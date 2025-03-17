Three key confirmations may go a long way to ripping the Gates/Pharma influence network from the US health system - but it’s doubtful the win will flow through to Australia. Our health sector has been severely compromised by the Gates influence network, and there is no public recognition as yet of this even being a problem. Here is a wrap of recent developments. Scroll down for some disturbing Australian entanglements.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr confirmed head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

This is a great victory. RFK Jr wrote The Real Anthony Fauci, which is chapter and verse on the corruption that grew in that agency with its most influential health bureaucrat.

The HHS, previous headed by lawyer and politician Xavier Becerra, is the umbrella agency that presides over the National Institutes of Health (NIH, previous head Francis Collins) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID, previous head Fauci). The militarised countermeasures agency BARDA (that funded Moderna and Brisbane’s Vaxxas) also sits inside HHS.

The push for the unsafe mRNA platform came from within HHS agencies where individual scientists and the agencies themselves profited from gene-vaccine patent rights and royalty streams.

RFK has been battling corporate corruption all his life and there couldn’t be a better person to rip it out of that department. He is the biggest living threat to the Big Pharma cartel, and they know it.

Critics have made much of RFK’s recent opinion piece on measles as if it were a betrayal of the medical freedom community. It’s not.

He emphasized personal choice and recommended boosting Vitamin A levels (long known to be protective against measles). This is revolutionary. Using the language of the Pharma/Fauci/Gates influence network, the New York Times called this basic common sense “fringe”.

“Tens of thousands died with, or of, measles annually in 19th Century America. By 1960 -- before the vaccine’s introduction -- improvements in sanitation and nutrition had eliminated 98% of measles deaths. Good nutrition remains a best defense against most chronic and infectious illnesses. Vitamins A, C, and D, and foods rich in vitamins B12, C, and E should be part of a balanced diet,” Kennedy wrote.

Del Bigtree at the HighWire has a breakdown on Kennedy’s measles statement.

It’s very difficult for measles to kill a healthy person, but it can happen. The current outbreak in the US has killed a child from a Mennonite community, with another adult death as yet unconfirmed, the US CDC reports.

Prior to the 1940s, measles deaths were mostly caused by malnutrition, especially Vitamin A deficiency.

You can see by the chart below that US deaths from measles had already reduced to basically zero before the measles vaccine was introduced. The “great miracle of science” reduced cases and not deaths. Prior to the 1960s almost every child got measles and recovered without dying, and antibiotics are easily available in case of the rare complication of pneumonia.

RFK’s enemies are certainly eager to smear him with any deaths as if they are his personal fault, without reporting as to whether other factors are a contributing cause.

Of more concern is that Kennedy has not yet taken action over the controversial mRNA products. This may be as Marty Makary has only just been confirmed to head the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - and the two of them may need to co-ordinate action.

It may also be that the Gates influence network is simply too powerful to tackle directly. Some of their tentacles may need to be hacked before action can be taken.

The emergency use authorisations on the existing covid products were unaffected by the lifting of the covid public health emergency in the US last May, and the FDA can continue to hand out new emergency authorisations.

Kennedy and Makary must take action and soon, because the dangerous mRNA products remain on the market without hindrance or question.

It’s not a good sign that we are being diverted to “MAHA” as if artificial colouring in fruitloops is the problem. No: we want action on the mRNA injections and poorly-tested vaccines in general.

Great Barrington Declaration’s Jay Bhattacharya , head of the NIH

Jay Bhattacharya is both a Stanford professor of medicine and an economist. He was censored during covid but retains his sense of fairness. He understands the importance of testing ideas with those who disagree, not silencing them.

Francis Collins, the former head of the NIH, teamed up with Anthony Fauci and their network of Gates-funded acolytes (including in Australia) to demonise Bhattacharya, as a “fringe epidemiologist”, slandering his work as “dangerous”.

They did this because Bhattacharya conducted a study in April 2020 that showed covid was not as deadly as the fear campaign made it out to be. This undermined the “lockdowns till vaccines” narrative. That was Bill Gates’ big idea. Fauci, Collins and Gates were on the same team, so their influence networks censored and slandered Bhattacharya, for years.

Replacing Collins with Bhattacharya at NIH is the biggest and most satisfying vindication I have ever seen.

Paul D. Thacker has a good breakdown of the censorship attack orchestrated by Fauci and Collins on Bhattacharya here.

In Australia, Gates-funded Kirby Institute adjunct professor Bill Bowtell joined the pile-on in 2020, describing Bhattacharya’s Great Barrington Declaration as “Social Darwinism” on Twitter and promoting the “excellent” opinion piece in which Collins rubbished Bhattacharya. Letters From Australia put questions to adjunct professor Bowtell over Twitter and will update this story fairly with any response.

Vinay Prasad gave a good run-down on Jay’s appointment on YouTube (below).

Bhattacharya has also signed the Hope Accord calling for the immediate suspension of the covid mRNA products, Zerohedge reports.

Natural immunity champion Marty Makary is FDA Commissioner

During the panic, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Professor Marty Makary wrote strongly against vaccinating those who had recovered from covid.

He knew natural immunity was broader and longer-lasting than vaccinal immunity could ever be, and he stated it with evidence so ordinary people could understand it. In September 2021 he wrote in the Washington Post about 15 studies that showed it - even as Australia’s drug regulator the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) was still promoting jabs for all, regardless.

Marty Makary saved a lot of people from injecting harmful and unnecessary medication.

He also vowed to remove the “revolving door” culture that compromises US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) integrity.

For example: previous FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb went to the board of Pfizer when he left.

Former FDA regulators Doran Fink and Jaya Goswami who held oversight roles for covid vaccines went on to work for Moderna, as the BMJ exposed.

Again, Vinay Prasad has a good run-down here.

He described Professor Makary as “funny, smart and honest - the best we could do”.

There is a brief window for the US to break free: the key is removing IP

There is one way to fix this system permanently: remove intellectual property rights from pharmaceutical products. This would remove the perverse incentive to push dangerous products that people don’t need, in order to profit from the 25-year window of exclusivity. If we ended intellectual property rights on drugs and vaccines, that would punish the guilty and fix the system in one fell swoop. The Big Pharma cartel would fall over, as these corporations are all about intellectual property rights, not producing useful products.

Critics would argue that would remove innovation, however only the useless innovation would be reduced. Scientists of good conscience would still work to develop useful medicines - in Australia there is plenty of government grant money at the NHMRC available if only the incentive structure doesn’t reward the worst behaviour. It would just prevent the psychopaths and grifters diverting it to bad ends.

In the US, the Trump administration appears to be making some effort to cut funding tentacles from the Gates influence network, for example:

Shutting down USAID, which is not an aid organisation but (as Mike Benz explains), the agency that co-ordinates the efforts of the US State Department, CIA and Department of Defense to achieve foreign policy objectives with soft power. This hurt the Gates network, which was receiving money from USAID. As Vigilant News reported, USAID gave US$1.16 billion to Gavi in 2020, and US$4 billion in 2024. When USAID was shut, Gates immediately complained and collaborator Warren Buffett (for a decade the only Gates Foundation trustee other than Bill and Melinda) began touting the “Trump slump”, hitting the administration where it hurts: economic confidence.

Cutting funds to Johns Hopkins University. Johns Hopkins was an integral part of the covid panic, with its case-counting dashboards. It ran the notorious pandemic drill Event 201 in October 2019, in partnership with the WEF and Gates Foundation, funded by Open Philanthropy Project (Facebook billionaire Dustin Moskovitz) where key decision makers drummed in the biases that enabled lockdowns and mandated unsafe gene-vaccines. Johns Hopkins also took more than US$800m in USAID funding, as Zerohedge reports. Johns Hopkins is now reportedly sacking 2000 staff.

These are promising green shoots. But the Gates influence network is leviathan and global. It is possible that the network is simply too powerful and will win.

Problems in Australia - entanglements

The problem is also here, and Australia is oblivious to the risk.

The Gates influence network is tangling Australia’s health sector up in a non-profit ecosystem shaped by Gates-tied bodies including: Gavi, CEPI, Unitaid, WHO, Covax Facility, Global Fund and of course the Gates Foundation. This is enabling the network to hijack Australia’s health policy, culture and funding.

These groups fund research which scientists, universities and non-profits are grateful for, buying influence and directing organisational culture. Careers depend on the good opinion of this network. They stitch up governments with co-funding initiatives, creating gratitude obligations.

Australia’s drug regulator the Therapeutic Goods Administration is a member of the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA), which creates a global governance mechanism for what should be a national regulatory body answerable only to our national government.

Australia’s TGA posts ICMRA statements as if they were its own.

Recognise this key message? “Evidence from the more than 13 billions of vaccine doses given worldwide shows that COVID-19 vaccines have a very good safety profile in all age groups. The benefits of the approved vaccines far outweigh the possible risks.”

TGA didn’t come up with that. ICMRA did. It’s also completely incorrect, but because an international body of other regulators said it, it comes with the false imprimatur of a “scientific consensus” that does not exist.

The ICMRA is also influenced, indirectly, by the Gates Foundation.

There are more than 20 full member organisations, including regulators from the US, UK, Switzerland, Canada, France, European Union, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Korea and Sweden, and the Gates-funded WHO is an “observer”.

The Gates Foundation has bought influence with several of the most influential regulators, co-funding projects with them. It gave US$2 million in 2022 to the UK’s MHRA (a founding member of ICMRA) for “development of solutions to improve global health” and more in 2023 for Salmonella vaccines. It gave Swissmedic a finance agreement in 2020 for US$900,000 to extend regulatory influence to Africa, which they call “harmonisation”. The German government is co-funding partner with Gates Foundation projects to the tune of €3.8 billion.

ICMRA decisions are made by an executive committee which has between six and eight regulatory heads, led by the chair and vice-chair.

Since 2020, the chair has been European Medicines Agency (EMA) executive director Emer Cooke who is tied to Gates funding by her four-year stint at the Gates-funded WHO and though the Gates Foundation’s co-funding of African medical colonialism with the EMA in 2022.

Previous chair (2016 to 2019) Ian Hudson, went straight from chief executive of the UK’s MHRA, to a senior regulatory advisor position at the Gates Foundation in 2019.

Current MHRA executive director June Raine is also invoved in joint projects with the Gates Foundation.

This is how the Gates Foundation exerts influence - it ties in regulators with co-funding projects, gets them together to decide on global strategies, and before you know it, Australia’s national policies are sidelined. It doesn’t matter that it’s voluntary, the bureaucracy has gone global.

The ICMRA touts its big successes during the covid panic as:

“ICMRA acted as a forum to support strategic coordination and international cooperation among global medicine regulatory authorities.

The aim of the activities was to expedite and streamline the development, authorisation and availability of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines worldwide and to cooperate on the assessment of their safety”

Thus the Gates influence network massaged the regulatory policies, which were centralised, and the regulators all sang from the same hymn sheet.

Influence tentacles reach into Australia

Far from insisting that Australia’s government be independent from non-profit influence networks, we see a Gates-funded NGO, Global Fund (which received more than US$650m from the Gates Foundation as of 2009) boasting a DFAT staffer on the board.

Letters From Australia makes no assertion that Fleur Davies herself has personally done anything wrong - this may be official DFAT policy to link with the Gates influence network to extend soft power as a tool of statecraft.

Letters From Australia has asked DFAT for a response via email, followed it up by phone, and will update this story if any reply is received.

A DFAT assistant secretary is listed as a board member of the Global Fund, a Gates-funded NGO. Source: Global Fund

Pacific Friends of the Global Fund, an offshoot of the Global Fund and part of the Gates influence network, was rebranded/hosted by the Australian Global Health Alliance as of 2020. It’s partnered with Gavi and Unitaid, both part of the Gates NGO influence web.

Bill Bowtell from the Gates-funded Kirby Institute, who supported the Collins-Fauci attack on Bhattacharya, was executive director of Pacific Friends from 2009 to 2018.

The Burnet Institute’s Brendan Crabb is on the advisory board along with University of Melbourne Nossal Institute for Global Health honorary professor Helen Evans, a Gavi deputy-CEO from 2009 to 2014.

Australian Global Health Alliance’s sponsors are basically Australia’s key major universities tied into the mRNA industry: University of NSW, Monash University (home of Moderna’s mRNA factory), University of Sydney, Deakin and University of Melbourne, together with the Big-Pharma-promoting, Gates-partnered/funded non-profits Doherty Institute, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and the Burnet Institute.

Note that the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) and the National Boards are also tied in as sponsors.

Forest of the Fallen: covid vaccine victims. Pic: Bevege, 2 December 2024

This is how the Gates influence network operates.

Bill Gates, billionaire, cannot directly buy the health policies he wants. It has to be indirect to maintain the illusion that he is simply helping independent groups with his philanthropic funding. Not meddling in politics at all.

There is no such thing as free help.

Gates funnels influence money through the Foundation, which funds the WHO, other NGOs, then tertiary NGOs. These groups fund and participate in global “alliance” structures and co-fund initiatives with governments and other institutions. This muddies the waters, creating a complicated web of organisations all with plausible distance from Gates - even as they promote his lieutenants to influential positions and push his key messages, culture and policy objectives.

This is the reason Gates could jet to Canberra in January 2023 for a private audience with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: Gates controls an ecosystem of influential organisations that he uses to wield very real political power.

It also means he can divert large gobs of your public funds to achieve his goals rather than pay for them all himself.

The key objective of the Gates influence web (including CEPI, Gavi, the WHO and Unitaid) was the imposition of mRNA as a global vaccine platform, as Gates himself spelt out on his blog in 2020.

Moderna, funded by BARDA (the militarised arm of the US Department of Health and Human Services), became the centrepiece of this ambition.

Moderna senior director Carolyn Tucek-Szabo recently co-authored a Moderna-funded paper on mRNA regulation in Australia with John Skerritt, Terry Nolan and Brett Sutton as the company seeks to write its own rules and lobby for mRNA to be adopted as a platform technology in Australia.

John Skerritt was head of the TGA during covid, retiring in 2023. The TGA authorised Moderna’s product for use.

Brett Sutton was Victoria’s chief health officer who presided over the world’s longest lockdowns, also retiring in 2023. Sutton is now director of health and biosecurity at the CSIRO, pushing the Gates-funded WHO ideology “One Health” with Australia’s new $250 million Centre for Disease Control (CDC), for example at the One Health Wonders webinar last October.

Terry Nolan is a powerful academic who chaired the government’s vaccine advisory group ATAGI for a decade until 2014, and served for nine years on the NHMRC Research Committee, which controls the purse-strings for medical research funding in Australia, a position of immense influence. Those who sit on the NHMRC Research Committee get to decide who gets research funding and whose careers get cast aside.

These three men are now co-writing papers with Moderna staff, funded by Moderna.

Industry influence networks wield “soft power”.

Soft Power is a way of achieving political objectives by indirect means such as through music, sport or health NGOs.

You could replace “soft” power with “passive aggressive” power. The power is real.

William H. Gates III has a highly aggressive talent for predatory soft power - he was chair of Microsoft in 2000 when it was found guilty of illegal anti-trust activity by the US District Court of Columbia. Presiding judge Thomas Penfield Jackson described him as having a “Napoleonic” concept of himself. That was when he moved into vaccines, starting the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 1999 (official launch 2000) and setting up Gavi, its vaccine promoting arm, with a US$750 million pledge in 1999.

Gates has simply used his talent to monopolise and control the vaccine research sector, building an influence network of partners to lock in key players: universities, research institutes, funding bodies, government bureaucracies, NGOs.

Gates hides his influence behind a network of organisations that are all tied to his largesse in some way. That is why we are seeing Australia’s university and medical research sector subverted so quickly to the Gates-promoted mRNA industry. Platform technology using mRNA is Big Pharma’s plan to stitch up the next 25 years of patent royalties and to evade the years of rigorous testing that would be otherwise required for each new product. Instead they can plug in any sequence to the pre-approved platform with minimal safety tests.

If Iran or China or Russia was doing this, they would have to register in the Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme - but because it’s a US billionaire with “charity” foundations, corporations and NGOs, somehow it’s of no concern?

With Australia working so hard to keep its regulators, universities and government agencies tied in to the Gates and Moderna influence network, it’s difficult to see how the RFK revolution will reach these shores. The mRNA vaccine colonialism has entrenched itself here through the Gates network, tying in all of Australia’s major universities and research institutions.

All they have to do is wait four years before they can return to reinfect the US.

Please do share my work with a link attribution if you like, it’s free and in the public interest. NOTE: I’ve been quiet lately as I am still trying to finish a book.

