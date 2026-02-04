Letters from Australia

Letters from Australia

Rosemary Marshall
6d

Having done two tours with the AVN Vaxxed Bus, I can confidently say that if anyone shared my experience, they would never let anyone near their child with a needle ever again. The damage being done is beyond shocking. In California where they seem to jab everything that moves, it is predicted that by 2030, if the enthusiasm for injections prevails, every second six year old boy will be on the autistic spectrum.

AwakeNotWoke
6d

Alison —

Thank you for this razor-sharp takedown of the media's latest round of "baby killers" hysteria—your forensic demolition of the nine newspapers' coordinated falsehoods is a masterclass in cutting through the sanctimonious noise. It's a grim reminder of how quickly the press can pivot from "safe and effective" cheerleading to moral panic when the narrative demands it.

Speaking of grim, one can't help but feel a pang of sympathy for former Victorian Premier Dan "the much-loved Dictator" Andrews, whose current health woes have the internet in a tizzy of concern-trolling and schadenfreude.

A typical comment: "Australia now full of US BS cookers. Thank God for sane people like Andrews. He stood up to the cookers and put sane people first."

Poor Dan, the man who heroically argued that international visitors should be mandated to take three or four jabs, who imposed some of the world's longest and most draconian lockdowns on his own people, who unleashed the police on anti-vaxxers with tear gas and rubber bullets, who turned Melbourne into a police-state theme park for two years straight... now reportedly facing serious neurological issues after a "bad fall" a few years ago.

And here's the touching part: the Dictator, ever the true believer, supposedly went straight for a booster right after his tumble. How wise, how committed to the science! I simply can't imagine what could possibly have contributed to his present condition—must be one of those mysterious post-fall complications that have nothing whatsoever to do with the generous bonus benefits he's surely reaping from all those boosters he championed so passionately.

It's almost poetic: the architect of Australia's most aggressive jab-and-lockdown regime now quietly collecting whatever dividends that regime might quietly distribute. One almost wants to send him a get-well card: "Dear Dan, sorry about the neurological fog. Hope the extra spike proteins are treating you as kindly as you treated the people of Victoria. Get well soon—or at least as well as the science allows. 😏"

Keep wielding that pen like a scalpel, Alison. The truth needs more surgeons like you.

With grim amusement,

ANW

