More than 45,000 people including 5000 healthcare workers have urgently called for the covid mRNA gene-vaccines to be suspended on safety grounds in a new initiative launched on July 3.

Among those signing on to the Hope Accord are more than 1400 medical doctors.

The accord calls for the immediate suspension of all covid mRNA gene-vaccines on the grounds that a growing body of evidence shows the controversial products are contributing to an alarming rise in disability and death.

“The association observed between the vaccine rollout and these concerning trends is now supported by additional significant findings,” the accord states.

The accord calls for a comprehensive re-evaluation, immediate recognition and support for the injured, and the restoration of ethical principles abandoned during covid including informed consent and bodily autonomy.

Among the highly respected signatories is US physician Joseph Fraiman, one of the authors of a peer-reviewed paper in the journal Vaccine that re-analysed Pfizer and Moderna’s trial data and found a 1-in-800 serious adverse event rate. The influential study has been cited 195 times.

UK pathologist Claire Craig, another key signatory of the accord, said the gene-vaccine injured were still getting abuse instead of help.

“The thing that upsets me the most … is that I genuinely believed these people would be getting better and that they’d be mostly better by now,” she told Dr John Campbell in an interview uploaded to YouTube on July 19.

“But they’re really not. There’s a few that are, but the vast majority are still incredibly sick and I find that really depressing … that they’re still no better off, and that there are so many of them.”

Ms Craig pointed out that the known injuries - alarming as they are - are just the tip of the iceberg because not everyone realises that the gene-vaccine caused their illness.

Some of the key signatories. Source: Hope Accord

Australia’s drug safety system relies largely on self-reporting to the Database of Adverse Event Notications.

However, due to overwhelming propaganda and censorship during the covid pandemic, both the public and doctors were discouraged from suspecting the gene-vaccines could be harmful. Many did not know they were supposed to report despite the products being only provisionally registered for the two key years of the pandemic. Both doctors and patients simply blamed other causes.

As a result, Australia’s drug regulator the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) cannot know the exact number of people who have been injured and killed by these products.

Australia’s Department of Health and Aged Care refuses to release the raw all-cause mortality data stratified by gene-vaccine status and age, which is the only reliable metric that can show the true extent of the problem after the Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials destroyed their control groups by offering them the products in December 2020.

Letters From Australia asked the TGA if they would consider suspending the mRNA platform, given the growing and urgent calls - and if not, then why not.

Instead of answering the question, the TGA responded with links to its website and email newsletter.

Letters From Australia also asked the TGA, part of the Department of Health and Aged Care, about the apparent conflict of interest in getting procurement advice from the chair of CEPI, an organisation tied to Big Pharma interests, whose stated mission is to promote the mRNA gene-vaccine platform.

Screen grab of Sarah Jane Halton in 2020, courtesy: ABC 7.30 Report

Sarah Jane Halton, head of Australia’s Health Department from 2002 to 2014, reviewed the purchase of vaccines for covid, despite being chair of CEPI at the time of the review.

The federal record of tenders shows she earnt $100,000 in 2022 for her independent review of Australia’s covid vaccine and treatment procurement.

Professor Halton also earnt $118,800 on the board of the National Covid-19 Coordination Commission, advising the Morrison Government during 2020 when crucial procurement decisions were being made - even though she was also chair of CEPI.

CEPI chair Sarah Jane Halton advised the Health Department on covid vaccine procurement, Source: AusTender

Letters From Australia reached out to Professor Halton at CEPI via email for comment. This story will be updated if any reply is received.

CEPI also did not respond to questions on whether it will consider suspending its mRNA push in light of the Hope Accord’s safety concerns.

