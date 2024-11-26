Woollahra Council in Sydney’s influential east has tabled a petition calling for action over the DNA contamination of the covid mRNA gene-vaccines, left over from broken e. coli bacteria in the manufacturing process.

Two of the petitioners from Bellevue Hill were touched by covid gene-vaccine injuries: one, a mother whose teenage son can never play high-impact sport again after being hospitalised with myocarditis; the other, a grandmother, now suffers a recurring rash that appeared after her first booster which he was forced to have in order to travel. It never goes away.

More than 50,000 people live in the local government area which has been home to former Prime Ministers Malcolm Turnbull (Liberal) and Paul Keating (Labor).

The mRNA platform has several safety flaws, but DNA contamination is the latest scandal to erupt after Canadian researcher David Speicher published a new report detailing how DNA fragments left by the manufacturing process had exceeded regulatory limits.

Australia’s drug regulator the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has admitted the presence of DNA in the shots, while attempting to argue it’s not a problem in a claim debunked by experts here.

The petition was organised by Letters From Australia (I am a resident), and tabled by Councillor Lucinda Regan (Residents First), who worked hard to make sure her constituents had their democratic right to access council processes.

Deputy Mayor Sean Carmichael (Liberal Party) tried to have the petition crushed, silencing residents, but he was over-ruled as the motion did not need a vote.

“It’s silly conspiracy theory stuff,” he told Letters From Australia via text message.

Cr Carmichael’s claim echoed the prejudice of Nannup Shire Council President Tony Dean.

Cr Dean told journalist Rebekah Barnett he “knew” the scientific report by virologist Dr David Speicher would be false, despite never having read it. Full story here.

Nannup Shire Council in Western Australia has also taken action, to head off concerned residents

More than 100,000 injuries and 1000 deaths have been reported to the Database of Adverse Event Notifications from the covid mRNA gene-vaccines - more than all previous ordinary vaccines in history combined. More have gone unreported and uncounted.

Thousands of doctors and scientists have called for the shots to be halted in the Hope Accord, on safety grounds.

The council meeting came the day after University of London Emeritus Oncology Professor Angus Dalgleish appeared on Sky News Outsiders, saying the products were “full of contaminants” and asking “why on earth” were they ever mandated (video here).

“The messenger RNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna have caused unbelievable problems and damage to people,” he told Outsiders on Sunday.

“The red flags are enormous,” he said.

“Why hasn’t the government banned these vaccines immediately. For a start, covid doesn’t exist anymore - or if it does, it doesn’t kill anybody anymore.

“So why are you using vaccines - boosters - that we now know increase the rate of cancer, and the cancers are appalling. They’re turbo cancers.”

Oncology Professor Angus Dalgleish on Outsiders, Sunday. Source: Twitter/X

Woollahra Council is the fifth council to have raised the issue, after Port Hedland Council’s October motion was picked up by the District Council of Ceduna, South Australia and West Tamar Council in Tasmania, as reported by Rebekah Barnett here.

A sixth council, Pingelly Shire in Western Australia, has tabled a special meeting to discuss taking the same steps as Port Hedland on Thursday, December 19.

There is no known safe limit of DNA contamination in the covid mRNA products because they used novel lipid nanoparticles to encase their payload. This lipid coating envelops the DNA contaminants taking them straight into cells, unlike previous drugs. The safety limits set for previous drugs did not take into account these lipid nanoparticles, which carry their payload everywhere in the body including to the ovaries, according to Pfizer’s research (report here).

For Oncology Professor Angus Dalgleish’s video testimony to Port Hedland Council see this story here.

Port Hedland Council voted in October to send advisory letters to all health practitioners in their local government area containing a copy of Dr Speicher’s report, and to every council in Australia.

The council also sent the Speicher report to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, calling on him to suspend the products pending an urgent investigation into the contamination.

To read the original Port Hedland Council motion and attachments, see Julian Gillespie’s Substack Jules on the Beach below.

For more information on how you can activate your local council to take action, see the Port Hedland Motion website

