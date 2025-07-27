Letters from Australia

Alison Bevege
Comments are welcome. Please keep them focused on Covid Through Our Eyes and its mission to support awareness, change and the vaccine injury class action.

The link to the book is: CovidThroughOurEyes.com.au so please do share on socials or to any who might be interested.

Thank you so much to Professor Robert Clancy and Dr Melissa McCann for putting this book together and to all the contributors who donated their time and worked so hard to make a quality piece. They have made a great work that can sum it up easily for "normies" to understand. And big thanks to the people who so kindly bought 63 books in just one day from when this Substack was published. Legends and champions!

Many here have lived this disaster with awareness and have known for years about the problems but commenters - please remember that many ordinary people still have no idea. Literally no idea. They still don't know the mRNA shots cause any problem beyond "very rare" myocarditis or a sore arm.

So please respect the hard work of the people writing this book in your comments and be kind.

Nobody is making any money out of this, all the proceeds after publishing costs go to fund the Covid Vaccine Injured Class Action, in an effort to get some justice and compensation for the injured. It's also still open to join, and free to join.

Jan DAWE
It is great to see a book available about what happened in Australia during the last few tyrannical years. I like to know what is happening in my own country. So much has been America-centric, so we need more of Australian action and content here. This would be a good book to share too. Hope we can get a lot more people awake before they try the next scamdemic as now Australia, sadly, has signed onto the new IHR of the WHO. I know we were all hoping this would not happen. Our fight for justice, freedom of bodily integrity and freedom of speech and movement is in jeopardy because of this.

