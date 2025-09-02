Australians didn’t like seeing 100,000 people commandeering the Harbour Bridge waving the foreign flag of an Islamic conflict in Gaza, halfway round the world.

It was a dominance display on our national symbol, blocking an arterial road for propaganda, topping a whole year of weekly protests.

People are sick of it.

Every flag except our own is out as we import all the world’s problems with insane levels of mass migration during a housing crisis.

So when persons unknown put a March For Australia flier out on socials, thousands of ordinary people – some of them migrants themselves – responded. Tens of thousands. Aussie flags stretching as far as the eye could see on Sunday.

Dr My Le Trinh who escaped Pol Pot’s Cambodia as a child, was one of many who supported Australia on Sunday. Pic: Twitter/X

The protesters want an end to mass migration because it is unsustainable: Australia has imported more than 1.5 million people since 2022, putting terrible pressure on housing.

But unlike the keffiyehs, Aussies don’t have a professional legal and media team behind them, or a whole year of practise with marshalls and police.

Aussies are naïve and don’t understand dirty tricks, like sending in Nazis to smear them as racists.

Chris Coveries on Twitter/X (left) captured the moment the Nazis took the open mic in Sydney and the Aussies turned their backs. Pics: Twitter/X

There’s a reason people call the Left “professional protesters”. It’s an insult – but you see the difference it makes.

The Palestine Action Group Sydney (PAGS) was able to commandeer the Sydney Harbour Bridge with a week’s notice for their August 3 march at the Supreme Court of NSW.

In her ruling, Justice Belinda Rigg specifically mentioned the “high level of PAG commitment to and experience in prosocial protest, the expertise of their organisers and marshals, and the significant history of their active communication and co-operation with police.”

See what weekly professional protesting gets you?

Trained marshalls in constant communication with the cops could have kept the Nazis out of March For Australia, and kept people safe from the violent leftist thugs - but they didn’t have any.

Then there is the backing of NGOs, something the Aussies don’t have.

The New South Wales Council For Civil Liberties (NSWCCL) is an organisation stacked with lawyers who pretend to care about rights, but mostly lobby for Gaza. On Thursday night they celebrated their big bridge win at their annual awards dinner.

Executive committee member Amal Naser, a Palestine Action Group Sydney (PAGS) organiser and solicitor, thanked the legal team at O’Brien Criminal & Civil Solicitors for winning them the bridge.

“O’Brien Solicitors, who have probably racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills that we’ve never paid them and probably never will,” she said.

Justice Rigg did not make an order for costs when she granted permission for PAGS to block the bridge, saying she would determine the issue of costs in chambers on receipt of submissions.

PAGS had a big team, led by principal solicitor, Peter O’Brien, and Tim Rayner, alongside barristers Felicity Graham, Amanda Sapienza, and Mahmud Hawila, according to their website.

If PAGS is not paying, who is? Will it be the NSWCCL? Will it be pro-bono? Will it be an outside entity for example Qatar (which supports the Muslim Brotherhood) or an NGO?

Letters From Australia put the question to O’Brien Solicitors and to Amal Naser via her law firm Slater & Gordon. O’Brien Solicitors responded that Mr O’Brien is on leave. No response was received at time of writing from Ms Naser, but this story will be updated if a response is received.

By contrast there was no legal team to help the Aussies when a suspiciously theatrical team of fake Nazis marched in to ruin their protest.

They are cartoon characters: sinister Popeyes swinging their fists for the cameras. Like what a McKinsey focus group might design. They’re simulacra, inauthentic.

In Melbourne, before the march even started, they beat up Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini’s security team with an Aussie flagpole, trying to kick him out for being a Jew, along with fellow reporter Rukshan Fernando, because The Real Rukshan is brown.

“Terrible,” said Joel Jammal on the livestream. “This is just terrible.”

And that was the entire point.

In Sydney they pushed themselves in front of the media and took the open mic.

Those who realised actual Nazis had taken over turned their backs, booed them and left.

Please, Grok: can you make a picture of what Nazis might look like if they were in 2025 Australia instead of 1933 Germany?

I believe their job is to turn up to protests and smear by association.

The fake Nazis know they are radioactive. They might even be paid to do it, I don’t know. Nobody knows whose brownshirts they are, only what effect they have.

The media smear stretched from blaming leftist violence on the Aussies, to associating cop killer Desi Freeman with the protest.

There is pressure on the authorities to fill out the “violent extremists” category with Aussies. There’s too many Islamist groups on the list. The NSWCCL wants you on it instead, as I reported here.

I warned last week that March For Australia was a smear trap, set to portray opposition to mass migration as Nazi-adjacent racism.

All the warning signs were there. Anonymous promotion, in everyone’s feed.

Remember how you couldn’t find a video of a vax-injured person during covid?

Someone wanted the Aussies out on the street – because they knew they could kill this cause with Nazis and leftist violence.

Aussies are not professional protesters like the Hamas supporters who commandeered the Bridge. They’re random, scattered individuals not an organised movement.

Many of them don’t understand what it means that Nazis showed up because it wasn’t anything to do with them, and most people didn’t even see them.

They just saw other Aussies with flags, and they think because a lot of people got into the streets that it’s a win for them.

To understand how profoundly damaging it is to have the smear-team ruin your march, let’s look at the two protests side-by-side.

Winning looks like policy changes and funding.

One week after the Harbour Bridge march, 11 August: Prime Minister announces Australia to recognise Palestinian state

Two weeks later, 15 August: NSW announces $1m for Islamophobia.

In Australia 3041 Palestinians were granted visas from October 7, 2023 when Hamas started the war on Israel, to November 2024, NewsWire reports. The border is OPEN.

Last month, the US restricted almost all visas for Palestinian passport holders on national security grounds, the BBC reports. Their border is CLOSED.

If Aussies are to win, they must learn from the Hamas supporters: protest regularly, have marshalls and kick out the Nazis.

AUSSIES DO NOT HATE MIGRANTS

Aussies don’t hate migrants. It’s just that we’ve had too much, too fast.

Australia’s population has increased by about 1.5 million people since 2022, of which more than 80 per cent came from net overseas migration, as Sky News reports, bringing the population from 26 million to more than 27 million last year. That means one in every 27 people has come here since 2022. Almost 50 percent of the population of Sydney, Australia’s biggest city, was already foreign-born as of the 2021 Census and people feel that multiculturalism has gone too far.

The protesters want an end to the insane policy of mass migration into a housing crisis on economic grounds - but also because societies are fragile. This is a reasonable point.

In recent years Australia’s flag, culture, history and national day have been attacked by people who wish us harm.

Australia Day, 2025. People who wish us harm and burn our flag. Source: Facebook

Australia is a tolerant nation and a multi-racial nation. But it is a nation. There is nothing wrong with that, and we do not want to lose it.

Permanent Canberra, which now includes corporate globalists as well as the bureaucracy and major parties, will not allow any opposition to their insane policy of mass migration into a housing crisis.

Someone sent in the fake Nazis. They are somebody’s brownshirts. Phony as a three-dollar bill. They must be kicked out or we won’t be able to defend our nation.

FOLLOW THESE JOURNALISTS ON X

Chris Coveries: @ChrisCoveries

Avi Yemini: @OzraeliAvi

Joel Jammal: @JoelJammal

Rukshan Fernando: @TheRealRukshan

Read related stories here:

NOTE: All my Substacks are free and in the public interest. Feel free to reuse with credit.

Share