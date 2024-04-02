It was like the Beatles and Rolling Stones rolled into one as Dr John Campbell stole the show.

He didn’t mean to. The internet’s favourite retired nurse teacher is down-to-earth, humble and genuinely interested in everyone who talks to him.

Dr John Campbell being thanked by admirers in Sydney on Tuesday. Pic: Bevege

He was politely mobbed by a 350-strong crowd of well-wishers at the sold-out Covid Revisited event at the NSW State Library auditorium on Tuesday. They queued to thank him for keeping the world sane during the lockdown years, shaking his hand and asking for selfies.

The audience were captivated by every speaker. Pic: Bevege

Dr John Campbell made educational medical videos before 2020 on YouTube. When covid hit, he posted daily video updates on the latest studies and statistics, providing comfort to many as well as solid information.

More than three million people now subscribe to his channel, @Campbellteaching.

His genius lies in breaking scientific jargon into concepts that ordinary people can understand - and following the evidence wherever it leads.

Professor Robert Clancy with Dr Melissa McCann, who is fighting a class action for the vaccine injured. Pic: Bevege

Dr Campbell revealed he spends about three to four hours researching in the morning then about 45 minutes to film the daily segments, which have survived the YouTube censors with evidence, facts, dry humour and panache.

But the show-stopper from Carlisle was just one in a constellation of stars onstage Tuesday. Emeritus immunology professor Robert Clancy was right beside him.

Associate Professor Peter Parry wowed the crowd with internal pharmaceutical industry documents showing how they suppress adverse events data about their products, cherry-pick and exaggerate the benefits and expand markets with disease-monitoring strategies.

He gave an information-packed presentation including data from the US-based violation tracker database on corporate misconduct.

AMPS President Chris Neil enjoying a roaring success at Tuesday’s event. Pic: Bevege

The pharmaceutical industry summary page shows Pfizer has 98 criminal convictions so far and has paid more than US$10.9 billion in penalties.

Pfizer was the worst, but to put that in context, Johnson & Johnson had 88 convictions for $24.5 billion in penalties, Merck had 89 convictions for $10.7 billion in penalties, while GlaxoSmithKline (now GSK) had 50 convictions for $9.6 billion in penalties.

Queensland GP Dr Melissa McCann explained the extraordinary way Australia threw out its Australian Health Management Plan for Pandemic Influenza that the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee had agreed to in 2008.

Under the old pandemic plan there was an ethical framework that protected individual liberty and proportionality. There was no ostracism of the unvaxxed and lockdowns were never used. This was all thrown away in 2020.

When gene-vaccine injured patients began coming in to Dr McCann’s Whitsunday practice, she began to question the covid products and the government mandates.

Doctors were not allowed to deviate from the government’s official guidance.

Dr McCann said she was cautioned and ordered to undertake re-education on the risk-benefit analysis of the covid vaccines.

Dr Melissa McCann delivering an eye-opening speech on Tuesday. Pic: Bevege

The audience cheered when she said she’d appeal this at the tribunal.

Dr McCann has also challenged the Federal Government in a class action on behalf of the vaccine injured and bereaved, a case which is still open for all affected to join. To find out if you’re eligible see the criteria at the case summary page here.

The case is free for the injured to join but if you’d like to help them cover court costs and legal fees, DONATE HERE.

The next date will be in Sydney on April 12, for a case management hearing at the Federal Court of Australia. Supporters are welcome but respectfully asked to be polite and follow all the procedures of the court correctly.

Journalist Clare Pain gave a show-stopping speech in the QandA panel session explaining crisply and clearly exactly how the Australian Bureau of Statistics has erased roughly half of Australia’s recent excess deaths through a change in methodology.

Huge panel for QandA at the end - more than 10 experts onstage. Pic: Bevege

Jaws dropped all over the auditorium as Dr Phillip Altman revealed how Australia’s drug safety system broke after provisional registration was introduced in 2018, detailing how the TGA does not know or admit how many people have been injured or killed by the gene-vaccines - and how big the fatality rate may be.

The finishing QandA panel was extraordinary, full of intellectual fire-power from more than 10 experts. The audience questions came thick and fast.

This was a big event, held straight after economist Gigi Foster’s remarkable Australians for Science and Freedom workshop New Directions in Health which brought together Dr John Campbell, Professor Robert Clancy, psychologist Ros Nealon-Cook, Dentist Natalie Dumer and other leading lights.

More to come on the extraordinary revelations heard today - they should be on the front page of every newspaper in the country. There were so many good speakers. For now, just enjoy the photos. Free to re-use, but please include a credit.

Part of the QandA panel (L-R) Philip Morris, Ramesh Thakur, Julian Gillespie, Dr John Campbell, Professor Robert Clancy, Colleen Aldous. Pic: Bevege

Dr John Campbell appeared on Sky News Outsiders program earlier this week, with his interview now uploaded on YouTube below.

A classic Dr John Campbell video (below) featuring emeritus professor Robert Clancy on immunology. In a pandemic of government misinformation, these two made sound science available to millions of ordinary people.

Updates: 03 April 2024: Added Dr John Campbell’s interview on Outsiders, the classic Dr John Campbell interview of Professor Robert Clancy and an audience photo.

Correction: 03 April 2024: Changed “non-covid excess deaths” to “excess deaths”. Journalist Clare Pain said it was the total excess deaths figure that was roughly halved by the Australian Bureau of Statistics methodology change - my mistake, I had the non-covid figure in mind from an earlier story. Clare Pain wrote a chapter in the AMPS book Too Many Dead about this phenomenon, and has spoken brilliantly on the topic at Natalie Dumer’s excellent Good Knights event which features talented speakers on the first Wednesday of each month at the Golden Sheaf hotel in Double Bay, in Sydney’s east.

04 April: fixed spelling error (eligible not elegible). 13 April: fixed NSW Supreme Court to Federal Court of Australia.