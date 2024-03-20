Two Jewish men and a woman sitting quietly at a café in Sydney’s Bondi Junction copped a nasty tirade from a random stranger blaming “their race” for the Hamas-Israeli war on Wednesday.

Woman yells at Jews, Eastgate Bondi Junction, 20 March 2024. Pic: Bevege

The trio were enjoying coffees on the mezzanine level of Eastgate shopping centre about 4.30pm when they were accosted by an angry, long-haired, middle-aged woman (video below).

Disgusted onlookers including Letters From Australia began filming on their mobile phones as the abuse unfolded.

“What you people did,” she yelled, shaking her finger at them before reminding them that Jews had been “spreaded around” in the past.

“You going to be spreaded around again,” she said.

People stopped to stare as the woman accosted the trio. Pic: Bevege

“Your race - you people committing genocide.

“Bombing international help - aid, for Gods sake. Bombing hospitals in Palestine. Officially 25,000 people died - children, old woman, old man.”

The woman muttered off to the lifts leaving the trio deflated.

It is believed they were targeted because the men were wearing kippot, the small skull caps meaning “respect to God” in Judaism - making them easily recognisable as Jews.

The young woman sitting at the café had only arrived in Sydney yesterday. She was in Australia for just one day before being abused.

An onlooker films the woman’s exit as the trio shrug it off. Pic: Bevege

Letters From Australia challenged the woman as she retreated to the lifts before giving words of comfort to the shocked Jews.

It is important, but sad, to remember that this woman sincerely believed she was doing the right thing.

Historical ignorance plus emotions stirred up by civilian casualties have clouded rational thought about the Hamas-Israeli war - which is not our business in Australia, and not the fault of anyone living here.

Five key facts that have become obscured:

Hamas deliberately started this war on October 7. Hamas could end this war tomorrow by surrendering, or Gazans could kick them out. No protesters are calling for this - why? Hamas’s strategy is to maximise civilian casualties to cut off international support for the Jewish state, while provoking the Muslim world to annihilate it. Hamas does this by hiding in hospitals, aid agencies and among civilians, using them as human shields in breach of the Geneva convention. It’s not a genocide. Hamas says more than 30,000 Gazans have now been killed in the war that they themselves started, but the population of Gaza was two million in 2022 according to the US State Department. If Israel wanted to wipe them out, they could have carpet bombed them on Day 1: they have the airforce to do it. They did not do this. They are trying to remove Hamas without killing civilians as much as possible. A major obstacle is that Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation whose charter calls for the violent elimination of Israel and the Jews, is the official government of Gaza, and is wildly popular. There never was any country called “Palestine” and the Jews are not “European colonisers who stole their land”. The Arab Muslims are fabricating history to suit their cause. I have checked the newspapers of the day, this is clear as crystal. You can see for yourself, the State Library NSW has newspapers on microfilm dating all the way back to the early 1800s. It’s free to look.

