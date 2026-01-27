A far-left racist who called for ‘white genocide’ and attacked the nation’s flag at our Australia Day picnic in Sydney on Monday has attracted the censure of US billionaire Elon Musk.

Here’s our story, first person, because it was my flag that got broken.

Everyone’s heritage is important to them. Australia Day on January 26 is important to me.

Far-left racist calling for ‘white genocide’. Pic: Rosemary Marshall

We had a picnic in Hyde Park, Sydney, to celebrate, just like we did last year. Only this year we were attacked by a racist calling for “white genocide”.

He tried to rip my flag down and when Rosemary Marshall confronted him, he said he hoped the white genocide would happen because we were all “c*nts”.

“F*ck your flag,” he said.

Then he then came back for seconds. He tore down my other Aussie flag, flying near the Captain Cook statue, and broke the pole in front of shocked tourists and families with young children.

Our friend Dana ran him down in bare feet and a dress, rescuing the flag.

The broken pole was immediately fixed into a tiny new flag with a bandana which I gave to a little girl who loved it. She was Chinese. She ran around waving it with delight.

Her tiny toddler sister helped raise our other flag up when the wind blew it over.

That racist lefty should be free to say whatever he wants as long as it doesn’t pose an imminent threat of violence. We don’t need or want hate speech laws to censor us - including views we dislike.

But destroying my flag is property damage and that’s illegal.

And that wasn’t the only attack.

Earlier in the day, a man approached and asked if he could take a photo. We asked where he was from. He took a photo and yelled ‘Shame on you for celebrating Australia Day’. I wasn’t quick enough to get his photo in return, only from behind.

That was quite menacing given hate groups posing as “anti-fascist” are now calling all Aussies “racists” and “Nazis”, and putting mugshots online asking people to ID them. Literally putting people on target lists.

All this while in New South Wales the Minns Labor Government is calling for submissions into “Measures to combat right-wing extremism in New South Wales” - as if ordinary Aussies (who they call “right-wing”) are the problem. Make your submission here now, you’ve got until February 3.

Speaking of NSW Premier Chris Minns, he said: “There will be no tolerance for violence or hate speech on Sydney streets … People have got a right to protest, but other Australians have a right to enjoy the city”.

Oh really? What about my flag. What about the far left? They literally want to abolish Australia.

Australians cannot have a picnic in Hyde Park on Australia Day because of far-left intimidation and violence but he’s on about the “far right”.

Other people were trying to surreptitiously film us. I don’t mind - as long as they’re not haters, I was larking about in colonial dress.

But they are haters.

Carrying my flags home some guy yelled ‘no pride in genocide’ out the window of his car.

Australia Day was never like this 30 years ago. We would go to Survival Day concerts in the 1990s where we would celebrate Aboriginal bands. Warrumpi Band sang “Black Fella, White Fella, it doesn’t matter, what your colour”.

It was never hostile like this.

We had a great time dressing up like colonials despite the far-left racist attack

We watched that huge red-green alliance march past. We saw their banners: Australian Greens, NSW Teachers Federation and Hamas supporters.

This is the state of Australia, after thirty years of mis-education and lies about our history that has disproportionately demonised the colonists and deified Aboriginal people.

Racist Teachers Federation & Hamas supporters, Sydney. Pic: Facebook

There are literally hundreds of taxpayer funded festivals, art awards, workshops and arts grants supporting Aboriginal culture, but nothing at all for the pioneers who carved a city and then a country out of sandstone and scrub, without power tools or air conditioning.

That’s racist.

Only the worst is said of the colonists while only the best is said about Aboriginal people, to the point where this has allowed the red-green alliance to use Aboriginal people as a weapon to attack the rest of us.

We’ve got a whole generation of deluded people who now think anyone who celebrates Australia Day is a Nazi - even though our own grandfathers fought the Nazis.

The most important thing is not to turn this grievance against Aboriginal people. It’s not their fault - many of them despise this hostile movement that claims to represent them (but doesn’t). We are Aussies together.

There are divisive forces at play that want to polarise our nation and set us fighting each other.

It’s good we celebrate Aboriginal culture. We must also respect our colonial heritage.

I will never surrender.

I will celebrate Australia Day exactly on January 26, because that is the day Governor Arthur Phillip planted the British flag in Sydney Cove to start the camp that became a country.

This is not an insult to Aboriginal people - we built this country together.

For Aboriginal people it is not a day of mourning. It’s the day they collided with the modern world after 40 to 60,000 years in the bush, fractured into hundreds of tribes that often fought each other with extreme violence.

Aboriginal people lived a stone-age life before British settlement. That is not an insult, it takes resilience and courage to survive such a hard life.

In the tropical sweats of the Top End, Aboriginal people sometimes slept on a platform over a fire to keep the clouds of mosquitoes away with smoke.

Sure, it’s a solution - but ask yourself: would you prefer to sleep in a bed, in a house with no mosquitoes, and a tap with running water, or on top of bushfire smoke? Well - so do most Aboriginal people.

They traded some land for modernity. That isn’t theft. It’s an unofficial trade.

I’m not saying one type of life is better than another.

The last uncontacted Aboriginal tribe walked out of the Western Desert in 1984. The Pintupi Nine marveled at glass and running water - but three of them went back. Modern life isn’t for everyone.

The British could not work out who owned the land or who was the spokesperson with authority to negotiate formal treaties because there were competing tribes with different languages and complex social structures that the British had no way to understand. Many clans were fighting each other - which is still true today.

This is now misrepresented in the worst possible light.

Those British settlers are demonised as genocidal baby-killers. No, they weren’t. That doesn’t tell the story truthfully or fairly.

Our history has been so distorted that the day they landed is called “Invasion Day” and a “Day of Mourning” and we are told we cannot celebrate January 26 at all.

Australia Day is our heritage.

It’s time for a huge broom to sweep through the Arts Funding sector, and the education curriculum, to remove the people who trash us with our own taxes.

Incentivise those who tell the whole truth, not a grievance narrative.

You can’t feed this crocodile. If you change the date, they’ll only come for the flag. Then it will be something else. It’s time to say “no”.

Note on March For Australia: part of the reason the rest of us Aussies are getting demonised as “Nazis” and “racists” is because March For Australia is so careless about letting the astroturf stunt-Nazis in to their rallies where they hold up signs for the cameras and get on the open mic, which is then gleefully seized on by leftist hate groups and reported by the mainstream media as if they represent all of us.

These fake Nazis are being used to rile up the hard left and get them to attack people - and to demonise ordinary Aussies as “Nazis” - and it’s working.

March For Australia needs to find a way to clean up their rallies or nobody decent will go.

Thanks to Rosemary Marshall for the footage as she was quick enough to video.

Here is my own video of Dana chasing down the flag-breaker, including my telling him to go away, in an manner less genteel, in which I say a naughty word, and he says the Australian flag is a “nazi symbol” and that he will burn it.

All my work is free and in the public interest. Feel free to re-use and share because this is truly a disgrace.

Edit: 28 January - turning off comments - since I can’t moderate, I don’t want to leave them open in case people abuse it. Also, adding the raw video of Dana’s chase down