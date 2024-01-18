Letters from Australia

Jan 18, 2024

I notice that in 1987 Australia was a nation, with a majority of people unified by shared history and culture. Bob Hawke it was who set about destroying the nation with multiculturalism, which is the opposite of nation. A state or country is not the same thing as a nation. There can be no effective opposition to this Bill as there is no longer a pool of people large enough to have both the shared history and will to defend their freedom - which was only ever culturally protected and not protected in law.

Jan 18, 2024Edited

Phenomenal article Alison, thank you.

I recently had a young person in my family tell me: "I would sell my soul for a digital ID."

This same young person watched me stand alone during the vax pass lock out, as I was denied entry to his graduation. I congratulated him in the car park. This made no impression on him.

When I explained to him about the digital ID (as you have done here), he said: "it's just the convenience." Yes, he is injected with the covid bioweapon, which he did to attend festivals that were cancelled anyway.

Unfortunately, this is what we are up against. I am ready, and I know all of you reading are as well.

Edit: just cross-posted, thank you again for this, although I take exception to the notion 'It is anonymous and therefore deceitful' which seems an odd statement when writing about digital privacy.

Those who are most ruthless in unmasking are usually those who would pursue and punish government whistleblowers. Please see relevant article "A brief history of anons, a tribute to the top modern anons, and why anon culture fosters free speech, creativity, and trust" by account dedicated to Yuri Bezemenov https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/how-to-stay-anonymous-top-anons-creativity-trust

"Writing as an anon unleashes creativity by suppressing the ego and insecurities that accompany a real name. Before picking up the pen as Yuri, I never wrote anything publicly under my name and it will stay that way. I don’t do it for fame or glory, I do it for the dialogue and the friends you make along the way."

People can choose to follow or not, but if the choice of anonymity is removed there is no longer choice. Australians (in particular) have a terrible fetish for government to save them rather than preserve their liberties, which is how the camps were built.

Truth is truth no matter where it comes from, and it is much more difficult to 'spread the word' when the power of credentialism, sex appeal, ego or physical characteristics are removed. That is the power of the anon. You rise and fall only by your word.

