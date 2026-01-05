Dear fellow Australians,

As you know, terrists attacked Bondi before Christmas.

It’s Australia’s fault for not having police every 2m along the beachfront.

We need a Royal Commission.

We must find out who failed to make the beach a militarised zone for Chanukah By The Sea and two surf club Christmas parties.

We’ve taken swift action: 1000 police are on rotating patrol.

Don’t think the “I” word you hateful people: it’s nothing to do with Islam.

Terrists can be anyone “far right” or “violent extremist”, as the Prime Minister said.

They did have a home-made Islamic State flag but we say “ISIS” so people won’t word-associate the religion of peace. That’s what terrists want.

Terrists biggest goal is to stop us enjoying New Year’s Eve. That’s why they bang on about it in Arabic all the time. “We want to stop fireworks”. That’s what they’re saying.

So you can defy them by pretending nothing happened!

Islamic books sold in Sydney advocate cutting the hands off thieves and spreading Jew-hatred. Pic: Bevege

Bondi before Christmas. Pics: Bevege

Terrists want to divide our multiculturalism. Defy them by welcoming infinity migration. Love conquers terrists, even child brides, alhamdulillah.

We’ll need the ABC and all corporate media to immediately hire visible Muslims. Thank goodness one of four people who ran at the terrists was Muslim. Heroes!

Everyone except Muslims is to blame for the Bondi attack, especially the “far right”. Therefore we are declaring war on “hate speech” and protesting for the “far right”.

That will fix anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

Diversity is our strength!

Yours Sincerely,

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, both major parties, the Australian Greens and all of your ruling class, Australia, 2026.

PS: we’re abolishing Australia Day because it’s stolen land genocide.

Misguided sports stars try to help by calling for a Royal Commission in the Sunday papers on January 4. That way they don’t have to mention Islam. Pic: Bevege

STOP THE NONSENSE AND FIX IT

We don’t need a royal commission or new laws on guns, hate speech or anti-Semitism.

We need only three things:

Shut the borders to prevent any further Muslim migration, Use existing treason laws to vigorously prosecute anybody promoting sharia as a legal system. This is treason as it undermines and supplants Australian laws. Celebrate Australia and expect our governments to support our national identity with cultural events such as Australia Day. Learn what’s great about our colonial history on January 26. Raise our flag. Be proud.

That’s all we need to do in response to Bondi. The problem corrects itself. The anti-Semitism goes away when the Muslim Brotherhood-Leftist networks are deprived of success, and the biggest punishment to them is thwarting their goal of growing Muslim influence through migration.

Here is Goldie Ghamari, a Canadian from Iran. She saw the AFP Police Commissioner forced to lie for Islam with Anthony Albanese and Tony Burke behind her (full catastrophe here). She exploded in the following eye-rolling glory.

THE DAMAGE IS BEING DONE NOW: LYING FOR ISLAM

The response to the Bondi shooting has been a hundred misdirections to avoid the real problem: Islam.

The anti-Semitism is coming from Islam, right now over Gaza - but it’s baked into the religion.

Islam hates Jews. It’s built into the holiest books of Islam. It began when the Jews of Arabia rejected Mohammad’s claim to be a Prophet. They’d rejected so many Messianic claims and he was just another one.

Just four days after the Bondi shooting I went to the ASWJ bookshop in Auburn, Sydney, where a variety of Islamic books are for sale that discuss hating Jews, the violent exploits of Mohammad’s companions, and why it’s perfect Islamic justice to cut hands from thieves.

Auburn bookstore where you can learn about cutting the hands off thieves and hating Jews. Pic: Bevege

I purchased Sayyid Qutb’s In the shade of the Qur’an Volume 4.

It says Koranic directives are just as relevant today as they were in the 7th Century and that Islamic law is perfect for all times and places: superior to all other laws.

It reminds Muslims not to take Jews and Christians for their allies - so you can forget that interfaith crap.

It describes Jews as the “prime movers” of the war against Islamic revival, and as advocates of “most evil theories which try to destroy all values and all that is sacred”.

“Theirs is a wicked nature which is full of hatred for Islam, its Prophet and its followers,” he says of Jews on page 220.

It’s not possible to take the anti-Semitism and violence out of Islam - and it’s not our job to do so.

It’s our job to shut the borders.

The Jew-hatred whipped up in Sydney over the past two years has come from Muslim Brotherhood sympathisers, many of whom are born here, who support Hamas in Gaza and want to destroy Israel.

THE RED-GREEN ALLIANCE

It’s the left and Islam.

The left needs Islam for muscle.

Islam can mobilise 5000 Muslims onto the street at any time, as the Lebanese Muslim Association did in a show of force at Parry Park, Lakemba, two weeks after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

Show of force, Sydney, 20 October 2023. Source: LMA Facebook . Archived here

Islam needs the left to make it palatable. Islam could not translate street muscle into political power without the culturally acceptable face that the left gives it.

Together they took over Hyde Park, Sydney, nearly every weekend for two years after Hamas attacked Israel, culminating in the commandeering of the Sydney Harbour Bridge in August, 2025.

These weekly rallies whipped up anti-Semitism with exaggerated claims about Israel’s alleged conduct in the Gaza war. The graffiti and arson in Bondi soon followed.

Islam infected the left with Jew-hatred, and the left tried to suppress it because it looks bad. But it came first from Islam.

When Muslims shot flares at the Opera House screaming “Gas the Jews/Where’s the Jews/F*ck the Jews” after the October 7 Hamas invasion of Israel, it was leftist Josh Lees of Palestinian Action Group Sydney (PAGS) who ran cover for them.

At its Hyde Park rallies, supported by Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi, PAGS insisted they were “anti-racist” and did not know who screamed “where’s the Jews”. PAGS put Israel-hating Jews on stage as often as possible to pretend they weren’t anti-Semitic, while trying to detroy the world’s only Jewish state for Islam.

On October 7, 2023 - the day Hamas invaded Israel - PAGS described the grotesque slaughter as: “Palestinians tore down apartheid walls at a Gaza border, and began to enter '48 land that is rightfully theirs,” and called for immediate protest in support of Hamas. Before the dead had even been counted.

PAGS links the left to Islam, while the “Muslim feminists”, the hijabis, are the bridge from Islam to the left.

Remember the 2014 Lindt Cafe siege in Martin Place? The Islamist gunman was portrayed as “mentally ill” to hide his religious motivation and Australians leapt to defend innocent Muslims in hijabs from “racist Aussie Islamophobes” in case there might be a backlash. #I’llRideWithYou started trending and Mariam Veiszadeh’s Islamophobia Register Australia collected anecdotes over FaceBook, presenting an exaggerated case for Muslims as victims of Aussie bigots. All scrutiny of Islamist violence ceased and millions flowed into social cohesion programs.

The hijabis are highly effective at forming influence networks in left-wing politics, academia, media, lobby groups and politics. They present as “moderate Muslims” who are organised and smart, and their hijabs give them immediate anti-racist cachet. They have a large potential support network from overseas advocates such as the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation and the energy-rich Gulf monarchy Qatar.

They call Israel a “zionist entity” and a “colonial project” to delegitimise its right to exist at all.

Then they do the exact same thing to Australia, calling our nation “stolen land” and a “settler colony” with no right to exist, pretending to side with Aboriginal people.

They re-frame Islamic Jew-hatred as political opposition to Israel, pretending it is anti-racist opposition to “colonialism”.

That way Islam and the Left can make common cause against the rest of us.

They spin the narrative after any attack to ensure ever increasing concessions to “the Muslim community”.

Look at Islamophobia Register Australia, its reports, its penetration of academia and its board: Mariam Veiszadeh, Susan Carland, Hanan Dover. Look at Sara Saleh.

Look at Randa Abdel-Fattah, who was disinvited to the Adelaide Writers Festival in the wake of the Bondi shooting when it became politically untenable to host a Hamas sympathiser who wished for Israel to cease to exist.

Her leftist allies then boycotted the festival, imploding it by January 14 and calling the board’s decision “racist”. Now, nobody gets a festival.

These Islamistas present as social-justice leftists but organise bully-mobs to silence critics of Islam. Sarah Saleh, Randa Abdel-Fattah and Hanan Dover all signed a shameful petition organised by Hana Assafiri in 2017, attacking ex-Muslim intellectual Ayaan Hirsi Ali in order to deplatform her. Subsequently, Ali had to cancel her Australian tour on safety concerns. I was told at the time that protesters had threatened her venue insurers, causing the venues to cancel.

Randa Abdel-Fattah and Sara Saleh signed an open letter with 500 other creatives threatening Writing WA over inviting talented singer Deborah Conway to Perth Festival’s Literature and Ideas program in 2024. Why? She is Jewish, declared her support for Israel’s right to exist, and opposed the Hamas Gaza narrative.

Also in 2024, she signed an open letter along with nine other academics to the Adelaide Festival board asking them to rescind their invitation to New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, objecting to his commentary on the Middle East conflict.

So Randa Abdel-Fattah and friends are all for censorship and deplatforming that favours them.

The Islamistas do it to advance Islam, but they are allied with the hard left and Australian Greens who join them at protests and promote them at universities and in the media.

Look at their allies on the left: PAGS, the Greens and the NSW Council for Civil Liberties. Look how the NSWCCL won the Harbour Bridge for a Gaza protest.

Both groups, leftists and Islamists, want to tear down Australia to rule the ashes.

If the borders are shut to Muslim migration, they will eventually stop doing it.

The Muslim Brotherhood and their sympathisers want to establish the global Caliphate gradually, through infiltration and subversion. Not by violence. They work the system towards small and incremental gains.

Islamic State is a completely separate group, overseas. They seek to establish the global Caliphate immediately and by violent means.

It’s the same goal. They just have different methods.

Islamic State praised the Bondi shooting as The Pride of Sydney just four days later in their weekly newsletter Al-Naba’, issue 526, as documented by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Pic: Bevege, Bondi Beach, 18 December 2025

Their editorial encouraged more random violence against Jews and Christians.

“The speeches and official writings of the Islamic State have always incited the targeting of Jews and Christians during their holidays and gatherings, explained practical methods for doing so, and clarified the success of the attack takes precedence over documenting it,” they wrote.

Also in December:

An Islamic convert planned to attack a restaurant on New Years’ Eve with knives and hammers in Louisiana, USA

A Polish man ‘fascinated with Islam’ planned to attack a European Christmas market before being arrested in Poland

Five Muslims were arrested before they could drive vehicles into a Christmas market in Germany

Islamic State planned a spate of New Year’s Eve suicide bombings including at churches in Syria

You can’t stop every “practical method”. If you ban guns they’ll use knives or cars or trucks or bricks or iron bars or open windows on the 10th floor.

Sydney Morning Herald front page 31 December 2025. Pic: Bevege

What we can do, to immediately win, is shut the borders to Muslim migration.

To stop this incredibly obvious choice, those who profit from open borders or who want to advance Islam immediately lie about the motive.

Here is Australia’s Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia, on the day of the attack before the full death count was even known: “The perpetrators of this senseless violence have a clear purpose: to spread fear, terror, division and mistrust within our communities.”

Islamists only have one motive: sharia worldwide. Advance Islam.

Shutting the borders stops this. So people who don’t want to shut the borders lie about it.

The Envoy inserted his own preferred motive, just like the Prime Minister did, so people won’t turn against Islam and shut the borders.

Islamic State is not a perversion of Islam, either, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said a week after the shooting, lying through his teeth.

It is literal Islam.

Islam is a decentralised religion without a formal head, but the most respected Sunni religious scholars at Al-Azhar university in Cairo have never been able to declare Islamic State to be unIslamic, despite previously rushing to pronounce takfir on any poor reformer who tried to water down Islam. The reformer would then end up in prison or in hiding, or be beaten to death by vigilantes. But they could not do this to Islamic State, because they are literal Islam.

Australia’s ruling class will not allow the problems with Islam to be discussed in public: that’s why Bondi happened. That is why Australians are dead and injured.

We didn’t talk about it after the Lindt Cafe Siege, the Bali Bombing, the Bataclan (which included horrific torture, beheading and disembowelling), Charlie Hebdo, the London Bridge attack, the Tube attacks, the child-rape gangs of Britain, the Madrid train bombing, the murder of gays in Orlando Florida, the rise of the Islamic State Caliphate, the 9/11 attacks (which Hitchens argues was a date marked for the breaking of the Seige of Vienna), or the 100 other Islamist attacks on soft Western targets.

Remember the Bourke St rampage in 2018 when Hassan Khalif Shire Ali stabbed a much-loved restaurateur to death in Melbourne before police shot him?

Shall we revisit those lies?

The Islamic Council of Victoria said in a media release (now deleted) that it was nothing to do with Islam: “there is no evidence that this individual’s religious beliefs were a causal factor. What is known is that this person was complaining about strange delusions and had been agitated for weeks,” as the Herald Sun reported.

Police at the time found no evidence of mental illness and said he was a jihadi.

When then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison described Islamist extremism as the greatest threat to Australia he was scolded by prominent Muslims including Federal Labor MP Anne Aly. Muslim leaders demanded an apology, as Stephen Johnson reported for Daily Mail.

Then, in 2019, one of Shire Ali’s three brothers, Ali Khalif Shire Ali, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to terrorism charges. He tried to get an automatic weapon to shoot crowds on New Years’ Eve in Melbourne’s Federation Square.

The reason? “To use violence to advance the cause of Islam”, as ABC reported. Years later, in 2021, the coroners’ inquest found this was exactly what also motivated his brother’s Bourke St rampage.

It was Islam.

But the inquest was years later, the headlines had passed and nobody held the propagandists to account for lying about it.

Instead, “deficient police policies” were blamed, including in the ABC headline.

It’s not Islam’s fault for doing it, it’s police at fault for not stopping it.

This absurdity is the signature of a political dodge. Lie, deflect, obfuscate, blame something else.

That means powerful people are making it politically impossible to hold Islam to account.

People dislike Islam, not because they are “Islamophobic” but because Islam’s teachings directly cause the bad behaviour of Muslims.

If we had discussed Islam and dealt with it honestly in 2018, or before, and removed those powerful road blocks, then there would have been no Bondi attack. Those people would be alive today.

Why can’t we talk about Islam?

“Islamophobia: a word created by fascists, and used by cowards, to manipulate morons.”

That quote is often mis-attributed to the late, great Christopher Hitchens, who said the single most important thing about Islam (video below).

“Islamophobia” is a weapon that takes away your right to complain about the exploits of an extreme and absolutist religion by accusing you of race-hatred.

Peaceful, “moderate Muslims” and their leftist allies have spent decades making it politically impossible to talk about the problems with Islam.

If Australia admitted there is a unique problem with Islam, it would mean there’s something wrong with the core assumptions of multicultural absolutism, which are:

that all religions are essentially the same,

that it’s racist to make negative judgements about another civilisation,

that every one around the world has an equal right to Australian citizenship without reference to their culture

that racial anti-discrimination laws should also apply to religion.

To admit a problem with Islam would be to admit these assumptions are wrong - and immigration policy might need to change.

But for years Permanent Canberra has policed infinity migration with the threat of “racism” and promoted diversity as our strength.

Importing millions of people was as easy as shuffling units on a spreadsheet.

But people are cultural vessels, not economic units. Cultures are fragile. Hundreds of years of history feeds the moral priors that underpin cultures.

People have to share normative values, or “norms” in order to get along.

You can’t just plug an observant Sunni Muslim from Pakistan into Sydney and expect him to be as Aussie as Banjo Patterson.

He has grown up memorising the Koran in a country where, in 2002, a woman was stoned to death for “adultery” under a 1979 Pakistani law that enforces Islam. The norms include that a woman is to blame for her own rape if she can’t produce four male witnesses to prove it, and has therefore admitted adultery. That’s what Islam teaches and it’s what he’ll teach his children.

These norms are why, even though Pakistani law was changed in 2016 to make it easier for rape victims to get a conviction, it is routinely ignored by police, trial court judges, prosecutors and defense lawyers, according to this report from Pakistan to the United Nations Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

So there are problems with Islam, and the government’s assumptions are wrong.

That is the fault of Permanent Canberra, and both major parties, stretching back decades - and you know how they feel about admitting mistakes.

Religion is NOT the same as race

Religion does not deserve the same legal protections as race.

Race, like gender, is a physical characteristic over which you have no control and on which you should never be judged. It has nothing to do with your abilities, your opinions, your politics or your character. You cannot choose your race, it is genetic.

But religion is a set of beliefs. People can believe silly things, and they can change their minds. If you can convert to it or from it, then it is a religion, not a race. That is why the right to religious freedom is not absolute, inalienable and universal - it is negotiated.

Islam is a set of silly ideas, not a race.

Islamists have been lobbying for years to have religion upgraded to the status of race under anti-discrimination legislation, so they can exempt their political manoeuvres from criticism. They will use legislative protection as a censorship weapon.

Why is Islam so different?

Islam comes with a unique set of problems. It is not the same as other religions.

As an ideology, Islam is expansionist, supremacist, colonialist, totalitarian and aggressive.

For proof just see the work of scholars, many of whom are ex-Muslims, such as: Robert Spencer, Ibn Warraq, Maryam Namazie from the Council of Ex-Muslims of Britain, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Apostate Prophet, Raymond Ibrahim and Harris Sultan just to name a few. Save their videos, in case they disappear.

See the website TheReligionOfPeace.com which clearly sets out why Islam is different.

It also counts the jihad tally.

In December alone there were 111 Islamist attacks, 600 killed, 512 injured and 5 suicide blasts across 20 countries, most of them in Africa and the Middle East. Bondi was a drop in the ocean, even though it’s the most important to us.

Ex-Muslims Harris Sultan and Cyberpunk Dingo discuss the Islamisation of Australia and the Bondi attack in the excellent video below. “Dingo” hides his face because the country he comes from has the death penalty for leaving Islam.

“We have to save Western Civilisation,” Sultan says, before the pair wonder whether they should expect a knock on the door from police for criticising Islam in Australia.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke represents the Sydney electorate of Watson. More than a quarter of Watson’s voters are Muslim, according to The Guardian, which gleefully reported in April on how Muslims were politically organising over Gaza for the May 2025 Federal Election. That is why Burke is seen at the airport personally greeting Gazan refugees while they are yelling “Allahu Akhbar” and why he tried to bring in ISIS brides, according to the ex-Muslims. That is why Labor doesn’t mention “Islam” in relation to the Bondi attack.

Islam’s agenda: sharia worldwide

Islam has taken half the world in 1400 years, dominating almost 2 billion people. They are experts at conquest. Islam politically organises into a bloc of 56 Islamic nations at the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation to advance its agenda which includes handing Arab Muslims the city of Jerusalem for the capital of a “Palestinian” state as they say here.

The OIC (headquarters: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia) is the second-largest intergovernmental organisation after the UN, as the WEF reports.

While Australia undermines Australia Day and ignores our cultural heritage and identity (as I reported here), the 56-nation OIC is advocating for the religious and cultural identity of Muslims around the world, including minorities in non-member states like Australia, as their charter says.

Islam alone among the world’s religions comes with an in-built political, economic and legal system that obliterates indigenous cultures everywhere it goes, from Malaysia to Afghanistan.

Islamists do not come to Australia “for a better life” as boomers arrogantly assume.

They come to colonise Australia with their own legal and political architecture that is completely incompatible with Australian law: the Islamic Sharia.

Sharia entryism, euphemistically called “legal pluralism” became a subject of discussion, after unsuccessful lobbying in 2011 by the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils (AFIC).

AFIC’s then-president lkebal Adam Patel, made a submission to a parliamentary inquiry on multiculturalism that lobbied for legally binding sharia courts.

The attempt failed but that doesn’t mean the goal has been abandoned.

Their aim is to destroy our nation while promoting Islam as the number one ideology, to be respected above all others, to rule and to dominate.

The greatest danger does not come from the violent Islamic State shooters but the quiet and hard-working Muslim Brotherhood sympathisers who network and infiltrate the media and political class.

Civilisation wars: the pincer movement

It doesn’t matter how many “moderate” (selectively unobservant) Muslims you know, who are really nice people. It doesn’t matter that one of four heroes who ran in to tackle the Islamist shooters at Bondi happened to be a Muslim.

Islamic Civilisation is at war with Western Civilisation and has been for 1400 years - whether we acknowledge it or not.

There are two approaches to tearing the West apart: immediate violence, and peaceful gradualism.

They work like a pincer movement, amplifying each other.

The violent jihadis, like the Islamic State sympathisers who shot up Bondi, use terrorism as a tactic to “strike fear in the hearts of the unbelievers”, and to bleed the state of resources spent on the expensive and culture-destroying security response.

Dying is no problem for them, as Allah has promised immediate heaven for death in jihad, and they are true believers.

They can’t take the country by force - but they don’t need to, because within two weeks of an attack the Islamophobia propaganda machine turns Muslims into the “victims” and concessions start to flow.

It’s the peaceful Islamists who are far more dangerous, gradually building the political muscle and the numbers for the movement.

They are the ones who allied with the left, who become the media, who infiltrate human rights lobby groups and academia, and political parties. They advance the cause of Islamism, running cover for the violent jihadis and channeling the government response into more funding and concessions to the Muslim community after every violent attack.

That’s why you get a spate of violent jihadism followed by a quiet lull of several years.

The gradualists build the political and propaganda machinery during the quiet years. Then they are in place to ensure that the next spate of Islamist violence brings only more funding, concessions and rewards for the Islamic community. That political, media and academic infiltration is what makes it impossible to shut the borders or talk about Islam after Islamist violence.

It’s these Muslim Brotherhood sympathisers of the red-green alliance who whipped up Sydney’s anti-Semitism at their repeated Gaza protests together with the Australian Greens (as I reported here and here).

That’s why Greens deputy leader Senator Mehreen Faruqi is not welcome in Bondi.

It is the peaceful “moderates” who do the greatest damage.

It’s the “feminist hijabis” who disable our immune response to jihad. They build the political machine to run cover for the Islamist agenda.

They build the bridge from Islam to the left, re-framing Islamic Jew-hatred as only political opposition to the state of Israel, pretending it is anti-racist opposition to “colonialism”.

I detailed some of this a decade ago here:

Late Submission For Religious Freedom Round Table 1.99MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It’s now been a month since Islamists shot up Bondi, murdering 15 people for Allah.

The Islamist State flag on their windshield told us all why they did it, so we don’t need a Royal Commission.

The problem is obvious and the solution is clear. Doing it is politically hard because of political interference from the red-green alliance and the open borders industry.

Destroying Australia from within

The sinister and long-term Islamist goal is to de-legitimise Australia while promoting Islam as superior until Islam takes the country. They don’t care if it takes 200 years.

To this end, Islamists sneer at Australia as “colonial”, dragging down the nation at every opportunity while pretending to defer to Aboriginal people.

According to the 2021 Census figures, there are now more Muslims in Australia at 813,392 than there are Aborigines and Torres Strait Islanders, at 812,728.

This number will leap over a million at the next census after the Federal Government flooded the country with more than a millon migrants since 2022, plus a million foreign students enrolled in 2025.

Islam has also targeted Aboriginal people for conversion as I have detailed here and here.

Not because they want to help Aboriginal people, but so they can use them as a weapon against everyone else.

This is the hallmark of the red-green alliance, the Muslim Brotherhood sympathisers.

They distort and fabricate the history of Aboriginal people as I have wrote about here in order to delegitimise Australia as “stolen” and to position Muslims as the new “best friends” of Aboriginal people. The rest of Australia then has to follow their lead.

This allows Islamists to fabricate their own narrative, that the Arab Muslims of Gaza are the “Aborigines” of the Middle East: “Palestinians”, whose land was “stolen” by European Jews.

This is untrue, but creating a fake common cause of Palestinians and Aboriginal people allows the left and Islam to become allies despite agreeing on nothing more than a desire to destroy Australia and Israel.

Islam alone among religions has followers who come to Australia with the express purpose of colonising, undermining and destroying it, to take it over entirely.

When Islamic State captured enough territory to declare its own Caliphate, it issued currency in gold dinars. The five-dinar coin had a map of the world without borders on the back to show its ambition of enslaving the entire world under Islam, as Coin Desk reported.

Islamists are true globalists. Sharia for everyone.

Political Islam is not compatible with Western Civilisation. It never has been. Islam explicitly directs the exact opposite of Australian freedom in its holiest books.

Plenty of Muslims come to Australia because they don’t want to live by Islam.

But this doesn’t change anything. People lie at the border to get in, so you can’t separate the unobservant from the colonists - and there’s always a percentage that want to impose the sharia.

The price of large-scale Muslim migration is a police state, ‘Islamophobia’ censorship and sporadic violence against non-Muslims followed by sustained cultural erosion.

Only 4 of 31 proscribed terror groups in Australia are so-called “right wing”, the rest are all Islamist (except for one, the Kurdistan Workers Party).

We are all also paying for the expansion of Islam within Australia through the Halal Certification grift that raises millions of dollars on almost the entire food-chain.

Every time you go shopping for food, you are donating money to Islam whether you want to or not.

When campaigner Kirralie Smith tried to raise awareness a decade ago she was demonised and dismissed by a Four Corners episode that dodged the issue of involuntary religious payments.

If you don’t know the details read them in my PDF submission from 2015 below.

Senate Inquiry Third Party Religious Certification 428KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

SHUT THE BORDERS

It’s not our job to reform Islam, only Muslims can do that. It’s our job to shut the borders so the community grows only through birth rates, giving more chance for integration until it reforms.

They have their countries and we have ours.

Australia’s Muslim community is now too large for the authorities to effectively police, given the extra resources needed to handle the ideological conflict that Islam brings.

The Immigration Department’s job is to keep further Islamic migration out, and not to grant visas. Do the hard thing. No study visas, no refugee visas, no citizenship, no permanent residency and no business visas.

Islam needs to be treated as a hostile ideology in same category as communism or Nazism, not as “just another religion”.

Blinding police to Islamist threats

While Sajid and Naveed Akram were plotting their attack on Bondi, other Muslims and their leftist allies were lobbying to turn the eyes of the security state away from Islam and onto the “far right” who stand in their way.

Here is the Islamic Council of Victoria, telling the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security in 2021 that the “far right” are a bigger threat than Islamists.

“Right-wing extremism (RWE) is the biggest terrorism/extremist threat to Australia, and more so than so-called “Islamist extremism.”

Here they are trying to conflate Islam with race, in order to twist racial discrimination legislation to silence critics of Islam in the very same submission:

“Recommendation 5: That Islamophobia or anti-Muslim racism be recognised alongside other kinds of ethno-religious racism as requiring protection under racial discrimination legislation and policies.”

Archived here.

They are not trying to reform their religion. There is no introspection. There is only deflection of blame away from Islam where it belongs and onto others.

Here is the ICV, just months before the Bondi shooting, trying to get “religion” taken out of the definition of “terrorism”, because it’s all just Islamophobia caused by decades of “unfair” media reporting on the bad behaviour of Muslims.

The NSW Council for Civil Liberties, which allied with Palestine Action Group Sydney (PAGS) to protest weekly for Gaza, supported the ICV with its own submission.

That is the red-green alliance in action.

The academics incapacitate our ability to respond, short-circuiting us at a cultural level.

Here is Sociologist and Muslim Brotherhood sympathiser Randa Abdel-Fattah pushing “Islamophobia” with postmodernism, constructing an academic fantasy in which Muslims are “racialised” by attempts to counter violent extremism. Islam is never the problem, only resistance to Islam causes terrorism, you see - and that makes it both your fault and you are a racist. Foucault!

Randa Abdel-Fattah has conflated Islam with race for years, calls Australia “stolen land” and runs cover for Islamist attacks such as here, here and here. She also gets to run workshops in schools and helps set curricula.

Remember the mass sex attack on women in Cologne, Germany, on New Years’ Eve, 2015/16? Muslims, mostly North African migrants, assaulted more than 1300 women, egged on by the widely held Islamic supremacist view that Muslim women must be respected but non-Muslim women are fair game. Five years’ later, only two men had been convicted for sexual assault due to the chaos, as DW reports: an Algerian and an Iraqi, who each received one year’s probation. No jail.

This is how Abdel-Fattah framed the attack: “Let’s start first with white liberal ‘concern’. It’s not clear to me. Is the concern about sexual assault against women, or sexual assault against women when the perpetrators are brown men?”

You’re all just racists, see? If white football hooligans attacked 1300 Muslim women in their hijabs on Eid, there’d be no fuss.

That is the kind of narrative spin the left has applauded from the intellectual networks promoting Islam in Australia.

Abdel-Fattah, who called for the “end of Israel” in her hopeful New Year’s message for 2025, has written 12 novels pushing Islam and “anti-racism” to young people. She conducts workshops in schools at which she conflates race and Islam. In 2022, the Australian Research Council gave her an $870,000 research grant to investigate Muslim-Australian social movements which was suspended then reinstated, as The Guardian reports.

She is highly influential and has positioned herself to mould the attitudes of young minds.

Here she is describing herself: “growing up in Australia as a Palestinian Muslim, living here on stolen land in a settler colony”.

Australia was not stolen, or invaded. It was settled. In return for land, Aboriginal people got access to a modern lifestyle and a built environment that they did not have before. We share a history. Aboriginal people are part of our nation.

These “feminist hijabis” of the red-green alliance are not responsible for the radical violence of Islamic State supporters shooting up Bondi. But the narrative cover they run for Islamism is what makes that violence effective at tearing our country open. They turn it into a win for Islam. Their penetration of the left is what opened the door to two years of intimidation of the Eastern Suburbs with anti-Semitic graffiti and arson.

It’s coming firstly from Islam and, secondarily, the left. Hate speech laws will censor and oppress the innocent, and destroy a key pillar of our civilisation. The greatest harm is now coming to us from government and cultural failure to acknowledge the incompatibility of Islam.

Multiculturalism has limits. The only unwelcome and divisive settler colony here now is Islam and we should shut the borders to its increase, immediately. There are 56 Muslim countries, many of them extremely wealthy. If you don’t like Australia, if you prefer Islamic civilisation, then instead of trying to transform this country and trash our history, just move.

Harris Sultan says it best here:

Share

Update: 15 January 2026, rewrote some sections, added info about the Adelaide Writers Festival implosion, added source links.