Jews attacked at Bondi Junction café table: 'Your race - you people committing genocide'
"You going to be spreaded around again" Hamas supporter's vile verbal spray
Two Jewish men and a woman sitting quietly at a café in Sydney’s Bondi Junction copped a nasty tirade from a random stranger blaming “their race” for the Hamas-Israeli war on Wednesday.
The trio were enjoying coffees on the mezzanine level of Eastgate shopping centre about 4.30pm when they were accosted by an angry, long-haired, middle-aged woman (video below).
Disgusted onlookers including Letters From Australia began filming on their mobile phones as the abuse unfolded.
“What you people did,” she yelled, shaking her finger at them before reminding them that Jews had been “spreaded around” in the past.
“You going to be spreaded around again,” she said.
“Your race - you people committing genocide.
“Bombing international help - aid, for Gods sake. Bombing hospitals in Palestine. Officially 25,000 people died - children, old woman, old man.”
The woman muttered off to the lifts leaving the trio deflated.
It is believed they were targeted because the men were wearing kippot, the small skull caps meaning “respect to God” in Judaism - making them easily recognisable as Jews.
The young woman sitting at the café had only arrived in Sydney yesterday. She was in Australia for just one day before being abused.
Letters From Australia challenged the woman as she retreated to the lifts before giving words of comfort to the shocked Jews.
It is important, but sad, to remember that this woman sincerely believed she was doing the right thing.
Historical ignorance plus emotions stirred up by civilian casualties have clouded rational thought about the Hamas-Israeli war - which is not our business in Australia, and not the fault of anyone living here.
Five key facts that have become obscured:
Hamas deliberately started this war on October 7.
Hamas could end this war tomorrow by surrendering, or Gazans could kick them out. No protesters are calling for this - why?
Hamas’s strategy is to maximise civilian casualties to cut off international support for the Jewish state, while provoking the Muslim world to annihilate it. Hamas does this by hiding in hospitals, aid agencies and among civilians, using them as human shields in breach of the Geneva convention.
It’s not a genocide. Hamas says more than 30,000 Gazans have now been killed in the war that they themselves started, but the population of Gaza was two million in 2022 according to the US State Department. If Israel wanted to wipe them out, they could have carpet bombed them on Day 1: they have the airforce to do it. They did not do this. They are trying to remove Hamas without killing civilians as much as possible. A major obstacle is that Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation whose charter calls for the violent elimination of Israel and the Jews, is the official government of Gaza, and is wildly popular.
There never was any country called “Palestine” and the Jews are not “European colonisers who stole their land”. The Arab Muslims are fabricating history to suit their cause. I have checked the newspapers of the day, this is clear as crystal. You can see for yourself, the State Library NSW has newspapers on microfilm dating all the way back to the early 1800s. It’s free to look.
For more on the conflict and how history is being fabricated, see my earlier piece below.
See how these exact same people are trying to delegitimise Australia here:
I disagree with cherry-picking and highlighting this incident - wrong as it is to blame all Jews for Israel's atrocities - and using it to defend Israel's escalating genocide of the Palestinian people.
There are numerous examples* from the mainstream press of many countries, of Netanyahu's openly announced plans, well prior to October 7, to expand further and take over more Palestinian territories. It is very clear that October 7 was no beginning of war - Israel and its creators began that over 75 years ago, with their regularly-enacted massacres of Palestinians - but merely a pretext for taking over the Gaza territory Israel has long wanted.
And we know from Israel's warring on areas where its hostages are being held - and from its treatment of them once released - that it does not especially care about Israeli hostages.
We also know that October 7 was a mere response (and not by Hamas alone - by a range of Palestinian parties) to Israel's brutal treatment of Palestinians. We also know that Israel has stepped up its brutality, dispossession and murdering in the West Bank over the last 6 months - again, this is simply not about Hamas.
As for "A major obstacle is that Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation whose charter calls for the violent elimination of Israel and the Jews" - well Hamas is only - and very mendaciously - described as a terrorist organisation by its foul allies, like Australia. Other parts of the world recognise that it is ridiculous and meaningless to call a legitimate governing party 'terrorist'. In Gaza, Israel is the terrorist party. International law recognises the right of occupied people to resist (it does not recognise Israel as having rights to war on Gaza).
And we need to see through the twisted line that Israel firing on hospitals means Hamas are the terrorists, had been hiding in hospitals, etc. Israel has consistently failed to present proof of this, but the reality is that if a foreign country came to a hospital where I was a patient or working, I would have the right to fire back at them from within the hospital. You cannot spin this in order to make Israel the victim here.
Re 'There never was any country called “Palestine” and the Jews are not “European colonisers who stole their land”. '
- Honestly, this is picking and misrepresentation in order to distract from larger picture. There are clearly numerous historical and map-based references to a territory called Palestine, even if it has been part of broader empires. And while prior to Israel's establishment, there were Jews living peacefully in the region, very clearly this is not what this is about. We know that Palestinians were expelled en masse from their lands and houses (the first Nakba) - pray tell why, if we are just talking about local Jews, who had already lived there for generations and as such already had homes??? We all know it was the European Jews who were used as the foot-soldiers to establish a Western-friendly base in the region, and settled there via dispossessing Palestinians.
* https://www.dw.com/en/israel-new-netanyahu-government-vows-to-expand-settlements/a-64228466
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/26/israel-approves-plans-for-thousands-of-illegal-settlement-homes
https://www.timesofisrael.com/pm-predicts-an-israel-transformed-in-mideast-has-no-words-for-internal-israeli-peace/ [Several weeks before Oct 7, Netanyahu publicly holds up a map without remaining Palestinian territories, advising Palestinians to just accept Israeli occupation of their lands.]
Hamas is the Muslim Brotherhood. They are also democidal. They launched a deliberately sadistic rape and murder attack on civilians on October 7 in order to provoke a deadly response. By pushing their own civilian population into harms way, they can advance their political goal of destroying Israel (as they state in their Charter). They deliberately maximise civilian casualties in order to get money and support from the international community and it works. They do it because it works. Millions have rolled in via UNRWA and Islamic charities.
You see how effective their tactic is. It's terrorism not just against Israel but also against the interests of their own people.