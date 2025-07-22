Australia has failed to reject the International Health Regulations (2005) Amendments, meaning Canberra has now officially signed on to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) new regulations.

The amendments were passed at last year’s World Health Assembly and while non-binding, they enable the unelected body to set the agenda for Australia’s pandemic plans, undermining sovereignty and promoting medical censorship.

The Australian Government Department of Health, Disability and Ageing ignored media requests asking for official confirmation of Australia’s position.

The deadline for rejecting the WHO’s amended IHR provisions passed on Saturday, July 19, with no update or word from the Health Department on its website.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) says on its website that the IHR amendments will come into force on September 19.

DFAT’s website shows the Australian Government is enthusiastically embracing and promoting the WHO agenda.

It sells the agenda as “improving global health”, ignoring thousands of critics worldwide who have warned that it is not about health but instead is a thinly veiled power grab.

Australia is pouring hundreds of millions of tax-dollars into the mRNA industry, nurturing collaborations with Big Pharma giants who profit from vaccines such as Moderna, which holds mRNA patents.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced last month that Australia would give $386 million in tax money to Gates Foundation proxy Gavi which acts as an international funding mechanism to make markets in the developing world for vaccines.

Australia has also previously committed $215 million to Gavi’s Covax advance market commitment funding facility, and in 2022 earmarked $100 million for Cepi, another Gates Foundation proxy that promotes mRNA as a 100-day lab-to-jab platform for vaccines.

This monetary relationship explains why DFAT and not the Health Department are interested in the WHO’s IFR amendments.

The WHO, which took a leading role in whipping up the covid panic, has been widely condemned since 2020 as a globalist organ whose policies are for sale, including to the Gates influence network on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry.

The Aligned Council of Australia (ACA), which represents 39 professional groups and 1.9 million people, spear-headed the challenge to Australia’s acceptance of the WHO’s power grab, said at least 11 nations including Italy, Poland, Guatemala, Russia, Israel and the US have abstained from or rejected the IHR amendments.

“These nations echoed the very concerns we have all been raising for the last two years. Yet our government refused to listen and act. What has our Health Minister done to Australia?” ACA spokeswoman Barbara Mavridis said in a statement on Tuesday.

The US, Australia’s staunchest ally, soundly rejected the amendments and has withdrawn from the WHO entirely.

In a video statement posted to X (Twitter) on Saturday, US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy jr said the new IHR amendments posed a threat to the civil rights and sovereignty of Americans.

“They require countries to establish systems of risk communication so that the WHO can implement unified public messaging globally,” he said.

“That opens the door to the kind of narrative management, propaganda, and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic. We don’t want to see that kind of system institutionalized even further.”

Kennedy warned that the WHO was instigating a technocratic control system that uses global health as a trojan horse to destroy democratic freedoms.

“Do we want a future where every person, every movement, every transaction, and every human body is under surveillance at all times?” he said.

The US can co-operate with other nations without jeopardizing sovereignty or civil liberties, Kennedy said.

Children’s Health Defense has more on the US rejection of the amendments here.

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts said formal legislation must still be passed by Australia’s Parliament to give effect to any elements of the agreement.

"I encourage you not to worry about any dates being circulated right now. No legislation has been passed, and we’re keeping a close eye on any developments,” he said.

Senator Roberts said Australia should exit the WHO and protect its sovereignty - however this is unlikely given Canberra’s enthusiasm for the globalist agenda.

