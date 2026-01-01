A compilation of parliamentary submissions, by me, over the years. You might find some useful references here to help you in your own work.

It’s also an instructive marker of how our rights have eroded with the rise of multicultural extremism and medical tyranny.

Misinformation censorship laws return, 2024

Having failed in 2023, the Deep State was back, trying to push the “misinformation” censorship bill again.

Here’s my submission from 24 September 2024, ripping into the second dumb attempt to destroy our freedoms, with a nice big picture of the government’s own “misinformation” ad from covid.

Misinformation means “being wrong” Disinformation means “lies” Malinformation means “inconvenient truths” This new jargon is a deliberate complication to deceive the public into thinking there is some quasi-scientific rationale for this censorship. There isn’t. It is a naked power grab.

The Health Department used that jargon to threaten me for reporting on the covid gene-vaccines.

They failed again thanks to the public’s efforts to visit their Senators in person to tell them ‘no’.

Sadly, the Deep State regrouped and attacked again in 2025 via “hate speech”, using anti-Semitism whipped up by the Red-Green alliance of the Left and Islam over the war in Gaza. Then, when an Islamist shot up Bondi on 14 December 2025, they used that, too, pushing sweeping new “hate speech” censorship which we will suffer from 2026 on, as ABC reports, archived here.

Censorship cannot stop Islamist violence against non-Muslims when Islam is trying to colonise the West. Only rules limiting Islamic migration can do that.

Refusing to acknowledge and address the unique problems of Islam is what leads to mass totalitarian censorship. It’s axiomatic. It’s inevitable - because you need ever increasing censorship to paper over the ever-increasing truth.

Excess Deaths, 2024, caused by the covid gene-vaccines

16 May 2024, Senate Community Affairs References Committee Inquiry into Excess Mortality.

Covid Response Inquiry, 2023 - censored by AI

14 December 2023, submission to the independent COVID-19 Response Inquiry managed by the Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet.

The public submitted thousands of submissions and they were censored “for privacy” by Artificial Intelligence before being uploaded to the Government’s website.

You can see my uncensored submission here:

In it, I wrote:

The Phase III trials for AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen were not even designed to test if the products could interrupt transmission or reduce severe covid symptoms, as noted by BMJ editor Peter Doshi in October 2020. Pharmacologist Mike Yeadon, former chief scientist and vice-president of allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer, was so alarmed by the poor design of the BNT162b clinical trials that he petitioned the European Medicines Agency on 1 December 2020 asking them to halt the trials immediately pending review. “If the vaccines are not properly tested, important public policy decisions regarding its use will be based on misleading evidence,” he wrote. He was right, but drug-pushers demonised him as an “anti-vaxxer”, and he was never heard from on mainstream media again. He became so terrified by this that he later concluded it must be an intentional plan to hurt people. These poorly-designed, truncated large-scale trials were not even done on the product we got. The cheap and scaled-up manufacturing process used to make the Pfizer gene-vaccine given to the public was entirely different to the PCR process used to make the gene-vaccine in the large clinical trials. We got a product cooked up in huge vats of antibiotic resistant e.coli bacteria. Pfizer tested this process on just 250 participants. This process contaminated the products with endotoxins along with fragments of mRNA and DNA.

And here is the archive of the government’s censored version so you can see what the AI blotted out. I wasn’t the only one censored. The bereaved mother of Caitlin Goetze had her entire submission turned into two big black blocks.

I wrote about the censorship of submissions here:

The subsequent independent report, archived here, was just a whitewash, ignoring the real issues, concluding we need to do more of what was wrong, faster, and with more money.

Censorship laws, 2023, first big attempt to destroy free speech

20 August 2023, Submission on the exposure draft of the proposed Communications Legislation Amendment (Combating Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2023, Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts. This censorship law was defeated after much rallying by people who went into the Senate offices of their representatives and personally asked them to vote against it. This is a big submission with plenty of references that might be useful in your own research.

I wrote about this bill and its bogus justifications many times, starting here:

After their defeat, the Deep State regrouped, modified it and tried again in 2024 (see submission at top). Then when that failed, in 2025 they went for censorship with hate speech laws instead.

Soft Power review 2018, swept away by covid

In 2018, then-Foreign Minister Julie Bishop launched a soft power review to see how we could better engage the Pacific. Having come back from Tonga where I observed a Chinese frigate painted with a red cross and festooned with party lights, I made a submission, noting China was reaching out with free healthcare and high-value education.

At the same time, Australia was destroying its brand with extremist multiculturalism, as it is now. The most damaging effect being the abandonment of Western Civilisation in favour of a deracinated economic reductionism.

Australia’s ruling class have thrown away the concept that Australia should have a Enlightenment culture at all. Instead it has become an airport terminal – a place where people from everywhere park themselves to make money.

The bureaucrats view our population as economic units to be managed, controlled and disenfranchised instead of participatory citizens in a historical and cultural continuum that is fragile, special and in need of protection.

How naive I was, at this time, to think soft power would be friendship diplomacies like football tournaments.

Here’s my hopeful submission from September, 2018.

Then we got swept away by a nasty soft power coup.

In 2020 a corporate-military junta used the covid panic to lock us in our houses, force us to buy their products, and raid our public funds. They had taken control of academic medicine under our very noses.

The soft power review was abandoned, its submissions unpublished. There was no point to finishing it. Covid made it irrelevant, as DFAT confirmed to The Interpreter, here, archived here.

We saw the real face of soft power.

At the time of writing that submission, I had started a PhD at Wollongong University, to look at Muslim Brotherhood entryism in Australia. I did not complete it because they are a clandestine organisation and I reasoned that without access to classified information I wouldn’t be able to map them out in any useful or in-depth way. I hope someone is doing that work now because they are colonising us.

Religious Freedom Roundtable, 2016: when Islam attacks

Race, like gender, is a physical characteristic over which you have no control and on which you should never be judged. It has nothing to do with your abilities, your opinions, your politics or your character. You cannot choose your race, it is genetic.

Religion is a set of beliefs. People can believe silly things, and they can change their minds. If you can convert to it or from it, then it is a religion, not a race. That is why the right to religious freedom is not absolute, inalienable and universal - it is negotiated.

Islamists are pushing to conflate “race” with “religion”, and “racism” with “Islamophobia” in order to silence critics of Islam.

Here is my 19 February 2016 submission outlining the Islamist attack on freedom from religion and secular norms in Australia including sexist gender segregation and predatory halal certification-for-pay.

At the time of this submission, the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal was considering my case against Islamist political party Hizb ut-Tahrir over gender segregation. I won that case, I am happy to say.

Islamic tax on your food, 2015. You are donating millions to Islam

July, 2015 - Submission to the Senate Inquiry on Third-Party Religious Certification of Food.

This was in response to the public furor over Halal Certification-for-pay that put an unlabelled religious tax on the entire Australian food-chain, raising funds to spread Islam. Producers and exporters are blackmailed into payments under threat of religious boycott. Critics were demonised as ignorant bigots with mainstream media head-kickers suppressing the facts.

This shows how the Halal Certification grift began in Australia and the scale of the Islamist rip-off.

Lying for Islam gives unlimited power to cops and spies, 2014

Submission 23 to the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security (PJCIS) Inquiry into the National Security Legislation Amendment Bill (No. 1) 2014, which subsequently passed with some (very slight) restrictions on unlimited power for the security state and its adjuncts.

This Bill made sweeping changes to national security laws in the wake of Australian Islamists running off to fight for Islamic State in Syria, to establish a Caliphate. The nation was outraged on seeing footage of a seven-year-old Australian boy holding up a severed head for a photo. Instead of acknowledging the unique problem of Islam and addressing it by ending Muslim migration, the government changed the rules to enable intelligence agencies and their subcontractors to flout Australian laws with very few exceptions. They destroyed the rights of us all, giving unlimited powers to spies and secret police when a Special Intelligence Operation is declared.

I wrote about this legislation for Vice here, in August 2014. Archive here. Also the SMH/Age here. Archive here. Everyone’s freedom had to go in order for the government to lie and cover for Islam. I wrote then, 12 years ago, that the price of giving up freedom to accommodate Islam meant we would revisit the dreary lessons of East Germany under the Stasi. I was criticised for being alarmist. Now look at the state of it: censorship, hate speech laws after Islamists shoot up Bondi. The same mistakes, only the corrosion is deeper.

Robbed by mining companies, 2011

While reporting on mining in the Northern Territory I noticed that we collectively own the minerals when they are in the ground. But mining companies don’t have to pay a fair price for our minerals, they just dig them up for almost nothing and then make sell them for export. We get less in royalties as a percentage than Tanzania.

Because you don’t see the amount (not) paid on a per project basis, you can’t easily see the rip off. It’s hidden in amalgamated figures so you don’t get angry.

The Rudd Labor Government tried to put the most useless and minimal tax on the sector, a profit-based resource tax, the Resource Super Profits Tax. It was so easy to avoid with creative accounting that you might as well not do anything at all.

But the mining industry would not even tolerate that token gesture. They rolled the Prime Minister. Kevin Rudd was out and Julia Gillard was in. She passed a significantly watered down version, the Minerals Resource Rent Tax (MRRT). Rio Tinto’s best friend now chairs the Wellcome Trust, the M16-linked Big Pharma front group that is the UK equivalent of the Gates Foundation.

Here’s my submission from 3 August, 2011. I asked for the MRRT to at least include mandatory public reporting of mining royalties on a per-project basis, to no avail.

Illustratively, two years later in 2013, the town of Gove lost half of all its jobs when the alumina refinery shut due to lack of gas. Australia allows mining companies to dig it up and ship it out without regard to onshore processing, domestic need or jobs in addition to selling it for a song.

Successive Northern Territory mining ministers (and federal ministers for offshore deposits) had given permission for corporations to extract gas and export it all with no requirement that they save any for local use. There was no domestic gas reservation policy in the NT, so the Territory lost one of its biggest employers: Pacific Aluminium. At Gove, 2000 jobs went overnight and the town collapsed. The NT News stories from this period are hard to find now, but here is one archived from September 2013 as the town teetered on the brink.

Let’s hope 2026 can do better. Pic: Bevege

A lot of work went into this research over the years, and I hope it can do some good, or be useful for someone. I think I’m going to stop now. This is free to use and in the public interest, but please do credit with proper attribution.