Corporate globalists and the Federal Government are pursuing a policy of mass migration into a housing shortage, creating an artificial crisis.

Homeowners are being demonised and threatened with a bedroom tax, and with capital gains tax on the family home.

The people have had enough of this lunacy and want to voice their opposition.

What YOU think Sunday is: Australians together, wanting to keep their nation and stop the excessive migration and multicultural absolutism. Pic: AI generated, Grok

The corporate interest groups that want mass migration will not tolerate opposition to it.

So a trap has been laid to crush ordinary people who might get in their way, to smear them as violent white supremacists and domestic terrorists.

This will give ASIO and the Federal Police the ammunition they need to justify turning their attention away from jihadis and onto mums and dads who want migration reduced to Net Zero until the nation stabilises.

THIS is how they will paint you. Fake Neo-Nazis will turn up to justify state surveillance of those who oppose excessive migration. Pic: via ABC , 9 August, Melbourne

In the world of sinister political manipulation, you can’t say anything for sure, everything is a balance of probabilities.

But if you are considering going to the March For Australia rally on Sunday, please consider the following:

What YOU want is to express peacefully that Australia should remain a nation whose character is Australian, that multiculturalism has gone too far, and that excessive migration needs to end, because it’s been too much, too fast. This isn’t radical it is sensible.



There are other groups who want the OPPOSITE to you. They want unlimited mass migration, no effective borders, and for Australia to lose it’s history and character. They want the flag gone, Australia Day abolished. They want British colonial history demonised because that is what gave us the rights and freedoms that they want to take away from us, especially the right to individual property ownership and the right to free speech.



These other groups are your enemies. They want to CRUSH you. They want to break your movement before you can organise against them.



Their best weapon is to demonise you as violent racists. Make the rest of Australia hate and fear you. Make people hate the Aussie flag as a symbol of, for example, the Nazis - a fascist movement from 1930s Germany that our own grandfathers fought and defeated (under the exact same Australian flag they want to take away).



You will go to that rally with good intentions, with your flag, and before you know it some violence has been started by faceless men in masks waving Nazi symbols. They do something awful like beat up a black person or start a fire or smash a shop window or start a fight - and they will be very careful to do this in front of mainstream media cameras.



The media will then beam that violence into the homes of the 24 million people who didn’t go to the rally. It will be on the front page of the paper. The flag will be associated with the violence and racism and nazis. THAT will be the story of the day, and that is how the rest of the country will be made to view it. It doesn’t matter how many social media posts you make saying the opposite, nobody will see those, except your echo chamber.



YOU will then be smeared by association as one of THEM. A crazy racist violent Nazi-adjacent person. Your face will be photographed by the police, and put in the facial recognition database, and you will be put on a list, perhaps to be watched. Your mobile number will have been collected as in the area. Maybe your face will be in the paper. You might lose your job. Then you might be doxxed and your name will be in digital granite, so you can’t get another job.



Nobody will remember your reasonable argument that actually Australia has had way too much migration and cannot handle more right now. And nobody will want to hear it. You won’t be able to tell anyone. Remember how ordinary people would not listen to any criticism of the covid jabs, because media had prepared their minds to reject “crazy antivaxxers”? Well they’re doing the same thing right now.



This rally appears to be a DELIBERATE honeypot trap. The organisers are anonymous. How do you know they aren’t the exact people who want to demonise you?



Tommy Robinson has a rally organised for London on this exact issue, to take back the UK from decades of multicultural absolutism and open borders nonsense. It’s scheduled for September 13. Two weeks away.



Tommy Robinson has organised rally marshalls to keep out the masked thugs who want to bring Nazi symbols and violence in order to smear them. They send them home. They don’t let them start trouble. Who are the marshalls here at March for Australia? There are none, because it was anonymous. There’s your first clue, Sherlock.

Watch Mike Benz on Rumble to see how these tactics are being used against YOU

The media is preparing the public to hate you. Have a look.

ABC Investigations looks at who is organising it and finds a couple of names associated with far-right groups.

It’s important to note that these “far-right groups” (as pictured at the top of this story) are the exact brownshirts used to demonise you. They are most likely a couple of deluded people who sincerely believe what they claim, plus 90 percent fakes: federal police undercover operatives, ASIO or other intel agencies, or other paid people whose agenda is to scare off ordinary people.

These groups are not organic. You’ve seen the photos: all in black, marching like militia, always with face masks. They have face masks because they are fake and want to go back to their normal life after demonising you.

But ABC dutifully does its job to find that some of these people are associated with organising this rally: there’s the big warning sign for you that it’s a trap. It probably was them, and they are doing their exact job - organising a rally anonymously at which you will be demonised. Thank you ABC for reporting that the original websites included a call for “remigration” - a clearly extreme warning indicator. What, kick people out who are already citizens? Don’t fall in this trap - these are bad faith anonymous people trying to smear you.

But - and here is the danger. Look at how ABC reports. They are already setting everyone up to look like a racist if they dare to oppose mass migration.

Look at the language: in the headline is “white nationalist”. Are you getting the picture? You must be racist if you want your nation to remain a nation. If you go on Sunday, that’s what they’ll say about you, too.

Look at the ABC’s quoted experts. Josh Roose at the bottom under the subhead “far right in plain sight”.

ABC introduces him as: “Joshua Roose, a political sociologist from Deakin University, is an expert in extremism.”

What they failed to say is that Joshua Roose is also a former Labor Party member who conflates “anti-vaxxers” with “the far right” which is a vague term meaning “enemy”. Dr Roose pushes Permanent Canberra’s key message “they’re trying to recruit”, comparing the organising of political opposition to the coerced covid jab policy to pedophile grooming here. (See this story here for more)

The UK Telegraph also lays the groundwork to paint you as a violent extremist like Victorian cop-killer Desi Freeman here in this story from Tuesday

Without knowing whether Desi Freeman is mentally ill or what is actually going on, the UK’s Telegraph has begun laying the groundwork, tying Freeman in with the Wieambilla cop-killers as “sovereign citizens”.

They may well be soveriegn citizens and that may have contributed to their shootout with police. But I’m interested in this next paragraph regarding Wieambilla:

“All three subscribed to extremist Christian beliefs that appeared to intensify over Covid, when Nathaniel and Stacey Train lost their jobs at a local school for refusing to be vaccinated.”

You see: if you opposed the dangerous rollout of poorly tested covid vaccines (reasonable) and were forced out of your job because of it (tyranny of the state) you are therefore just like the extremist Christians of Wieambilla who are cop killers. And look! Here’s another cop-killer Desi Freeman just like them!

You see how the ground is prepared. See how the error of category is introduced, the ellision between topics.

The mention of Wieambilla is important because they want more “domestic terrorists” - there just aren’t enough racists around for equal reporting with the more numerous Islamist jihad attacks.

So Wieambilla is what groups like the NSW Council for Civil Liberties point to, in order to deflect ASIO and the AFP away from Hamas supporters (who they like) and onto “white racist supremacists” who they don’t like.

See how they do it in this submission here on a Federal Parliament Senate Committee inquiry into Right Wing Extremist Movements in Australia.

Because the NSWCCL wants to deflect the security services away from Islam and onto the “white racists”, they wrote: “There have been many incidents of right wing terrorist attacks which have caused large death tolls in Western countries.”

But compared to Islamist jihadi attacks, no. That is why only 4 of 31 proscribed terror groups in Australia are so-called “right wing”, the rest are all Islamist (except for one, the Kurdistan Workers Party).

But the NSWCCL wants to change all that. If you like Australia and want it to retain its national character, flag and history then they want YOU on the list. Otherwise it just looks Islamophobic.

That’s why the NSWCCL submission writes: ““Right wing extremism refers to radical support for ideologies characterised by ‘toxic ultranationalism’, xenophobia, political conservatism and populism, white supremacy, anti-democratic rhetoric, racism and intolerance for minorities in Western society”.

That’s why Wieambilla is so important to them: they are building a case, a grievance narrative, to justify sicking the security organs of the state against you.

Here is the ABC building that case today: “Tara and Wieambilla residents reach out to Porepunkah after 'two very similar' police shootings”.

You see? If you go on Sunday, that’s the category you are going to be put in. Adjacent to them. “Very similar” to them.

They need to myth-build. They need to exaggerate a “right wing” threat in order to justify setting ASIO and the AFP onto the political enemies of the idiotic policy of mass migration into a housing crisis.

Many powerful and wealthy groups want that migration policy to continue and they want to use the power of the state against you.

Do you think, that - perhaps - some thugs might turn up to this rally on Sunday, on behalf of the people who want to crush you, and start some violence, so that YOU will be demonised and be put in that same box? I do.

That’s how politics is done in Australia.

In my judgement the balance of probabilities is that this rally is a smear trap, possibly designed by corporate brownshirts, using tactics described by former US State Department official Mike Benz from the old USAID and US Institute of Peace to destabilise countries and break movements.

Listen here to how Mike Benz, who is also the executive director of the Foundation For Freedom Online, describes what the US Institute of Peace did, and think about it in relation to this rally. It will blow your mind.

We desperately need an actual rally organised by real people with real names, for ordinary people (who are not racists) to oppose the excesssive mass migration policy of the government, to support our history, to support our flag, our nation and our national day. That includes the people who migrated here and are now citizens. Including people of all races.

We are a multi-racial country but it’s time to reject multicultural absolutism and the migration economic ponzi: and not just because there aren’t enough houses. Also because societies are fragile and we want to keep our nation.

But what is coming on Sunday is just plain trouble.

EDIT 28/08 - : Also - observe how this rally is being publicised, reported on in mainstream media. If powerful interests did not want you to know about it and go, then this rally would not appear in your social media feeds. It would be as suppressed as the covid vax injured. But every man and his dog knows. No. Someone wants you there. They want to teach you a lesson.

Here is a link to more on the deliberate creation of the housing crisis:

Here is more on how Australia runs dirty tricks to shut down political movements. For the record, I think the Sovereign Citizens are on the wrong track. I respect the rule of law. But I also respect people’s right to free speech and free association.

And here are the true culprits behind Sydney’s anti-Jewish hate (it wasn’t Iran)



