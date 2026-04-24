Joy, hope, relief.

Thousands of covid vaccine-injured Australians have been given new strength today after the Federal Court of Australia discussed dates for their class action to proceed.

It has been a long road for the bereaved. They were pushed aside by the government at every turn, and they struggled with repeated submissions in their attempts to get justice through the courts since April 2023.

In April last year, Justice Anna Katzmann gave their crowd-funded class action one last chance to overhaul its pleadings with a new legal team.

Queensland GP Dr Melissa McCann re-invigorated the case with Dominic Villa SC who represented the injured at their case management hearing in Federal Court today before Justice Nicholas Owens.

The New Chambers barrister is the leading Sydney silk who helped Queensland police and ambulance staff challenge the covid vaccine mandates in 2022, as reported here.

And they won.

Dr Melissa McCann with Romen, injured by Pfizer, at the Law Courts Building in Sydney. Pic: Bevege, 24 April 2026

In a brief no-nonsense session, dates were discussed for the next court appearance, either for July 23 and 24, or if that is not possible, September.

Hope and positivity radiated from Dr McCann outside the Law Courts Building on Friday, now the case is alive and moving after three years.

“You can see everything’s been done properly and it’s a new beginning,” she said.

More than 2500 people have signed on to the class action so far. Some have lost relatives and others were maimed by taking the shots.

The joy on the faces of the injured outside court said it all.

Romen Savesk, 39, who suffered heart damage after taking Pfizer’s covid product was visibly relieved.

“I’m fighting this,” he said.

The relief and joy was visible outside court. Pic: Bevege 24 April 2026

Anthony Rose, 49, whose name headlines the case, braved a packed elevator up to room 19B - but like many he still struggles with his injuries and had to leave.

Just getting there had been a victory for him, he nearly turned back twice.

“It’s great to see the support,” he said.

The father-of-two from Sydney took one shot of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine on 8 October 2021 and suffered severe cognitive impairment, chronic fatigue, altered cardiac function and vision changes among other problems.

Many of the injured were trying to watch the session via livestream but it wasn’t working.

High-profile cases including radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O, and Hollywood star Rebel Wilson were chewing up the attention, creating media chaos around the court.

There have been more than 140,000 injury reports for the Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca covid gene-vaccines made to the Database of Adverse Event Notifications since the products were rolled out, and 1050 reports of deaths.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration says reports do not necessarily mean the product is responsible for the injury. This is true, but the voluntary system is also known to be under-reported and the TGA does not investigate the reports to determine the cause. Many medical professionals acknowledge that the reported cases are just the tip of the iceberg.

The Federal Government pushed the novel gene-vaccines on the public during the covid panic and gave the manufacturers indemnity, taking on the liability for any injuries.

It then restricted compensation to a narrow claims scheme, now closed, that only acknowledged 10 injuries out of hundreds of possible conditions. This excluded most of the injured from accessing the help they desperately needed.

L-R Sharon Cousins, Dr Melissa McCann and Romen Savesk outside court. Pic: Bevege, 24 April 2026

Pfizer had told the TGA of more than 1200 different conditions in people who had taken BNT162B2 Comirnaty across 1.3 million case reports that it received worldwide by 16 April 2022.

Australians injured by the poorly-tested products were unable to raise the alarm during the covid panic. Social media platforms used AI to censor them and mainstream media refused to tell their stories for fear it would discourage others from taking the shots.

Doctors, threatened by AHPRA and the Medical Boards in a March 2021 directive, were often dismissive towards the injured.

The Covid Vaccine Class Action is one way that people can help the injured and hold the government to account - so that it doesn’t happen again.

Or, buy a book: Covid Through Our Eyes - the proceeds after publishing costs go to fund the class action.

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