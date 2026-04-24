Letters from Australia

Letters from Australia

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Dr Rosemary Faire's avatar
Dr Rosemary Faire
6d

It's high time for compensation, but has there ever been an acknowledgement that the whole transfection (mRNA) platform should never be used on healthy humans? If all the PharmaCos have to do is "compensate" the "collateral damage", we are still stuck with dangerous injections being disguised as "safe&effectives" and even mandated with the next PHEIC.

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peter blatch's avatar
peter blatch
6d

Great news. Perhaps a victory in this case could help justify a "ROYAL COMMISSION INTO THE MISMANAGEMENT OF COVID-19". This mandated iatrogenic assault must never be allowed to happen again.

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