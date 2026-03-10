Conspiracy Nation is the talk of the town.

Authors Cam Wilson and Ariel Bogle are touring the libraries, giving talks.

The book is shaping the thinking of high-school teachers who use it together with works by Randa Abdel-Fattah to mould their innocent students.

This is unfortunate.

Australia desperately needs a book to show people how to think critically, when so much nonsense is thrown around the “freedom movement” on Telegram, and in the nation’s universities.

But instead comes Conspiracy Nation, a megaphone for a hard-left clique of Melbourne activists (at least one of whom uses a fake name) to smear Australian nationalists as racist, murder-adjacent “white supremacists”.

If you like your country and flag, if you went to March For Australia or CPAC or voted for One Nation, if you opposed the government policy of mandatory covid gene-vaccines (that didn’t work) - then you are the target of Conspiracy Nation.

This book will make the public hate you and view you as dangerous.

Cam Wilson and Ariel Bogle, Waverley Library, 24 February 2026, Bondi Junction. Pic: Bevege

How Melbourne anarcho-communists shape this book

The leftist clique haunting the pages of Conspiracy Nation includes anarcho-communist blogger Andy Flemming, Cam Smith, Tom Tanuki and their friend Jordan McSwiney, an academic.

These four anti-fascist warriors of Naarm are quoted more than a dozen times through the book as if they are experts instead of motivated activists.

Tom Tanuki (a “Tanuki” is a Japanese raccoon dog) creates “Yelling At Racist Dogs” videos, including a 2017 clip, archived here, in which he screams and chants that Jewish journalist Avi Yemini is a “tiny racist dog”.

Just like his friends, Tanuki thinks March For Australia was a “Nazi-led mobilisation” and ponders rock-throwing and combat-training in “Physical resistance, rocks and how to build a mass movement”, archived here.

Both Cam Smith and Jordan McSwiney are thanked in the Conspiracy Nation credits as among those who read chapters and provided advice.

These two co-write submissions to parliament, such as this one from February, which bangs on about how Pauline Hanson is a threat to democracy. They build a pseudo-intellectual case with a litany of academic references for why it is that some fake Nazis and the red-headed firebrand from Queensland are a dangerous threat to society, but Islamic terrorists shooting 15 people dead at Bondi are not.

What they really want is to censor and destroy nationalist or populist political movements before they even form, so people don’t express themselves at the ballot box in ways that they don’t like. They aren’t shy about this.

These are the “experts” whose views populate the pages of Conspiracy Nation.

Fleming, who uses the name “Slackbastard”, hosts a 3CR Melbourne radio show with Cam Smith. They’ve had Bogle and Wilson on the show together and separately.

Radio 3CR refused to confirm to Letters From Australia whether Cam Smith and Andy Fleming are using fake names.

Cam Smith says his name is hidden simply by being so common - but “Andy Fleming” really is a fake name, as he told Vice here, archived here, and as Cameron Wilson somewhat ambiguously says here, archived here.

Fake-name Fleming hates “so-called Australia” and calls Melbourne “Naarm”.

He thinks the nation is on stolen land - but also that borders shouldn’t exist, so the stolen land should be given to everyone in the world. Anarchy!

He hates British colonists from 1788 but loves Islamic colonists from 1998 – and if you don’t agree then he wants to punch you in the face, Nazi!

He calls March For Australia “white nationalists” on a “March For White Australia”, even though the original protest was attended by Aussies from all walks of life, many of them immigrants themselves.

The Guardian and the ABC, which Bogle and Wilson write for, describe “Slackbastard” as a “researcher of the far right” and let him use their mastheads anonymously as if he were a courageous whistleblower in fear of his life.

But Slackbastard knows real Nazis are marginal in Western Society, because he told Vice that in 2014.

“Fleming” appeared on 3RRR’s “punch a Nazi edition” with Qatari migrant Nabil Al-Nashar who now works for the ABC. Bogle and Al-Nashar paired up for an MEAA talk in October, at which Al-Nashar told the young journalists it was OK not to report what March For Australia protesters actually say, when “we know” they are just “racists”, as I documented here.

Al-Nashar is not ashamed of slanting protests against excessive migration as “racist”, even though his own wealthy former country Qatar gives zero citizenship to migrants. Al-Nashar told 3RRR on September 4 that he went to March For Australia with his opinions already set by prior research, and saw it as his job to “call out their falsehoods”.

And why would he be ashamed of crusading in news, when his peers all approve?

That’s what Conspiracy Nation does. All the way through. This book tries its absolute hardest to associate people whose views this milieu doesn’t like with violent killers and Nazis, in order to make them seem dangerous and sinister.

Drawing dots that aren’t connected.

Just exactly what they accuse everyone else of doing.

A Nazi pops out under every bed: surprise!

There’s a Nazi hiding in every chapter - like Where’s Wally! for communists.

A whiff of Nazi even seeps into the unlikely Northern Rivers region in Chapter 7: Off Grid, amid the hippie retreats. Here we find: “fluoridation is Jewish”.

In this chapter the authors have a crack at the skeptics of the Australian Vaccination-risks Network (AVN).

The AVN’s position is presented as an emotional appeal to “nature” even though what they actually provide is a dissenting scientific opinion, and information about Australia’s coercive vaccine laws.

Bogle and Wilson trot out Canadian leftist Naomi Klein - an author and activist, not a medical professional - to opine on the moral engine that drives those who reject vaccines.

It’s selfish individualism. Surprise!

“Among those promoting vaccine hesitancy or skepticism, there’s often little mention of the health of the whole, not just the individual or family unit,” the medically ignorant Klein says.

“When we get vaccinated against diseases that pose a greater threat to other members of our communities than they do to us, we are saying that all people, no matter their bodily impairments or challenges, are of fundamentally equal value and have a right to equally access the public sphere and a good life.”

Collective! Community! Equality!

Klein clearly has no idea that rejecting a vaccine has no effect at all on other people if it doesn’t stop the spread of disease.

Many vaccines can’t do anything to prevent transmission and so have no role at all to play in "protecting other members of our communities”.

Vaccines that only protect the individual who takes it, and not other people, include tetanus, shingles, acellular pertussis (whooping cough), flu and all the covid gene-vaccines.

Klein has no idea, and it doesn’t seem that Bogle or Wilson do either or they wouldn’t have quoted her while looking down their noses at the AVN.

But that’s why the book hates anti-vaxxers. It violates leftist morality about sacrificing the self for the commune.

At the February 24 author’s talk at Waverley Library, Bondi Junction, I challenged Wilson and Bogle on their use of Klein as a commentator on vaccine ethics, on which she was flat-out wrong, and on the book’s targeting of influencers like Pete Evans who lost his job, rather than the government who took away their livelihoods for no reason, having exaggerated a virus.

To his credit, Cam Wilson answered, and said it was worth questioning, as there hadn’t been a good reflection yet on covid and what we can learn from it.

“I welcome questions around this stuff and I think we should not follow dogma,” he said.

In Wilson’s defense, this book appears to have been largely written in 2023, and many people especially in the mainstream media echo-chamber were simply unaware of the basic facts that the “freedom community” knew years earlier: that covid was greatly exaggerated and that the gene-vaccines were dangerous and useless.

Conspiratorial thinking: but only when you do it

Cam Wilson and Ariel Bogle begin Conspiracy Nation by explaining conspiratorial thinking.

It is connecting dots that are unrelated, distorting reality.

It is the confirmation bias that comes from selectively seeking only the evidence that confirms your prior assumptions, which are therefore more likely to be wrong.

This is excellent, we do need to examine exactly this – including the Freedom Movement where exaggerated narratives ricochet through Telegram and are never corrected but quietly dropped for the next exciting thing.

It’s the best part of the book, in the first few pages.

But then the authors set about doing the exact same thing they accuse everyone else of.

Only it’s worse, because Wilson, a Crikey editor, and Bogle, a Guardian journalist, at times misrepresent even the “dots” in order to conflate ordinary Australians who oppose mass migration with terrorists and murderers.

For example, they miscast Christchurch murderer Brenton Tarrant’s manifesto as “a white supremacist document” to be understood as part of a “transnational white power movement” (p.57), which the book then broadens to smear all of Anglo-Australia.

This is a distortion, and the book’s faulty reasoning flows from this distorted premise.

Tarrant is a terrorist who shot 51 Muslims dead across two Christchurch mosques in March 2019.

His manifesto, emailed to the media eight minutes before the attack, spells out a grievance narrative of ethnic, cultural and racial replacement by mass migration, steeped in paranoia about “ensuring the future of the white race”.

But the document clearly states that what motivated him to turn to violence was the murder of 11-year-old Ebba Akerlund in Stockholm, Sweden.

Tarrant was travelling in France when Islamist terrorist Rakhmat Akilov deliberately rammed a truck into pedestrians, killing Akerlund and four others in April 2017.

He also saw the ageing French outnumbered by energetic young migrants everywhere he went, so when former Rothschilds banker Emmanuel Macron, a globalist, beat nationalist Marine Le Pen in the 2017 elections, he decided a political solution was not possible.

“These events turned my thoughts from pursuing a democratic, political solution and finally caused the revelation of the truth, that a violent, revolutionary solution is the only possible solution to our current crisis,” the manifesto said.

The Christchurch attack was a combination of a revenge attack on Islam and the desire to provoke a violent revolution against an “invasion” of European lands, according to the manifesto.

The subsequent New Zealand Royal Commission acknowledged this is what the manifesto said.

It is important to be accurate, which is why manifestos need to be made public: to prevent them being twisted for agendas. The public needs to know.

Conspiracy Nation takes the racist part of Tarrant’s manifesto and makes it the whole.

This is the fallacy of composition.

And then they broaden it to smear all Anglo-Australian culture, portraying Tarrant’s violence as “soaked in Australian racism” because he used the words “cobbers” and “top blokes” on 8chan (p.67-8) - even though he acted alone and was reviled by a horrified nation.

Aussies are racist and Christchurch killer-adjacent

To support their case, Conspiracy Nation cites Kathleen Belew (p.57), an American “white supremacy historian” and “anti-racist” who, like the book, recasts everything as race. Including the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Conspiracy Nation references Belew’s chapter “There are no lone wolves: the white power movement at war” in the book A Field Guide to White Supremacy.

Belew gets the death toll wrong at 49 before expanding Christchurch as “not a lone wolf attack or the work of a few isolated radicals. It was, again, part of the white power movement, a broad ground-swell that has joined people together in common purpose, social relationships, and political ideology.”

It is disrespectful to the Christchurch victims to use their murders to push an American race-war bandwagon, but that is what Belew did.

Belew’s chapter used Christchurch to pick at the US race-wound, bolstering her own fight against a portmanteau bogeyman that “formed in the United States after the Vietnam War, using narratives of violence and the symbols and weapons of that conflict to bring together Klansmen, neo-Nazis, skin-heads, and other white radicals.”

Completely detached from Australian reality. Imported straight into Conspiracy Nation.

The NZ Royal Commission considered Tarrant’s broader social context and concluded he was a lone actor, regardless of 8chan and his donations to far-right causes.

He did it all by himself.

Tarrant was a racist, an ethno-nationalist and a white separatist - and his violence did not reflect broader Anglo-Australian attitudes.

Australia is not a racist country. Tarrant, who acted alone, was reviled by Australia.

But that’s not what Bogle and Wilson write. They make the case that Tarrant’s murders were the fault of “Australian racism”.

It appears to be Ariel Bogle who does the most to twist Brenton Tarrant into a smear for Australia.

When I put these points to her via email, she did not respond.

But at the Waverley Library author’s talk, Bogle repeated this position.

After describing Brenton Tarrant’s crimes, and putting them in the locus of Great Replacement theory, Bogle said she wanted to bring Tarrant home so Australia would “own” him as an “Australian terrorist” and then said conspiratorial language was “just a cover for racism”.

Islam is not a race

Chapter Four: White Genocide is determined to conflate race with religion, and not just to smear all of Australia as “racist”, although it certainly does that.

Conflating Islam with race is central to the red-green alliance of the left and Islam.

So Chapter Four talks about “white” and “Islam” as if they are opposites. It’s as though they haven’t heard of Chechenya, or the ginger jihadis.

Race is a genetic characteristic over which you have no control and should never be judged. Religion is a set of beliefs. If you can convert to it, then it is not a race.

But the red-green alliance insists that Islam is the oppressed “brown man” fighting whitey and so that is the assumption of this book.

Chapter Four frames the “Clash of Civilisations” as “white Westerners are being eradicated by other races” (p.58), as though the authors never heard of the Foreign Affairs essay penned by Samuel P. Huntington in 1993.

“Islam has bloody borders,” he wrote, correctly, in The Clash of Civilisations?

It has nothing to do with race. It’s about civilisations that are completely incompatible and have been at war for 1400 years during which time Islam has taken 56 nations, wiping out the indigenous cultures and faiths. These countries co-ordinate politically through the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation.

Islam is a rules-based and politically organising ideology, not just a private religion, and it comes with an inbuilt legal system enforced by sharia courts, which Muslim communities seek to develop when they reach a large enough size.

Bogle and Wilson ignore all this to conflate Islam with race.

But Islam is not just at war with the West. It’s at war with all non-Muslim civilisations including the great sub-continental patrimonies of the Buddhists, Sikhs and Hindus.

This could have been a problem for Chapter Four’s racialisation of Islam, so the authors address it in a shallow way, which leads them into error.

They wobble into an Indian example of the “conspiracy theory”of “Love Jihad” which suggests that Muslim men are luring Hindu women into marriage with the aim of converting them to Islam as part of a plan to subvert the Indian nation. (p.59)

This isn’t a conspiracy theory, it’s Islamic expansionism. Allowing a Muslim woman to marry outside Islam may put her (and any children) at risk of leaving the ideology, as explained here. But not for men – because men are the boss of the family in Islam.

This is why in many Muslim countries, Muslim women are not allowed to marry non-Muslim men, for example: Qatar, the UAE, Pakistan, Iran, Egypt and Indonesia. And of course Saudi Arabia, which would punish it with the death penalty.

But marriage of Muslim men to non-Muslim women is encouraged as a form of conversion and expansion, for example in Malaysia, where the government even paid Muslim men to marry Orang Asli tribes for conversion, as the South China Morning Post reported here.

Don’t they know this?

It’s only a small departure, however, in a chapter that is all about framing Australians as a bunch of white racists who produced Brenton Tarrant.

Too many “whites” in Griffith

Tarrant came from Griffith, NSW, a regional town populated by people born in Australia (66 percent), India (9.3 percent) and Italy (3.3 percent), according to the 2021 Census. Aboriginal people are 6 percent of the population.

So Bogle and Wilson portray Griffith, in the words of a local reverend, as “just white” or “white as”.

This book wants Anglo-Australians racialized, to fear being seen as Tarrant-adjacent white supremacists.

Conspiracy Nation weaponises Tarrant against the ordinary Australians who they don’t like: conservatives, nationalists and Pauline Hanson supporters.

That’s why they led off Chapter Four with a speaker from CPAC Sydney, 2023.

Elijah Schaffer, a US podcaster, told the conservative conference to stop being afraid when the left calls them “Nazis” and “racists” for resisting unfettered immigration - just mock them back.

Schaffer said it because “racist” is the exact weapon that leftists, communists, globalists and Islamists use to break public opposition to the government’s insane policy of infinity migration.

Wilson and Bogle move the needle even further by painting ordinary Australians as Tarrant-adjacent proto-terrorists, a tactic deployed in parliamentary submissions by the red-green alliance as I have documented before on this Substack.

Conspiracy Nation then gives fake-name Andy Fleming a free kick at the Aussies, elevating him amid the cherry-picked academics.

“Fleming tries to place movements and events such as the Christchurch attack in context … ‘It’s undeniable that they’re reacting to the broader mood.’” (p.69)

The “broader mood” meaning “so-called Australia” is racist and that’s what’s to blame.

Despite a token reference to Malcolm Roberts (in “The 28”) and John Anderson (in the Port Arthur chapter), this book does not balance itself.

It very clearly strings readers up a Marxist race-war path, guided by the far-left “Fleming” clique.

LIST OF ISSUES THAT MAKE THIS BOOK PROBLEMATIC

Some points that I put to Wilson and Bogle via email for right of reply (they didn’t get back).

As I said in the email: they are good journalists, I write this review in the hopes they will improve, and next time don’t let a clique of Melbourne leftists run their brains.

Nazis (the obsession of Andy Fleming, Cam Smith and Tom Tanuki) are introduced as often as possible through the book so readers associate anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists, opponents of mass migration and Pauline Hanson voters as nazi-adjacent and sympathetic to white supremacists, even when they are not. The racist-smear association is backed by cherry-picked academic research such as Gillespie, Liam and Ghumkor, Sahar. “Conspiracy theories, racial liberalism and fantasies of freedom”, Law and Critique (2024), which conflates the Convoy to Canberra against covid gene-vaccines and lockdowns with “white supremacism” and claims (without evidence) that the protesters’ motivation was to performatively refuse to comply to assert “white” freedom because of their “imagined status as exalted subjects of the white nation.”

This is not evidence of Australian racism, it’s evidence of poor quality control at Melbourne universities. The book itself connects dots that aren’t connected, and makes errors that flow from false assumptions. Lauren Southern, p.71, is presented in racialized terms, going to Lakemba to expose it as a no-go zone for “white” people. This is in error.

She is on video saying she would expose it as a no-go zone for “critics of Islam”. Further, the book claims locals refused to be drawn into her stunt. This is in error, she was blocked on video from walking down Haldon St by NSW Police because they feared the reaction by the “very religious” locals.

Ex-Muslim Harris Sultan has the video and republished it here. Red Herring misdirection on sharia courts, p.71 – a fact check in the Conversation” was used to make a QandA questioner look silly to be concerned that a Muslim majority could vote in sharia law. This is a misdirection as it doesn’t take a majority to lobby and get sharia courts, and this has already been lobbied for in Australia under the guise of “legal pluralism” as Joshua M. Roose knows very well. Australia is not “stolen” land, p.75 – another reframing of history that is not accepted. Australia wasn’t “stolen” it was settled. Colonisation was complex and experienced in vastly different ways. An informal trade can be said to have occurred in which Aboriginal people gave up some (not all) land in return for the built environment and modern technology and social systems of organisation. Chapter 5: Expose the 28 – discusses cultural Marxism, Jordan Peterson, in the same context and continuum as La Rouchism, anti-Semitism, mass murderer Anders Breivik, and Nazi group Stormfront - putting unconnected dots in the same basket to form a smear-narrative. This is intellectually dishonest because Marxism did indeed re-frame itself in cultural and intellectual circles as “oppressor vs oppressed” to take advantage of the civil rights movement and adopt race war as a way of selling its unpopular ideas. Which this book itself does, inserting racism at every opportunity. Chapter 6: Freedom Fighters: p.106, error of fact – quote “They also wanted to protest against 5G mobile networks and vaccinations (long before covid-19 vaccines existed).” No, the gene-vaccines did already exist and were in Phase 1/ 2 combined clinical trials in Germany and the US. Source: Pfizer (Germany) and Pfizer (USA) The lunacy around 5G is conflated with opposition to the gene-vaccines as a way to tarnish reasonable positions with silliness, this is an obvious tactic used by media to deter the public from listening to dissident movements and political opposition. P.107, Fanos Panayides FaceBook page 99% Unite as the example: “starting in April 2020, 99% unite grew in a month to have more than 37,000 members, counting Covid-19 deniers, QAnon believers, the anti-government, pseudolaw practitioners dubbed sovereign citizens, and others among its cohort. It was a match made in heaven.”

It was not a match made in heaven – it was a match amplified to discredit opposition to government policy using psychological warfare tactics from units such as the UK’s 77th Brigade, whose actions were not confined to Britain, as the internet publishes everywhere. Australia had similar through Home Affairs, but we won’t be able to see it for another 25 years after which it may be declassified. They didn’t just engage in censorship but also in smears. p.106 – The crowd chanted “arrest Bill Gates” – the authors appear unaware of Gates’ extensive and central organising and lobbying role in the promotion of the covid gene-vaccines through his network of NGOs. Of course, if you don’t know anything then people complaining would look incomprehensible to you. p.109-110 re-telling of the Shrine of Remembrance protest. Protesters were at the shrine because they loved it and it stood for the freedoms they thought their country stood for. They did not urinate on it deliberately and leave rubbish everywhere, they ran away as they were shot in the back by rubber bullets and militarised police backed by armoured vehicles. P.116 – Convoy to Canberra was 10,000 people – disputed figure. You give the official figure but I was there and I saw it. It was way more than 10,000. It looked like a million people but was probably somewhere in excess of 100,000. There is drone footage online. The official figure was downplayed by authorities for obvious reasons. p117 – “Nuremburg trials was a conspiratorial ‘trope’ that threatened violence.” Wrong. The Nuremburg principles forbid medical experimentation on human subjects without informed consent. The Phase 3 Pfizer/Moderna trials were ongoing until 2023, in violation of these principles. The vaccine-injured and bereaved are completely ignored. P.120- unsourced references to FOI and diplomatic cables. If they aren’t referenced then the reader cannot check them. p.124 - dismissal of gene-vaccine injured - “Nor did predictions of mass casualty events from the vaccines (eventuate)” – yes, they did. They showed in non-covid all-cause mortality figures that were hidden when they changed the methodology two weeks before Moderna testified to the Senate inquiry as per here. The Health Department refuses to release the all-cause mortality stratified by gene-vaccine status for 2021, 2022 and 2023. The casualties showed up in thousands of injury reports to the DAEN which, although not all are caused by the products, this is more than offset by the low levels of reporting. The voluntary system that broke under the covid propaganda was already known to be extremely under-reported. We still don’t know the numbers because the reporting system is broken. Chapter 7 – Off Grid - Unrelated dot-connecting: “fluoridation is Jewish” – really? The book is going to bring Nazis in to the Northern Rivers? Pertussis vaccine errors: p.141- error of fact, states the whooping cough vaccine in the 1970s “gained a reputation for having serious side-effects … later demonstrated to be unrelated to the vaccine. This is an error. The authors’ own reference from Fanget in Nature, 2020, states: “the whole-cell pertussis vaccine causes rare but significant side effects.” So the book can claim that the study says the neurological effects were not due to the vaccine but that does not mean there were not other serious side effects.

This is exactly why the whole-cell products were dumped in favour of the acellular pertussis vaccines made by GSK and Sanofi - and these products DO NOT stop transmission. The authors don’t include this fact, misleading the reader.

The referenced source itself says the acellular pertussis products do not stop transmission: “in countries using DTaP there is now a resurgence in cases of whooping cough”.

The other study quoted by the authors is Cherry, Jama, 1990 (too old) and it only talks about neurological illness, not other serious side-effects.

So the pertussis vaccines are entirely misrepresented, both historical and present. P.141-7 attack on the AVN as inspired by “nature” “purity” and “emotion” rather than fact. They reference a large body of research to support their position. They rely on disputed science, not a “conspiracy theory”, the AVN have been misrepresented. p.145-6 –Naomi Klein (not a doctor but a left-wing author and activist) is quoted revealing the author’s preferred narrative which is that those who reject vaccines are motivated by individual selfishness against the ‘greater good’. This is a fallacy based on the incorrect assumption that vaccines always protect others by stopping transmission. Because the authors are uninformed they have made the same error they accuse AVN of doing: using Klein to push a moral argument for taking vaccines that isn’t based in fact. Chapter 9: --p.179 – error of fact – terra nullius “Mabo undid the fiction that Australia was empty and belonged to no one when it was colonised by the British – the idea of terra nullius” Terra Nullius did not mean the land was empty. It meant there were many tribes and clans, who were fighting often among themselves, and even within a group it could be difficult to know who was the leader who could be said to represent everyone. The colonists didn’t know who had the authority to negotiate – unlike in NZ where the British were able to sign the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840 with over 500 Maori chiefs who were united enough to enable a process of multiple signings over several months. Terra Nullius meant there was no clearly identified leader with whom to negotiate. NOT that the land was empty. Chapter 10 – Activated Almonds – Pete Evans, who supported Trump, retweeted a meme with an obscure nazi symbol hidden in the design of a butterfly’s wings, and was therefore said by media at the time to have been supporting Nazis, as a natural evolution of Trump supporters, and was drummed out of his career. Whoever knew what the hell this obscure symbol was! Evans said he didn’t know what it was – which is reasonable, since not many people did. It’s quite obscure. Once understood, the meme is actually an anti-Trump message that smears Trump supporters (caterpillar) as one day going to become evil Nazis (Black butterfly with sonnenrad symbol). So Evans is unlikely to have knowingly retweeted something against his own cause. The authors are themselves pattern-seeking where there is actual evidence against intent. The authors don’t bring up “Apophenia” to defend Pete Evans after his career and income were destroyed by it. They bring it up on p.222 to condemn Sovereign Citizens. Apophenia is just another word for “Pareidolia” - the tendency to see meaningful connections between unrelated things. Cam Wilson goes undercover at Pete Evans retreat and enjoys the food, hospitality and friendliness - but then the chapter goes on to paint him as a grifter for trying to rebuild his livelihood - p.218 “In one way, the retreats represented the culmination of Evans’ influence: convincing followers to spend thousands of dollars to spend time with him after he had spent years raising doubts about the science of what we put in our bodies.”

Corrections/edits: 10 March - “Flemming” corrected to “Fleming” although does an inconsistent spelling have meaning on a fake name? I fixed it anyway. March 11: edited a couple of paragraphs for clarity without changing the meaning.