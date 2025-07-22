Letters from Australia

Letters from Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alison Bevege's avatar
Alison Bevege
3dEdited

For Senator Malcolm Roberts' full video statement see his YouTube channel here https://youtu.be/6-ldwvy_7Uc?si=opp66NZbLdrQ4WGE

Senator Roberts also made the excellent point that these WHO directives will provide political cover for our politicians to crush our freedoms on the next over-exaggerated pandemic. They will say: we are only following WHO advice. Don't blame us. But it is them. It is our politicians who we can vote out who are choosing to do this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Alison Bevege and others
Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
3d

Butler and co are not operating with the informed consent of the people. I challenge the legitimacy of this government, which refuses to be accountable to the people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies by Alison Bevege and others
112 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alison Bevege
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture