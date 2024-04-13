“It felt like no-one was listening,” said Ian Lees, of Springwood in the lower Blue Mountains.

His beautiful, creative daughter Katie, 34, had been killed by the AstraZeneca gene-vaccine in 2021.

Ian Lees with his daughter’s story at Hyde Park on Friday. Pic: Alison Bevege

At that time Australia was gripped by a covid-panic. Both the government and corporate media were running a heavy propaganda campaign to mass-vaccinate the country with a new class of genetic drugs that were only provisionally registered.

Katie Lees took the Vaxzevria shot in July as she wanted to perform her one-woman comedy show Temporary at the Flight Path Theatre in Marrickville, Sydney, when the winter lockdown lifted.

She never got the chance.

Vaxzevria gave Katie blood clots and a low platelet count known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, killing her less than two weeks later.

The Lees family started a foundation in Katie’s honour to help young women in the performing arts, but in 2021 the media would not tell their story. A friend of the family reached out to four PR firms who labelled it an “anti-vax” message. The family put a notice on the Flight Path Theatre and the local Inner West Council told them to take it down because they were “a pro-vax council”.

Dr Melissa McCann helping Forest of the Fallen on Friday. Pic: Alison Bevege

Mr Lees, 66, a leadership development consultant, told Letters From Australia how the family had been stonewalled.

It was mid-2022 before the media would report on it, despite Katie’s death being one of the 14 fatalities that the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) admits was caused by the gene-based products.

The government voiced some concerns on Vaxzevria in June 2021 but left it on the market until it was dropped in 2023.

The risk of covid death in someone of Katie’s age was always less than 0.01 percent according to peer-reviewed data by respected Stanford epidemiology professor John Ioannidis. There was no need for her ever to take the gene-vaccine.

Conor Briggs, injured by Pfizer, at Hyde Park on Friday. Pic: Alison Bevege

Despite a wide variety of damage from all the covid gene-vaccines described in the medical literature, the national compensation scheme only recognises 10 conditions of which six are only claimable if AstraZeneca’s product was the one injected. The scheme closes in September.

Multiple experts have said there are many people whose injuries and deaths have not been reported to the TGA as potentially caused by the products much less investigated or counted in the official statistics.

Many gene-vaccine injured and bereaved people have been isolated, suppressed and ignored.

They gathered in Sydney on Friday to join Queensland GP Melissa McCann at the Federal Court for a case management hearing on their class action for compensation.

The case relates to the TGA’s approval and monitoring of the covid gene-vaccines, including alleged negligence and misfeasance. The respondents include the Federal Government, Department of Health and Aged Care Secretary Brendan Murphy and Former Deputy Secretary of Health Products Regulation Group John Skerritt.

NR Barbi Solicitor is representing lead applicants Gareth O'Gradie, Antonio Derose and Anthony Rose in the class action, which continues, and is growing.

Conor Briggs, his mum, Paula, and his story at Hyde Park on Friday. Pic: Alison Bevege

Forest of the Fallen, Letters From Australia and many ordinary people came to Hyde Park to show support for the gene-vaccine injured and bereaved, and to acknowledge their stories.

Each stake tells the story of a person injured or killed by the novel shots.

Conor Briggs, who suffered pericarditis at age 23 after his second Pfizer jab, was joined by his mother Paula. His own story is in the forest.

Conor was a healthy young man before his injections, studying IT and music. He is still full of talent but now has difficulty walking up stairs. He remains positive but has tried many different treatments in a heartbreaking journey to heal, with no end in sight, as he details on his website.

Phil Schultz, who lost his brother Barry after his first Pfizer shot, was also there, as was Ellie, a beautiful young legal secretary whose gene-vaccine caused an autoimmune condition that put her in a wheelchair.

Up on level 19 the courtroom overflowed with injured, bereaved and their supporters. Others watched via livestream.

The litigants after court on Friday. Pic: Alison Bevege

Dr McCann said it had been a chance for the injured to connect with each other and to feel less alone in their suffering.

“This matter is moving ahead with a strong legal team including senior counsel and I believe it will provide the best opportunity for some hope for justice for what has happened to so many,” she said.

Mr Lees said the Forest of the Fallen display gave him a good feeling of support - but also showed how hard the problem is for those who have been ignored or fobbed ff because their injuries are not clear-cut or officially recognised.

“Oh my goodness, this is so big,” he said.

“Friday night I went to bed and all I could see was those little flags.”

The litigants plus the supporters who came to help put up the Forest. Pic: Bevege

Phil Schultze with his brother Barry’s story. Pic: Alison Bevege

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Acknowledge the gene-vaccine injured. They have suffered two years of “anti-vax” insults. Hear them with an open mind.

REPORT your gene-vaccine injury to the TGA

WATCH the class action case site at the Federal Court of Australia

JOIN the class action for vaccine injured and bereaved

DONATE HERE to help crowdfund the class action legal costs

TELL your story to Jab Injuries Australia on Instagram

VISIT the Forest of the Fallen

START a Forest of the Fallen: You can do this, too.

SEE the Forest on Instagram

WATCH the Forest of the Fallen videos on Odysee

CONNECT with jab injured resources at Coverse

Find a group of supportive people or make one

Stand in the Park Coogee meets at the southern end of Coogee Beach on Sunday mornings around 10am

Good Knights is on the first Wednesday of the month at 6pm at the Golden Sheaf hotel Double Bay

Start your own walk-and-talk group at your own local park and meet regularly to hear their progress and just help if you can