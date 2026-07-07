Letters from Australia

Letters from Australia

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Alison Bevege's avatar
Alison Bevege
Jul 7

Big Pharma's new weapon is pretending to be the victim. They may even make anonymous social media profiles to abuse themselves so they can claim they get dearh threats and vitriol online. That means we must be super polite, never leave rude comments or give them any ammunition. The politest ones win. I may have to turn off comments on this story in future so apologies in advance if so

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Danielle's avatar
Danielle
Jul 7

The name is spelled wrong. Should definitely be “The Jerk”.

Rules for thee - they are making public comment too. Why are THEY not also expected to provide full disclosure?

These people are pigs.

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