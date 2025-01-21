Corrupt DC has just been devastated by Donald John Trump's first day in office.

The US is out of the WHO. Out of the climate nonsense. DEI preferential employment ditched for meritocracy. No more illegal migration at the Mexican border.

The political weaponisation of the bureaucracy was slashed with the stroke of a pen.

“Cancer” he called it as he signed the Executive Order to amend the hiring and firing procedures for the Senior Executive. Trump means to remove the Permanent Washington "yes, minister” gang who run the US like elections don't mean anything.

The civilian government is now taking back control of America.

My jaw hit the floor. I had expected nothing from a snake oil salesman. Mr Operation Warp Speed. Father of the Jabs. The man who never built the wall or even tried.

But - that is not what happened. Something BIG happened instead.

I saw the raw footage of Trump signing executive order after executive order (it’s below if you want to watch it, too).

Each one a devastation to the globalists trying to destroy our democratic nations. The criminals who white-anted the US, trying to replace national sovereignty with unelected “global governance” have been severely damaged.

Exit the World Health Organisation? “Ooo that's a big one” (sign sign sign)

Exit the Paris Accords? (Sign sign sign)

Declare emergency at the US southern border? Sign sign and send the military to defend it.

No more over-running the border with millions of illegal migrants all pretending to be refugees.

Oh and he signed another XO realigning refugee policy with US interests to close that loophole that has been abused by economic migrants for decades.

Just watch him signing the XOs while fielding journalist questions.

Then there was the pardon of 1500 January 6 rioters. Most of these people are mums and dads who went to a protest and stumbled about like Brown's Cows ushered through the open doors of the Capitol to take selfies in the hallways, guilty of nothing worse than trespass.

For that, they were persecuted for 4 years by a weaponised Justice Department, some spending years in solitary, in jail. Treated like “domestic terrorists” - worse even than ordinary thugs.

In one of his last criminal-adjacent acts, Joe Biden pardoned the J6 Committee that had been “investigating”. Trump said they had destroyed the documentation, therefore release all 1500 J6-ers. Justice to free the innocent is no longer possible so therefore some guilty rioters will now also walk.

Is this so bad? When the arsonists, thieves and murderers of the BLM riots almost all walked free?

As of Tuesday, US time, Infowars is reporting that the prison system is slow-walking the releases with many political prisoners still locked up.

Trump is rejecting the weaponisation of the justice system, making Biden's last dog act - pardoning his immediate family and republican Liz Cheney - a useless and smelly gesture.

This is a devastating repudiation of the Biden/security state corruption disaster.

Glenn Greenwald has a wonderful pastiche of Biden et al piously opining on the criminality of pardoning one's family and political allies which they have now themselves just done.

WATCH IT HERE on Rumble.

Trump then signed an XO to remove the “cancer” from the senior executive - Permanent Washington will go. It metastasized here already, one example is in the censorious form of Julie Inman-Grant. We must clear it from our body politic.

The only thing missing - and this is no small thing - is the prosecution of the Big Pharma cartel.

