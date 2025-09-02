Letters from Australia

Letters from Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alison Bevege's avatar
Alison Bevege
14h

This story is showing the Aussies how to win. How the Hamas supporters built a movement, drilled in the streets, developed a legal and media support network over more than a year. If you want to win copy their tactics. Don't just flood the streets - start organising.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jan DAWE's avatar
Jan DAWE
18h

I see the media is always showing only the violence that happens, not all the peaceful people being there out of concern that soon we will not have an Australian culture at all. I am not against migration or migrants coming here for a better life, but while we have people living in their cars because they cannot afford rental houses or even find one available, we need to put a temporary stop to all migration until our own people are catered for. There are women living in cars because they cannot find a home and people working and paying taxes but have no home. What sort of Australia is this. Our government is more interested in their own pockets than looking after our own people. What does that tell you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Alison Bevege and others
80 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alison Bevege
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture