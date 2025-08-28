Letters from Australia

Letters from Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane's avatar
Diane
17h

Thank you for the warning. Seems we are in a double bind, portrayed as weak and ineffectual if we don't stand up, or terrorists if we do.

Warren Ross's avatar
Warren Ross
17h

What a wonderful article, Alison. Thank you for the warning and I will take it. The parallels to the way media behaved using Covid are too strong to ignore.

A number of things had hinted to me that something strange was coming. The first was the putrid ABC story on 4 Corners last week. The second was the performance by our notorious Blue Mountains Mayor at last Tuesday's Council meeting. He opened the night with a tirade about the proposed march and the anti-immigration right wingers who plan to participate in it. He closed the Council meeting with a tirade about the Porepunkah shootings and how a similar event is coming to a street near "YOU".

Lastly, I did some work on Dr Josh Roose early last year where he was demonising men in general and defending drag-queen story time from bigoted parents. I also drew on an interview he did with who else other than the Fabian Society (see Josh Roose on "What is Wrong with Men" https://warrenross.substack.com/p/what-is-wrong-with-men.

I will have more to say on our Mayor and his attacks on the local community in the very near future.

© 2025 Alison Bevege
