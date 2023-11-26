The stories sway in the wind, each one a person killed or injured by the covid gene-vaccines.

The Forest of the Fallen is the exact opposite of a protest.

When Tasmanian mother-of-three Selkie started the Forest in 2021, she didn’t anticipate the surprising power of acknowledgement.

Loraine from Adelaide with Selkie (right) who started the displays, at the ASF conference in November. Pic: Alison Bevege

“A co-ordinator from Tin Can Bay in Queensland is a narrative therapist and we spoke of the healing impacts the Forest was having on so many lives,” she said.

For people who were injured, or lost their jobs, or lost a loved one, or suffered division in their families, this simple acknowledgement can bring a tremendous sense of relief just by recognising the suffering.

“Having a sense of their story being validated by a tactile, optical display - this alone is so healing for them as many have had no recognition at all,” she said.

“Some are completely left alone.”

It’s a silent vigil open to any passer-by to wander in and quietly find out what has happened.

“There are some out there who’ve experienced the loss of a loved one or are injured by the vaccines. They also set up the forests now and this gives them a sense of purpose, knowing that they are far from alone and can at least help to stop the perpetuation of deaths and injuries.”

Speaking at the Australians for Science and Freedom conference at University of NSW on November 18, Selkie explained the magic of Forest of the Fallen which has now grown to 131 pop-up displays across Australia with more than 550 stories.

It’s the magic of an empty space.

Holding a space for sometimes angry people and a confused country that is still in denial

Selkie said she found that taking herself out of the memorial was the most effective way to allow people to discover for themselves, quietly, what happened, and to process it.

“All along I’ve stressed the importance on making sure the display is not affiliated with any other group, movement, religion or political party, keeping it open to all sets of eyes with no exclusion and no bias,” she said.

This beautiful soul bought us chocolates and helped. Pic: Alison Bevege

It’s free from politics, it doesn’t try to change people’s minds. It only has one message: stop looking away.

“By taking away the mutual judgements and not disturbing the onlooker’s process, it’s allowing them the time to grasp what it is they are standing right in front of.

“Taking away all other propaganda and signage was important as I saw this, too, deterred onlookers from reading the stories.”

FoTF, High Cross Park, Randwick, November 18. Pic: Alison Bevege

Selkie said when she first started Forest of the Fallen in 2021, about 95 percent of onlookers were disapproving and outright rude.

“Today the tables have completely turned and now 95 percent of onlookers are supportive,” Selkie said, and even police have become helpful, sometimes stepping in to protect displays from the rare “angry noodles”.

“I’m now writing a memoir as it has been a truly profound, incredible journey for me.”

Selkie, who compiles the PDF master list to print, and coaches all the volunteer co-ordinators, found herself working seven days a week to make the Forests run smoothly, while homeschooling her youngest child.

The stories used in Forest of the Fallen have been widely reported in corporate media or documented and checked by Jab Injuries Australia, and are willingly shared.

Letters From Australia helped set up a Forest of the Fallen, and I witnessed the relief: it’s like rain in the desert.

On November 18 at High Cross Park, Randwick, we set up a forest with the help of Phil Schultz whose brother Barry died 18 days after the Pfizer shot, Bridget from Coogee Stand in the Park, and Loraine from Adelaide.

Many passers-by had stories of their own.

A bright young Russian with sparkling blue eyes told of how his wife died not long after the gene-vaccine, but he was sure it was not related. Then he ran to the shops and bought us chocolates, and promised to help us next time.

A man on a bike immediately started helping put up the stakes. He refused the jab after the first injected man at his office ended up in ICU. He wasn’t getting it after that, but saw his colleagues lining up. They were afraid for their jobs.

“Bike man” had his own story to tell. Picture: Alison Bevege

Two Texan tourists said nobody dares tread on their freedom, yet when the gene-vaccines came out people just rolled over.

“I couldn’t undestand it,” said one.

Phil himself had a chance to meet Loraine, with whom he is unexpectedly connected by his late brother Barry.

When Adelaide doctor Barry Schultz’s story went into Forest of the Fallen for the first time, his widow Diane went to see the display, which Loraine was setting up.

(left) Diane with Barry’s story in Adelaide. Pic: Loraine. (right) Barry’s brother Phil with Loraine in Sydney. Pic: Bevege

Loraine told the volunteers that Barry was a new addition, and that he had delivered about 1500 babies in his career before he took the Pfizer shot which killed him 18 days later.

Just as Loraine was explaining, Diane came up behind her - “That’s my husband,” she said.

It was a wonderful moment for both of them. A lovely acknowledgement.

This is the healing that Australia needs.

Don’t look away.

Thanks to Kevin Nguyen, the talented filmmaker who compiled a magnificent video of the Randwick FoTF above.

Updates: 27 November, added Diane’s pic from Loraine in Adelaide, corrected spelling. 28 November: more spelling corrections plus Barry delivered about 1500 babies, more than 1000.