbourne’s Monash University, which hosts Moderna’s mRNA factory, announced in April that it is extracting government money for a project called mRNA Core to fund scientists to create more mRNA products.

It has contributed to hundreds of products in development.

“Since its inception, the team has collaborated with research institutes on vaccines and therapeutics for COVID, malaria, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer and tuberculosis. mRNA Core’s central role in these collaborations centres on the design and synthesis of mRNA and mRNA-LNP (lipid nanoparticle) products, which form the basis of a range of therapeutic candidates, from vaccines to gene therapies,” Monash said on its website. mRNA Core has designed an extensive library of mRNA sequences, through which it’s developed, collectively, more than 600 mRNA-LNP products. In addition to mRNA, RNA products can also include self-amplifying RNA (saRNA), small interfering RNA (siRNA), antisense RNA (asRNA), and microRNA (miRNA). All of these products are currently being explored as RNA therapeutics and vaccines.”

What we understand as mRNA, the lipid-nanoparticle-wrapped covid technology that poisoned thousands of people in 2021, must now be called mRNA-LNP because of the other mRNA varieties that are multiplying.

Monash University is enthusiastic about the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MIPS) working on an mRNA-LNP tuberculosis vaccine with the University of Sydney and the Centenary Institute, with a pre-clinical trial published in eBioMedicine.

There is nothing wrong with the reliable 100-year-old BCG vaccine for children. It practically wiped out TB in Britain after it was introduced for mass vaccination in 1953. The National Health Service says case numbers fell from 50,000 per year in 1950 to 5745 in 1987. Very few people in Britain have TB: in 2016, more than 73 percent of cases were migrants from high-prevalence countries, mostly India and Pakistan.

But there are no royalties to be made from the BCG (which costs around US$3 a dose) as medical patents only last 20 years.

So the Gates Foundation, its proxy Gavi, the World Health Organisation (funded largely by the Gates Foundation and Gavi) and the Wellcome Trust (historically tied to GSK and chaired by former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard) all set about destroying the reputation of the BCG as “old” and in need of replacement.

Last year I described here how these four groups were working in concert with GSK to push a new TB vaccine, even though that scourge could likely be wiped out simply by delivering the BCG to children in the developing world.

In 2020, GSK licensed its new tuberculosis vaccine candidate M72/AS01 E to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Now Monash has joined the TB charge with the mRNA platform, describing the BCG as having “inconsistent” efficacy in adults.

Claims made to support mRNA

MIPS (Monash) and the Doherty Institute are also enthusiastic about a new mRNA-LNP covid vaccine which they claim has fixed the problem of immune imprinting, which is when the vaccine elicits antibodies against a virus that has already mutated by the time the public gets it, making the jab useless.

MIPS, led by Professor Colin Pouton, has conducted a Phase 1 clinical trial of an mRNA-LNP covid vaccine with the Doherty Institute, with the results published here.

Doherty’s press-release conflates vaccine- and natural-virus immune imprinting as if they are the same, even though natural immunity from prior infection is far more robust.

Research published in Nature in 2021 discussed how people who recovered from the original SARS virus had long-lasting memory T-cells that were reactive to Sars-CoV-2, a whole different virus, 17 years later. That’s natural immunity.

By contrast, people who got an mRNA-LNP covid vaccine had two months of immunity, before it waned and went on to create negative efficacy.

The press-releases touts the new MIPS/Doherty product, called “mRNA RBD-TM” as having stronger antibody responses in mice, even though blood-borne antibodies are a poor proxy for real-world immunity.

Dr Harry Al-Wassiti claimed the new product had the “advantage” of being a quarter of the size of whole-spike mRNA vaccines.

“It could be effective at lower doses, therefore making it more tolerable,” he said in the Doherty release.

There is no dose control possible in mRNA vaccines because they are pro-drugs. They deliver the instructions for your cells to make the antigen. You might make a lot or a little, for a short or a long time and there is no way to know how much of it different individuals will make. The size of the dose is not a reliable indicator of how much product the body will make.

Letters From Australia asked both Doherty and Monash for a response via email but none was received at time of writing.

This research was funded by mRNA Victoria, a government agency that funnels large amounts of tax dollars into Australia’s mRNA industry.

It was also funded by other groups including the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF), the Victorian Government, the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council and IFM Investors.

To break down the funders:

The $24 billion MRFF was set up in 2015 to pay for medical research to benefit the Australian public. Instead it is being used to fund mRNA research that will enrich patent-holders and Big Pharma. It also gives universities funding for jobs and prestige which they leverage into attracting fee-paying students, status and power.

The MRFF and the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) give out $1.5 billion in grants each year, according to Federal Health Minister Mark Butler.

IFM Investors is a Labor-controlled asset manager which has $232 billion in funds-under-management and actively pushes Net Zero carbon nonsense, among other WEF ideology.

It controls all the superannuation money from industry super funds such as Australian Super or Hesta whose boards by law are 50 per cent union appointees. IFM Investors is a “collective”, owned by 15 Australian industry super funds and one UK pension fund.

This ownership structure means Labor has influence over the companies IFM buys large stakes in, and in turn Labor will be influenced by those businesses. They will hobnob and network at meetings and conferences, and will share goals. A major political party is thus tied in to global corporations and now mRNA industry funding. Julia Gillard will be a useful Labor contact over at Wellcome.

It’s worth noting that just as Kennedy axed all US funding for Gates proxy Gavi, the funding arm of mRNA colonialism, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced Australia would pay Gavi $386 million, almost the same amount as was cut.

The mRNA gold rush has deliberately tied in as many states, as many large universities, and as many international collaborations with research institutes as possible.

Not because this is efficient, quite the opposite. It’s because this creates support for the mRNA industry in all of these power centres where research and jobs are located. By giving everyone a cut, they’re all tied in.

Who is going to care if Mrs McGillicudy at Number 19 was paralysed by the mRNA shot?

State governments support the industry because of the prospect of jobs, and because the universities within their state all support the industry.

The universities all support it as they have departments whose scientists get funding and jobs from that industry.

The universities issue the press releases supporting their research, and the media repeats it without question because it comes from “science”.

That’s how you stitch up an entire system to silence criticism.

In Australia, children aged six months to five years with “risk factors” are still eligible for three doses of the mRNA products while those aged five to 18 can get one dose, the Health Department says on its website, despite the risk of life-long disabilities including heart damage.

Kennedy may clean out the US system but heaven help Australia because Big Pharma is metastasizing and its tentacles are in everything over here.

All my Substacks are written in the public interest. You are free to re-use with attribution: Alison Bevege, Letters From Australia.