This is who they are.

A bunch of Hamas supporters protested outside the Enmore Theatre on Sunday against Douglas Murray (journalist, author and intellectual), on tour in Sydney.

I was surprised, hadn’t expected it. But I am a journalist. I tried to ask them why they were here, and what their watermelon means.

Shouldn’t they be keen to communicate their ideas to me, a ticket-holder, since they are demonstrating publicly at the entrance? They must want to say something to Douglas Murray fans.

I was polite and genuinely wanted to have a dialogue to understand their thinking.

Instead, they showed me who they really are.

The hijabi above dropped her ‘Get outta here bitch’ bomb right after complaining to the cops.

That’s Islamism. Cry-bullying. Pretending to be the victim while actually throwing your weight around. You can see it in context, full video at bottom.

The person below, dressed in an Aboriginal land rights hoodie, said I was a “Zionist Pig” and told me to move along - even though I had a ticket to the event. That’s not bigoted at all, is it….

And below, hate twisting what might have been a pretty face.

As I walked past filming the line-up one of them tried to hit my mobile phone out of my hand. It’s perfectly legal to film on a public street - and if they make a spectacle of themselves, people will want to record. They don’t have the right to stop you.

They were chanting “shame, shame, shame” at the polite people lined up to see Douglas Murray.

My main questions were:

Why are they protesting Douglas Murray in particular? If they care about civilian deaths, why don’t they protest for Hamas to surrender, which would immediately end the war? What does the watermelon on their signs mean?

That last might seem trivial but it’s bugged me for some time.

WTF is with the watermelons? Pics: Bevege

I’ve previously joked that it’s Islam on the outside, communism on the inside. But I was genuinely curious. I tried to ask several times but they wouldn’t (or couldn’t) say. Eventually one woman said “it’s the Palestinian flag” while another behind her yelled “They weren’t allowed to raise it because of YOU”.

Really? Because of me? Last time I checked I was a supporter of free speech - including their own right to shout outside Douglas Murray’s event.

The internet says it was a symbol of solidarity after Israel banned the flag used by Arab Muslims in Gaza and the West Bank after the Six-Day War in 1967. It is the colours from the flag. One protester didn’t know this, because their watermelon didn’t have any white on it. The flag has white on it.

The rabble also didn’t know anything about Douglas Murray because they thought he was racist.

This is what Douglas Murray had to say on Sunday about racism (below).

One man, who I suspect was media-trained, was able to have a dialogue politely, for which I thanked him.

When I asked what exactly Murray had said that he thought was racist, he couldn’t say. He just kept telling me to Google it, and lots of things would come up.

He then said Douglas Murray was racist (sic) against LGBTQ people because he was against trans.

But Murray himself is gay - and plenty of gay people oppose the trans push because it is extreme and smacks of conversion therapy.

Iran, in some years, has had the second highest rate of trans surgeries after Thailand. The Islamist theocracy subsidises gender reassignment surgery while executing gay men by hanging them from cranes.

To his credit, he said he’d look.

Here is the London School of Economics writing on this here.

Here is OutNews Global, an LGBTQ magazine, explaining exactly why Iran pressures gay people into trans surgery.

I’ve posted the full section of video below. It contains the snips above and the one reasonable man’s conversation so you can see it in context if you want.