Letters from Australia

5d

Note: he was on about Aboriginal Deaths in Custody. There is a reason there is a high number of them - and it's not flattering for them, so people don't like to talk about it, they prefer to blame systemic racism.

In reality it's because there are disproportionately more Aboriginal men in jail, mostly for beating up Aboriginal women and children. They are also disproportionately likely to have poor health due to poor diet and substance abuse, and they have a high rate of suicide.

In 2024, there were 15,871 First Australians in prison, representing 36 percent of the prison population of which 90 percent were male and the majority were repeat offenders.

This is despite Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders making up less than 4 percent of the total Australian population.

“Among adult First Nations people in prison, the most commonly recorded most serious offences/charges were acts intended to cause injury (40%), unlawful entry with intent (11%), sexual assault and related offences (10%), offences against justice (9%) and robbery/extortion (8%) (ABS 2024c),” the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare says in its Safety and Justice for First Nations People report, released last October.

Report is here: https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/australias-welfare/indigenous-community-safety

So yes, it is terrible there is a high rate of Aboriginal incarceration, predominantly men. But you know the only people who can fix that? Aboriginal men.

