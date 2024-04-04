Queensland GP Melissa McCann has revealed the warning signs that first prompted her to question the safety of the covid gene-vaccines.

The Whitsunday-based medic has launched a class action against the government to help the gene-vaccine injured and bereaved get compensation.

Dr McCann told Dr John Campbell on YouTube that she had been optimistic about the gene-vaccines at first, but started seeing problems towards the end of 2021.

“It was very different to what I’d seen in any of our annual influenza vaccine rollouts or what we were seeing in the pattern after childhood vaccines, in that we were having so many patients coming in and reporting chest pain, blood clots, strokes - and I’m only in a small rural area, so it really just raised alarm bells for me around that time, that something was different about these vaccines,” she said in the video uploaded on Thursday.

Dr McCann said the temporal relationship sparked suspicion of the new products when people with no prior symptoms or risk factors suddenly presented with medical events.

“Nothing else had changed,” she said.

“They would have the vaccine and within sometimes even hours or days they were developing chest pain and quite a number of those patients actually were later formally diagnosed with having myocarditis.”

Melissa McCann at Covid Revisited on Tuesday in Sydney. Pic: Bevege

Myocarditis is the best-known injury caused by the gene-vaccines but there have been a wide variety of terrible side-effects, most of which are not formally recognised by the government despite being described in detail in the medical literature. Most gene-vaccine injured Australians have not been compensated or even officially recognised.

After realising something was terribly wrong, Dr McCann wrote to then-health minister Greg Hunt and Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) head John Skerritt, asking for a suspension of the program pending a safety evaluation.

She thought the authorities would suspend the products after learning of the problems. Instead, her concerns were brushed aside.

When Dr McCann criticised the gene-vaccines in public, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) and National Boards took disciplinary action, ordering her to have a re-education session on the risks and benefits of the product, she said.

Australia’s powerful medical boards control the license to practise for health practitioners, and in 2021 they threatened anyone who challenged the gene-vaccines on social media with disciplinary action, as reported here.

When Dr McCann gave a speech in Sydney last year, an audience member lodged a complaint with AHPRA and National Boards who opened an investigation, she said.

“The board decided to caution me and to submit me to a re-education program on the benefits and risks of the covid vaccines.”

Dr McCann talking to the audience after her speech in February 2023

Letters From Australia has asked AHPRA why they undertook this action, whether they will now apologise, and to state the claims they made about the risks and benefits of the gene-vaccines, and will update this story with any response.

UPDATE - AHPRA responded via email, as follows:

“You can find public information about Melissa McCann’s registration on the Public register of practitioners. You can also learn more about how we regulate practitioners on our website: Ahpra.gov.au, including the Codes of conduct and other registration standards that practitioners must meet to practise safely, professionally and ethically.”

AHPRA’s media team responded promptly and before deadline, but did not answer the questions regarding what claims they made about the benefits of the gene-vaccines in their re-education seminars - or whether they would apologise to Dr McCann.

The Public Register they link to reveals the extent of the insult.

On August 15 last year, the Medical Board of Australia ordered Dr McCann, a hard-working doctor with 10 years’ experience, to have four hours of re-education by a board-approved vaccinologist that “must include appropriate analysis of the risk benefit ratio of Covid-19 vaccines”.

The vaccinologist must then report back to the Medical Board of Australia on the “successful completion of the education”.

The board wants this report to demonstrate that Dr McCann has “reflected on the issues”, and “incorporated the lessons learnt” into her practice - and they will contact the senior manager anywhere she works with a copy of these conditions.

No dissenting vaccinologist who questioned the safety of the gene-vaccines will be approved by the board. So they want Dr McCann to agree with outdated, wrong data and harm her patients with bad advice because they said so - and they will be watching her.

The words “patronising” and “insulting” don’t go far enough to describe this thuggery: the board controls doctors’ licenses to practice without which they cannot work. This is a threat not just to a doctor’s job but their whole career into which they have invested not just their heart and soul, but a decade of training and a huge university debt.

So now you see why most doctors would not even question the Medical Boards despite obvious red flags that they might be wrong.

Here is the link to Dr McCann’s speech in Sydney last year that formed the basis of the complaint to AHPRA.

Letters From Australia recalls that event, written up here, and the jaw-dropping truth-bombs in Dr McCann’s presentation.

The tenacious GP had the facts because she had taken the trouble to file Freedom of Information requests with the Health Department. She had done the work that ABC’s Four Corners failed to, because corporate media were interviewing Jane Halton instead about how Australia needed even more jabs, faster.

Letters From Australia talked to both Dr McCann and Dr John Campbell at Tuesday’s bombshell one-day event Covid Revisited organised by the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS).

They radiate intelligent compassion. They look you in the eye, listen to what you say and extend this gentle courtesy to everyone who approaches.

Watching these two kind and humble professionals discuss entering the court system to fight for the injured reminds me of Bilbo Baggins and Frodo going to Mordor.

You’re not watching two simple medics having tea and a natter on YouTube: this is Conan preparing for Battle of the Mounds.

Crom, I have never prayed to you before. I have no tongue for it. No one, not even you, will remember if we were good men or bad. Why we fought, or why we died. All that matters is that two stood against many. That's what's important! Valor pleases you, Crom... so grant me one request. Grant me revenge! And if you do not listen, then to HELL with you! - Conan the Barbarian.

UPDATE: 5 April 2024 - updated with full response from AHPRA and following discussion paragraphs on the Medical Board of Australia's insulting re-education demand.

