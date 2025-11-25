Australians for Science and Freedom held their third annual conference at University of NSW on the weekend, at which I had the great good fortune to present for 15 minutes on a media panel session.

Colombo House was packed with powerful free thinkers including: Gigi Foster, Warren Mundine, Julie Sladden, Peter Fam, Augusto Zimmerman, Anthony Dillon, Peter Ridd, James Nuzzo, Fiona Girkin, Rafael Lataster, Alex Hatzikalimnios, Adam Creighton, Chris Kenny and Damian Coory.

I have posted a draft of my speech plus resources at bottom. If and when ASF video of the panels and speeches becomes available I will post them here.

In other news, Covid Through Our Eyes had a grand book launch in Woombye, Queensland on 17 November, thanks to AMPS. Professor Robert Clancy, Dr Melissa McCann and Dr Andrew McIntyre who all wrote chapters for the book gave tremendous speeches, which you can watch on the AMPS Rumble channel here.

For more brilliance from Professor Robert Clancy this week, see his interview with everybody’s favourite nurse practitioner, the wonderful Dr John Campbell here:

NOTE: Yes, the Covid Vaccine Class Action is still live, even though the legal team has changed. The Class Action website is here, with all their submissions. This action is crowd-funded by donations here.

Events:

Tomorrow night, Wednesday 26 November: MOVIE night - The Unrestricted War: Fear is Airborne. Thriller hosted by Epoch Times and Falun Dafa, inspired by true stories from the covid panic. NSW Parliament House, The Theatrette, 6.15pm to 9pm, costs $15. Expert Q&A session after. Eventbrite booking is here and as of 5pm Tuesday it says there’s still a few spots left.

Wednesday 3 December, 6pm, Golden Sheaf hotel, Double Bay, Sydney - Good Knights. This month, top UK Cardiologist Aseem Malhotra joins by videolink for interview. Past interviews and talks can be seen at TheGoodKnights Rumble channel here.

Draft Speech:

Indifference by Design: how media systems undermined reporting on the mRNA disaster

This is roughly what I was going to say, however I did go off script and did not finish it all in the 15 minutes.

—

I opened with the invisible gorilla game, a selective attention test. Although many have seen it before I asked them to just play along.

In the video, you have to count how many times the white team passes the ball. I gave out a copy of Covid Through Our Eyes to the person who guessed the right number, who turned out to be none other than journalist Chris Kenny, who was also on the panel.

If you haven’t seen it, this video is instructive of how soft power censorship works: by encouraging robust debate to distract you from the invisible gorilla in the room.

To paraphrase Noam Chomsky: “The media do not function like the propaganda systems of history’s totalitarian states. They encourage spirited debate, criticism, and dissent, as long as these remain tightly bounded within the assumptions of the elite consensus.”

That is how censorship is done in Australia.

During the covid panic: There was vigorous debate about lockdown measures. Case numbers and contact tracing - but never: was it needed at all?

The global infection fatality rate was only 0.03% for under-60s according to Stanford epidemiologist John Ioannidis. None of it was needed at all – there’s an invisible gorilla.

It was known as early as April 2020, that covid just wasn’t that deadly, when Ioannidis and Jay Bhattacharya did seroprevalence research in California.

But powerful interests wanted to push people into a panic so we would accept lockdowns then genetic vaccines. They wanted to push mRNA as a platform technology for rapid response to biological threats, 100-day lab-to-jabs. They were using the panic to push it through regulators in every country with a lockdowns until vaccines strategy never used in public health.

Some of these powerful organisations include the Wellcome Trust, the Gates Foundation, their co-ordinating offshoot CEPI (coalition for epidemic preparedness innovations), the Big Pharma drug cartel, the Anglo-American intelligence apparatus and the US Military.

They tied in a constellation of universities and government bureaucracies with funding, contracts and collaborative ventures, creating a synergistic culture around their priorities. Pandemic drills practised what to do for years with key global health bureaucrats involved including Australia’s Jane Halton, China’s George Gao and the CIA’s Avril Haines (Event 201).

We were invited by all these institutions to believe covid was as serious as ebola when in reality it was no worse than a bad flu year. The Australian Government hired a young actress to gasp on a fake respirator for a TV ad to make us afraid. In the media, we wrote breathless, urgent stories, because we believed it. We did not suspect that world health authorities would exaggerate the severity of a virus.

A culture of censorship was promoted in Newsrooms – for example, Daily Mail editor Barclay Crawford told all the journalists in news conference to make anti-vaxxers look ridiculous in stories. It was a zoom meeting and someone leaked the clip to Rebel News. This cultural censorship is more powerful than any top-down directive from government which journalists would defy.

Barclay is not a bad man – he thought he was being responsible. Newsrooms trust vaccines as safe by definition, and therefore anyone who said otherwise was a dangerous kook. All the newsrooms were doing it. A censorship culture excluded people injured by the gene-vaccine for fear that others might see, and not take it, and lives would be lost to “deadly covid”.

But the mRNA and DNA covid vaccines were not safe

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) claims only 14 deaths are ‘linked to’ the shots but the truth is they do not know.

The injury reporting system is voluntary and was known to be wildly under-reported even before covid.

The system broke completely during the panic due to government propaganda, censorship and failure of the media to report the injured.

The public had no idea they were supposed to report suspected side-effects to the TGA. They were not told what the black triangle symbol meant – that the product was only provisionally approved and that the TGA was still building the safety profile – which depends on the very reporting that nobody did.

Injuries and deaths that were never reported do not show up in the figures. The official figures are completely wrong.

The TGA has no idea how many people were killed and injured.

But when the TGA says their numbers, the media reports it unquestioned due to the official imprimatur of the agency.

BUT DID YOU KNOW:

There were 304 reports to the TGA of deaths within one week of injection? More than 140 in the first 3 days and 35 on the day of injection. Why wasn’t that on the front page of the paper?

We needed an adversarial media to hold government to account – but the media failed.

Covid controversy:

ABC investigative program 4 Corners’ idea of a covid scandal in May 2021, was that the vaccine rollout was TOO SLOW.

Journalists rely on experts especially for medical stories. The problem is that every university and research organisation is tied up with collaborative projects and grants integrating them to the mRNA industry and its Big Pharma backers.

Who were the “independent experts” in Four Corners story?

The Doherty Institute’s Professor Terry Nolan and former Health Department Secretary Jane Halton.

Professor Jane Halton is chair of CEPI. CEPI’s stated mission is promoting the mRNA platform for 100-day lab-to-jabs.

The Doherty Institute was a primary pandemic cheerleader whose mathematical modelling underpinned Australia’s lockdowns and “roadmaps to freedom”.

In 2023 Doherty joined CEPI’s Centralised Laboratory Network, synchronising its processes with CEPI, using the same protocols, tools and materials.

In May 2024, Four Corners’ expert Terry Nolan, was co-writing papers with Moderna on mRNA regulation in Australia, setting the rules Moderna wants.

All through media it is like this

Time-poor journalists reach for experts and the ones who return their calls are usually tied to the pharmaceutical industry in some way - or hope to be in future.

Covid put this on steroids because the government and universities got excited about the potential for a billion-dollar RNA industry.

Billions of dollars earmarked for medical research to benefit the nation have been redirected to this boutique industry, away from necessities such as IV fluids – of which there is a global shortage.

Australia spent more than $18 billion on countermeasures for covid. Money has poured in to RNA pilot plants, translational centres and research hubs at universities round the nation, for jobs, jobs, jobs.

Nobody wants to talk about gene-vaccine injuries.

Forest of the Fallen, Macquarie University, mRNA factory site. 10 August 2024. Pic: Bevege

On the screen you see a Forest of the Fallen display. The stories of people injured and killed by the covid vaccines.

During 2021 and 2022, volunteers printed their stories and stuck them to stakes so other people could read them. That’s how bad the censorship was.

Playwright Michael Gray Griffith of Café Locked Out got in a van and drove around the country interviewing people devastated by these products, giving them a voice on Rumble after YouTube censored. That’s the job of the ABC, but where were they in 2021?

They were busy telling us that Jane Halton from CEPI said we need to buy more vaccines, faster.

A few lone voices realised something was wrong and tried to speak out. But it was the marginalised independent media who became the adversarial watchdog.

I had planned to end with one of the stories from Forest of the Fallen, and here it is:

Laurence Matthew Sage, was a 33-year-old machinist from Adelaide, working in Kalgoorlie as a leading hand at NLC Engineering when he took the Moderna jab in 2021.

He was a healthy man when he got his gene-vaccine. He waited the 15 minutes, then got in his car to drive home.

15 minutes after that he slumped over the wheel. His car crossed the median strip, took out two poles and flipped on its roof.

The coroner’s report said it would never be known what caused him to lose control of his vehicle and the death certificate listed chest injuries from the crash.

His mother Jean says it was the jab.

Her other son, Robert, identified his body by the side of the road. Robert then had to take the jab to keep his own job, and ended up with heart problems at age 30.

Jean and her husband had to drive from Adelaide to Kalgoorlie, making it across the WA border with 12 hours to spare before it closed. They held a funeral in Kalgoorlie but then the body had to travel back to Adelaide for burial. Can you imagine the misery of navigating lockdown borders with the body of your dead son – who had been healthy prior to the shots?

This story encapsulates the problem. Because Laurence died in a car crash, that proximal cause was blamed. But in reality it was the distal cause, the jab, that caused him to slump over the wheel and have the crash. But there is plausible deniability, so a system unwilling to see a problem with the mRNA jabs simply ignored it and blamed something else, like thousands of others.

It was Michael Gray Griffith who gave Jean a voice. You can still hear her story today on Rumble, Stories from the Great Australian Exodus channel here:

I hereby save my dead son Laurence, from your silence.

Resources :

- Covid Through Our Eyes - book, edited by Professor Robert Clancy and Dr Melissa McCann. Get it at CovidThroughOurEyes.com.au

- The Light Newspaper – physical print beats digital. Volunteers hand it out free. Contact their website for how to order, submit pieces or help distribute: https://thelightaustralia.com/

- For the Mis- and Disinformation Bill censorship attack and some examples of Australian censorship that should be remembered, see my free Substack Letters From Australia from 4 July 2023: “People who can’t use a spell check or safety test gene-vaccines want to control everything you can see, hear or say online” links to other resources embedded https://lettersfromaustralia.substack.com/p/people-who-cant-use-a-spell-check

That’s all from me this year, I won’t be doing any more Letters From Australia until the book I’m working on is finished, which I hope will be February.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all

