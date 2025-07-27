“This is the book that was waiting to be written,” said Tom, a former senior judge on the NSW Supreme Court.

He was sitting for dinner at an aged-care facility on Friday, when my Aunty Katie ambushed him with the glossy new title, fresh off the press - an advance copy of Covid Through Our Eyes.

Aunty Katie (left) excitedly takes her advance copy to show the residents. Pic: Bevege

To this day, the frail-aged elderly are often isolated in their rooms if they test positive, even if they have a minor cough for a day, as aged care facilities prioritise caution.

The only people they see for a week are plastic-draped, masked apparitions in bio-hazard face shields who deposit meal trays with plastic-gloved hands before scuttling out to throw the PPE in a bin by the door. For them, 2025 is still 2021, only marginally better: they can get visitors now.

Aunty Katie herself had been out of isolation for just a few days, so the book was a great surprise. Tom was delighted to see it and excited to read it. He urged me to provide a copy for the shared library, which I will do this week when the book becomes available for purchase at the website here.

I urge you to do the same, because this book is the crowbar needed to prize open the blind eyes of the government, so they may unwillingly see the reality of the disaster they have inflicted on our country.

Leading immunologist Robert Clancy, emeritus professor at the University of Newcastle's School of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy, has teamed up with Queensland GP Dr Melissa McCann, to collect and edit chapters from those who saw the covid panic from every angle.

Words roll like tears down the page

Some chapters are devastating.

In Part Two, people’s encounters with the genetic covid vaccines roll down the page, each one a personal tragedy.

“That is the day my life would change forever,” writes Antonio DeRose.

“Goodbye to the person I was and hello to a whole new life, one full of pain, disablement and dependence.”

He was given transverse myelitis in October 2021.

A beautiful pair of blossoming young women, Caitlin Gotze and Katie Lees, have their stories told for them, by their families.

They cannot speak for themselves now, because they are dead.

Dr McCann (left) and Katie Lees’ father Ian in Hyde Park, Sydney, with Forest of the Fallen stories of the injured, April, 2024. Pics: Bevege

These lives and thousands of others were devastated after Australians trustingly injected a poorly tested and experimental genetic vaccine sold to them as “safe and effective”.

The entities responsible did not want any interference in their vaccine roll-out, or any consequences for themselves after.

In Chapter 7, journalist Maryanne Demasi details exactly how they orchestrated near-total censorship both worldwide and in Australia.

She explains how the ABC paid “fact-checkers” from RMIT University and how tech giants Google, Microsoft and Meta joined the Trusted News Initiative cartel, controlling the news flow.

This book has the intellectual ballast to challenge the Government’s basic assumptions about the pandemic, which it never once questioned despite multiple inquiries and committees and reviews, and the strenuous efforts of a handful of good senators and legislators.

The official reports all end the same way: recommending more of what damaged us, delivered faster, and more efficiently.

None of them ask the basic question: were we even running in the right direction?

This book answers that question.

Introducing… the professionals

An avalanche of 19 perspectives comprise Part One. Some of them become technical in parts, but they provide the necessary intellectual foundation to span the sweeping curve of this disaster, so is not repeated.

They include:

Professor Robert Clancy, pioneering expert in mucosal immunology, details the exact mechanisms by which the genetic vaccines cause damage in Chapter 9.

Regulatory expert Phillip Altman devotes chapter 16 to detailing how Australia’s drug safety system failed to investigate any of the red-flags raised.

Statistician Andrew Madry details the modelling data in Chapter 12, that shows continuing excess mortality in Australia, at least half of which is not caused by covid.

Lawyer and law lecturer Alex Hatzikalimnios surveys important legal cases brought during the covid panic in Chapter 17, including some positive decisions made since the mandates and public health orders concluded.

St George’s, University of London Professor of Oncology Angus Dalgleish tells of the rise of turbo cancer in Chapter 11, and how the mRNA vaccinations create a pro-cancer milieu in the body including chronic inflammation.

Dr McCann writes in Chapter 5 about her shock as the ethical framework underpinning Australia’s previous pandemic plans was thrown out the window. She warned Australia’s health authorities of the mounting number of post-vaccination injuries only to have her concerns dismissed with the glib excuse: “lots of young people die suddenly each year, it’s all coincidental”.

Dr McCann is now spearheading the Covid Vaccine Class Action seeking redress from the Federal Government for the vaccine injured, most of whom were never compensated and have significant injury costs. The case is still ongoing and is still open for injured people to join. It runs on donations - donate here.

And now for the confession: yours truly, I myself, wrote Chapter 3. I could improve on it - I should have put more emphasis on the US Military as a large funder and driver of Moderna, however this chapter has its place because people need to know that Australia’s university and medical research system is being tied up by mRNA funding. It’s the shiny new bauble and they are all running after patents and research collaborations - in every state and territory. It’s not because it’s efficient to incentivise this way, it’s to induce conformity and political pressure. It’s vaccine colonialism. Every state and territory has a university or research elite tied in to the industry, pressuring politicians to support it, and together they suppress criticism and misdirect funding Australia-wide.

So many voices are raised here in harmony, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

It is best expressed by the clear and compassionate Dr John Campbell:

“Perhaps this book is important, because people are important.”

People are important.

Please do consider buying this book and sharing it everywhere - your local library, your relatives, your workplace or hobby group, or sports club or university or school - so that our country can change course and begin to heal. I will not receive any proceeds from this book’s sale, I donated my time, and I’d do it again.

BUY IT AT THE WEBSITE HERE

UPDATE: Note - all net proceeds after the publishing costs are covered will go to the Covid Vaccine Class Action to fight for the vaccine injured.

Correction: Alex's descriptor is lawyer (not solicitor as not practising at the moment)

Please share this book link CovidThroughOurEyes.com.au on X (Twitter), WhatsApp, or email to support the vaccine injury class action!