An ABC journalist has used a media event to single out white people who attended March For Australia rallies as bigoted racists before telling other journalists not to report protesters’ concerns “at face value”.

In footage provided to Letters From Australia, ABC news reporter Nabil Al-Nashar, can be seen picking on white Australians, claiming they alone have a long tradition of being “far right” and “othering” people of different backgrounds.

“It doesn’t really matter who it is as long as it’s not white,” he told a panel discussion called “Reporting on the far right” held by the journalists union, the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) in Redfern, Sydney, on October 29.

Mr Al-Nashar incorrectly painted March For Australia as 15,000 people screaming “White Australia get out” and expressed regret that journalists are not “thought police” to stop them protesting.

“When something like this happens there’s 10,000, 15,000 people on the streets screaming at the top of their lungs “White Australia - get the hell out” we can’t ignore it, we have to be there. Unfortunately we’re not thought police, we can’t tell people what to say and what not to say - but we can certainly prosecute everything being said to the full extent of fact checking.”

The 15,000 people at March For Australia did not scream “White Australia - get the hell out” and the marches were attended by many migrants who are themselves concerned about the unsustainable numbers flooding in.

Mr Al-Nashar knows this as he was present at the Sydney rally and himself admitted on camera that the crowds themselves had chased out the small and unwelcome group of cartoon racists dressed in Antifa-black who tried to cause trouble, as shown on his own twitter feed. But he said it anyway.

Mr Al-Nashar’s Twitter feed also shows him belittling a white Australian for being inarticulate in September.

The man was kind enough to talk to the ABC but Mr Al-Nashar made him look like a fool, disparagingly referring to him as “old mate” and “this bloke”, and implying he was racist and stupid.

Mr Al-Nashar asked this man to talk on camera then made him look like a fool. Source: Twitter/X

Clearly the context was climate change. Importing more people makes net zero harder as each new person needs energy.

But Mr Al-Nashar twisted the man’s words to present him in the worst possible light, saying he “insisted immigrants were ‘to blame’”. The man had only agreed that less immigration would help - which is not the same thing at all. He didn’t blame immigrants.

But, as Mr Al-Nashar’s Twitter profile says, “information is ammunition”.

Thousands of ordinary people flew their flag across the nation’s capitals at March For Australia to protest the Albanese Government’s mass migration policy.

Australia has had so much migration in recent decades that of the 5.5 million people in Sydney, almost half were born overseas as of the 2021 Census - before the Albanese Government brought in almost two million more, as detailed in this story here.

Official projections show 13.5 million more people flooding in over the next 40 years, ensuring cultural fragmentation and a housing shortage that never ends.

Disturbingly, Mr Al-Nashar told journalists not to report protesters’ issues at face value, raising concerns over ABC News’ commitment to fairness and accuracy.

In response to a question on how reporters should cover an event like March For Australia, Mr Al-Nashar said it wasn’t good enough to report what protesters actually say, instead journalists should insert their own interpretation.

“It’s not good enough to go there and be like ‘well these people say they’re not racist and they only care about immigration issues’ when we know that’s not what they’re saying,” he said.

Perhaps Mr Al-Nashar is a magical mind-reader, so it’s OK for him to editorialise instead of just reporting what is said, at the ABC.

“Just explain to people what is actually happening as opposed to covering it at face value,” he said.

“When they are saying that it is not about race, it’s about immigration affecting housing, the cost of living, they are saying things that are verifiably untrue. We know these things are categorically wrong,” he said, without evidence.

One of Australia’s leading economists, Leith Van Onselen, has written extensively on how the mass migration crisis drives the housing shortage, detailing his work with evidence from the Australian Bureau of Statistics and Treasury figures.

Here is another excellent economist, Martin North of Digital Finance Analytics, weighing in on why migration levels must be cut.

Mr Al-Nashar, by contrast, is from Qatar, population three million, where he grew up with his Egyptian family, according to his ABC profile.

Unlike Australia, this energy-rich gulf state has very strict immigration laws.

Qatar selectively bans all non-Muslims from becoming citizens of its own country, the fifth richest nation in the world on a GDP per capita basis, although it does promote mass migration to Western countries through the al-Jazeera news network, which it owns.

To become citizens of Qatar, even Muslims must have lived there for 25 consecutive years, speak Arabic and be “of good character”, which in Qatar means sharia-compliant.

Qatar is an absolute monarchy which eventually outlawed chattel slavery in 1952. It is ruled by the Al-Thani clan who support the Muslim Brotherhood of which Hamas is a wing, and they can arbitrarily kick out any would-be migrant they want.

To be fair, Mr Al-Nashar describes himself on Twitter as an Egyptian in Australia rather than a Qatari, even though he is actually “Australian” after gaining citizenship in 2023.

Mr Al-Nashar graduated in 2011 from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service in Qatar, a prestigious but controversial school characterised as an employment pipeline to the powerful US State Department.

Qatar has donated over US$1 billion to Georgetown since 2005 in an effort to influence future leadership with hostile narratives that undermine Western values, according to watchdog organisation ISGAP.

In July, Georgetown had to remove professor Jonathan Brown, the Alwaleed bin Talal chair of Islamic Civilization in the School of Foreign Service, after he publicly wished for Iran to launch a “symbolic strike” on a US military base.

Representatives of Georgetown denied Qatari money had pushed an anti-Western agenda into their curriculum in testimony to a US Congressional hearing in July.

ISGAP disagreed, saying: “The university has become a central platform for advancing the agenda of the Qatari regime and its deep affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood, whitewashing extremism,” on the launch of its report Foreign Infiltration: Georgetown University, Qatar, and the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s aim is to spread Islam worldwide by colonising and dominating other cultures: it is the real “far-right”, a supremacist and expansionist system that spreads through soft power. It is banned in Egypt, the country of its birth, where it buys influence with charity. For more on them, see this US Congressional subcommittee hearing on the Muslim Brotherhood’s global threat.

In Australia, the Muslim Brotherhood’s playbook is to infiltrate groups with grievances that it exaggerates and turns against the nation. It targets Aboriginal people for conversion, take over their marches with Palestinian flags and distort their history, as detailed in this story here. It denigrates white Australians as evil colonists while promoting Islam for privileged respect. It invites the left to accept Islam as the poor put-upon religion of the oppressed even though the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation is a powerful 56-nation lobby in control of most of the world’s oil wealth and is actively crushing indigenous people in both Indonesia and Malaysia.

It is relevant that these are the cultural priors of the places Mr Al-Nashar is from - especially when he is encouraging other journalists to marginalise Australians who want to end mass migration.

Letters From Australia makes no suggestion that Mr Al-Nashar is Muslim Brotherhood.

In 2023 he wrote for the ABC that he never felt at home in either Qatar or Egypt and was excited about Australia’s freedoms including free speech.

This only makes it more disheartening to see how quickly he reverted to spouting academic Edward Said’s hostile nonsense about “othering”, and belittling white Aussies as racists.

Perhaps instead of building positive PR initiatives with the Muslim community Mr Al-Nashar might try fairly reporting on all Australians equally, without bias.

The MEAA, the ABC and Mr Al-Nashar were all offered the chance to respond but did not reply as of time of writing.

YOU ARE THE “TERRORIST” NOW

The media union drinks night hosted three influential reporters who all revealed prejudiced assumptions about March For Australia, giving an insight into how deeply the nation’s corporate media hates any opposition to mass migration, which has been a bi-partisan government policy for at least 30 years and is supported by several powerful industries that profit from it.

Also on the panel were Guardian Australia journalist Ariel Bogle and Sydney Morning Herald journalist Perry Duffin.

The whole panel conflated March For Australia with the “far right” as typified by a handful of unwelcome characters from the National Socialist Network, who turned up in costume to cause trouble in Melbourne, theatrically attempting to beat up Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini for being Jewish and Sri Lankan journalist Real Rukshan for being black before setting upon an Aboriginal protest site.

Their job was to run in front of the cameras and act despicably so they could hijack the media and demonise thousands of normal Aussies by association, which is exactly what they did. These black-clad Popeyes are not serious people. They just provide ammunition for corporate newsrooms to attack those who get in the way of the mass migration agenda as “far right”, which they did.

But there is another reason, a sinister motivation for why these bogeymen made their vaudevillian appearance.

The Government wants to change the definition of “terrorism” under federal law.

This will have far-reaching implications on how the Criminal Code is applied by all the intelligence agencies and the nation’s police forces.

Up for grabs is that terrorist acts must have the “intention to advance a political, religious or ideological cause”, as policy think-tank ASPI reports.

The left wants this definition shifted away from Islam (which they like), and onto everyone they call “far right” who they don’t - which is everyone at March For Australia, ordinary conservatives and people who want less migration.

See how the NSW Council for Civil Liberties describes scary people in this submission here on a previous Federal Parliament Senate Committee inquiry into Right Wing Extremist Movements in Australia.

The submission writes: ““Right wing extremism refers to radical support for ideologies characterised by ‘toxic ultranationalism’, xenophobia, political conservatism and populism, white supremacy, anti-democratic rhetoric, racism and intolerance for minorities in Western society”.

And here is the NSW CCL deflecting from Islam in their October submission to change the definition of “terrorism”, which asks to remove the religious cause from the definition of terrorism altogether.

Deflecting definition away from Islamism. Source: NSWCCL Submission

This is the red-green alliance: Islam using the left to promote its agenda.

This is what panelist Ms Bogle and her writing partner Cam Wilson are doing with their book Conspiracy Nation, exposing the dangerous world of Australian conspiracy theories.

They are making conservatives “dangerous” so you can be criminalised, while downplaying the risks of Islamism.

Here is the Government’s review, launched in August. Submissions are now closed, but you can see them all published here.

Islamic advocacy groups such as the Islamic Council of Victoria are submitting that “religious cause” should be taken out of the definition, because it’s Islamophobia caused by decades of unfair media reporting.

But people have forgotten the risks.

The media reporting was never unfair. There was a lot to report.

Islam is engaged in a civilisational struggle against non-Muslims and the West, and its adherents frequently use terrorism as a tactic in that war. We all know it’s “not all Muslims” but they say it themselves, there is no point denying it. All you have to do is peruse the grim tally here.

There is a reason why only 4 of 31 proscribed terror groups in Australia are so-called “right wing”, and the rest are all Islamist (except for the Kurdistan Workers Party).

November 13 marks the 10th anniversary of the Bataclan massacre in France. The now-sanitised telling goes: “terrorists” killed 130 people in a Paris concert hall.

But that isn’t it. They didn’t just kill people at all.

Read what the self-described Islamic State fighters said. They castrated men before stuffing their genitals in their mouths and gouging out their eyes - while they were still alive. They struck terror into the hearts of the unbelievers. The disembowelling, the beheading, the stabbing of women’s private parts, the sadistic murder of 130 people - including disabled people - was so bad that attending police officers had to go outside to vomit, as reported here.

Here is one justification by surviving Islamist Salah Abdeslam, who said in court: “Yes, but Islamic State follows the Quran, the Islamic tradition. And in the Quran, there is that provision. If people fight Islam, they can be held captive ...’

Bataclan was not an isolated incident and the problem is not “Islamophobia” or unfair reporting.

JUST REPORT THE FACTS FAIRLY

The three corporate news outlets, which the panelists represent, are supposed to maintain media standards of objectivity, and to report on protests accurately and with minimal bias - especially the ABC.

Instead of fostering the highest standards of news reporting, the MEAA and the nation’s major newsrooms appear to be nurturing a culture that hates ordinary Australians, hates the flag, hates our history and says the worst of us at every opportunity - with white Australians singled out for a kicking.

A prejudiced hate-Australia norm is replacing the commitment to fairness and accuracy in the country’s most influential newsrooms.

This is something the MEAA, as the journalists’ union, needs to address - along with the mastheads.

Soft power censorship, or cultural censorship, is far worse than anything Home Affairs dishes up. You only have to look at the decades-long cover-up of the UK’s Islamist rape gang scandal to see how dangerous it can be.

It’s no surprise that those who attended March For Australia immediately found themselves smeared by mainstream press.

This panel event shows you exactly why.

Note: I am trying to finish my book, so there will be less Substacks until it’s done. Also, FYI I’ve turned the comments off for this story. That means Substack gives the message “comments only for paid subscribers”. It’s just a quirk of Substack that I can’t fix. I write this Substack free, in the public interest.

